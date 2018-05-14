Titan Industries Inc. Appoints Joel Oblonsky Chief Executive Officer

Titan, founded in 1998 by Joe Ouaknine, has become a powerhouse in women's fashion footwear. Presently with an emphasis on high fashion footwear made from an array of fun yet sophisticated materials, Titan has created "artistic" and unique footwear branding their licensors with quality and style. Titan currently holds the footwear licensing for Badgley Mischka, Jewel Badgley Mischka, Splendid and French Connection. The Company is focused on those brands that generate significant volume through both direct-to-retail relationships and global networks.

Joe Ouaknine, Chairman and Interim CEO of Titan Industries, commented, "As part of the comprehensive review that we have been conducting over the past several months, we have been evaluating each brand in our portfolio and have been identifying where our time and resources are best spent. We felt that it was in the best interest of our Company to allocate our resources to larger volume, higher margin brands. We expect to continue to evaluate opportunities to further rationalize our portfolio and maximize value."

"It is not every day that a Joel Oblonsky comes along. He is the closest thing to who I am on earth I feel I hit the jackpot. This man will put us on a different level. So glad to work with him and give him the ball to run with. He will score a lot of touchdowns. No doubt." – Joe Ouaknine

"I'm thrilled to join a world class organization and team at Titan. The efficient operational acumen and strong footwear production capabilities have Titan primed for additional growth. The combination of proprietary brands and prestigious licenses create exciting opportunities and the ability to expand. I'm joining to offer strategic support and leadership strength to help facilitate accretive growth and profitability with Titan." – Joel Oblonsky

About Joel Oblonsky

Joel Oblonsky's distinguished 20+-year career in the footwear and accessory industry has proven successful in navigating complex business environments making high-stake decisions using experience-backed judgment and leadership. Previous positions include: Nine West Group NY, NY- Chief Executive Officer, Ralph Lauren Corporation NY, NY President Polo and Lauren Footwear brands, Lauren Accessories, Nina Footwear Corporations NY, NY President and COO.

He's recognized for establishing, growing and transforming footwear and accessory brands from start-up to top-10 brands in industry. His skill in identifying product merchandising trends, consistently exceeded goals in growth, revenue, and operational performance and profitability. Joel excels in growing and managing top performing teams, overseeing those responsible for sales, merchandising, design, planning and operations, marketing and global manufacturing.

Contact Information:

Director of Marketing

Rachel Taylor

Titan Industries, Inc.

rtaylor@titanindustriesinc.com

714.934.8800

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/titan-industries-inc-appoints-joel-oblonsky-chief-executive-officer-300646828.html

SOURCE Titan Industries

Related Links

https://titanindustriesinc.com/

