Titan International, Inc. Announces Strong Finish to 2020 and Welcomes In 2021

QUINCY, Ill., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

"The new year is already looking like a completely different story compared to 2020," stated Paul Reitz, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The confidence of U.S. farmers is at record levels with the tailwinds from strong commodity prices and healthy government payments received last year. Dealers are hungry for inventory as channels have been depleted to the lowest levels seen in the past 20 years. As seen in our fourth quarter results, the momentum is building and 2021 is off and running in a very positive direction. Last year is thankfully over and amidst the challenges of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Titan team remained focused on the imperative to improve our financial position. The success of our efforts has been evidenced as our 2023 bonds have been trading around par in recent months, allowing us an opportunity to explore the potential of a refinancing prior to their maturity.

"We finished the year with strong momentum as the results of our fourth quarter reflect the continued improvement in our financial position. We finished the year with a significant turnaround during Q4, as demand from many of our customers, particularly in the agriculture markets, continued to strengthen as the quarter progressed. Our continued cost reduction and cash preservation measures positioned us well heading into 2021 as evidenced by our strengthening cash position, net debt and margins. With cash at $117 million and net debt at $347 million, we have now reached levels not achieved since the end of 2017. The adjusted gross margin percentage of 11.8% achieved during Q4 was our strongest margin achieved over the previous ten quarters and reflects an incremental of nearly 33% over Q3. Adjusted EBITDA of $17.3 million was the highest since the first quarter of 2019. We have also delivered our sixth consecutive quarter with positive operating and free cash flow.

"The positive trends that we saw late in 2020 have only increased during the first few months of 2021. We expect this favorable trend in South America to continue along with North America demand accelerating through 2021 due to strong farmer income and commodity prices combined with low levels of inventory in many channels. Along with market improvements, we are seeing an improved pricing environment. In the first quarter of 2021, we have increased prices to offset rising raw material costs. We will continue to increase prices to offset higher production costs, and as the year progresses, we expect to improve our pricing leverage to manage our gross margins. With the business trending positively in many ways, we are looking toward a noticeable EBITDA improvement in 2021. The market has shifted positively so quickly in a relatively short time period making it difficult to provide a reasonable full-year 2021 forecast for sales and EBITDA. We do expect our 2021 capital expenditures to be in the range from $35 million to $40 million with continued flexibility based upon cash flow. With continued working capital focus and similar interest levels as 2020, we expect the full year to end cash flow positive. We also expect that we can improve our payment terms with customers to offset the impact on working capital from the growth in sales.

"The recent surge in agricultural demand, coming off the tail of the global pandemic, has created a high degree of volatility for our customer base and for Titan. We are rapidly hiring and training people to meet this growing demand, while in the midst of restrictions and challenges in the marketplace. Titan has a long history of being flexible to adjust to market volatility, and we have created robust production capabilities to meet the needs of our customers. Flexibility and scalability is a strength at Titan, and we expect to earn a good return on providing this to customers. The breadth of our wheel tooling at our Quincy, Illinois operation is one shining example of Titan's capabilities. We are currently in discussions with major OEM's on long-term supply agreements that would be a win-win for both sides in today's ever changing world, and time is of the essence for everyone.

"Our entire global Titan team has worked tirelessly in order to continue to operate throughout the pandemic. Due to their efforts and diligence, we feel that we are now in position to be able to meet the growing needs of our customers. Again, I want to thank our Titan team for their efforts in safely navigating plant operations through this extraordinary time over this past year and protecting our employees throughout. Our 2020 performance positively reflects the strength and resiliency of our people and our products."

Summary Results

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $326.9 million, compared to net sales of $301.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a $25.1 million, or 8.3 percent, increase. On a constant currency basis, net sales would have been $346.4 million. Net loss applicable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $17.2 million, equal to a loss of $0.28 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss applicable to common shareholders of $24.8 million, equal to a loss of $0.41 per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter included one-time adjustments including asset impairments, restructuring charges, insurance reimbursement and the gain on sale of an asset. The fourth quarter 2020 adjusted net loss attributable to Titan was $5.9 million, equal to a loss of $0.10 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to Titan of $26.2 million, equal to a loss of $0.43 per basic and diluted share, in the comparable prior year period.

Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $1.26 billion, compared to net sales of $1.45 billion for the full year 2019, representing a $189.4 million decrease. On a constant currency basis, net sales would have been $1.33 billion.

Net loss applicable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $60.4 million, equal to a loss of $0.99 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss applicable to common shareholders of $50.4 million, equal to a loss of $0.84 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The adjusted net loss attributable to Titan for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $33.2 million, equal to a loss of $0.55 per basic and diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss attributable to Titan of $49.7 million, equal to a loss of $0.83 per basic and diluted share, in 2019. A reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Titan to net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders can be found at the end of this release.

Expanded Results Information

Net sales for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, were $326.9 million, compared to $301.8 million in the comparable quarter of 2019, an increase of 8.3 percent driven by sales decreases in both the Agriculture and Earthmoving/Construction segments. Overall, net sales volume increased 20.5 percent from the comparable prior year quarter, with the most significant growth coming from Agriculture in North America, Latin America and Europe driven by stronger OEM customer demand. Unfavorable currency translation decreased net sales by 6.4 percent while unfavorable price/mix of 5.8 percent further decreased net sales during the quarter.

Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2020, were $1.26 billion, compared to $1.45 billion in the comparable full year 2019, a decrease of 13.1 percent driven by sales decreases in all segments. This decrease reflected the challenges in the earthmoving/construction market as a result of a slowdown of the global construction market, particularly in Europe. Approximately $57 million in reduced sales, in comparison to the same period of 2019, was attributable to disrupted markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, net sales volume was down 8.1 percent and unfavorable currency translation further decreased net sales by 5.0 percent during the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 2019.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $25.9 million, compared to $18.3 million in the comparable prior year period. Gross margin was 7.9 percent of net sales for the quarter, compared to 6.1 percent of net sales in the comparable prior year period. The gross profit in the fourth quarter was lowered by an $11.2 million impairment on Titan Tire Reclamation Corporation (TTRC) in Canada as a result of market declines, which indicated the remaining book value of the equipment was above the fair market value, as well as $1.3 million of redundancy payments as part of a restructuring plan to reduce production costs in Italy. Excluding these charges, gross profit was $38.4 million with gross margin at 11.8 percent during the quarter.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $114.3 million, compared to $129.0 million in 2019. Gross margin was 9.1 percent of net sales for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 8.9 percent of net sales in 2019. The decrease in gross profit was driven by lower sales volume and approximately $15 million unfavorable gross profit impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, gross profit were negatively impacted by an impairment charge of $13.8 million related to certain machinery and equipment located at TTRC. In addition, there were restructuring charges recorded during 2020 for redundancy payments totaling $1.3 million as part of a program to reduce production costs in Italy as well as a $1.0 million asset impairment relating to a plant closure in the U.S. Excluding the impact of the impairment and restructuring charges, our gross profit margin improved from 2019, based on several factors, most notably lower raw material costs from tailwinds in the commodity markets throughout the year, primarily caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, management maintained a strong focus on reducing variable overhead costs in production facilities to combat the effects of lower sales volume.

Selling, general, administrative, research and development (SGARD) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $39.3 million, compared to $33.5 million for the comparable prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, SGARD was 12.0 percent, compared to 11.1 percent for the comparable prior year period. The increase in SGARD was driven by a $6.0 million impairment related to certain customer relationships in Australia as a result of attrition of several customers since the business was initially acquired in 2012.

SGARD expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $140.0 million, compared to $147.6 million for the prior year. As a percentage of net sales, SGARD expenses were 11.1 percent, compared to 10.2 percent for 2019. The decrease in SG&A was primarily due to lower professional fees related to investments in information technology related to ongoing stabilization of an enterprise resource planning (ERP) software implementation within North America during 2019, lower payroll, marketing and travel related expenses resulting from company-wide initiatives to lower costs, as well as, $2.7 million in costs related to the Company's proposed ITM undercarriage public listing in 2019. These reductions were partially offset by a $5.0 million contingent legal accrual related to the settlement of the Dico case and the $6.0 million impairment in Australia, mentioned above.

Loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $15.8 million, or 4.8 percent of net sales, compared to a loss of $17.5 million, or 5.8 percent of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the fourth quarter adjustments mentioned above, the Company posted a positive net operating profit of $2.7 million during the current year quarter.

Loss from operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $35.4 million, or 2.8 percent of net sales, compared to a loss of $28.4 million, or 2.0 percent of net sales, for the year ended December 31, 2019. This increase in the loss from operations was driven by the items previously discussed, but most notably the asset impairment charges totaling $20.8 million and the $5.0 million legal accrual recorded in 2020. Excluding one-time adjustments mentioned above the loss from operations for the full year was $7.8 million.

The fourth quarter 2020 net loss applicable to common shareholders was $17.2 million, equal to a loss of $0.28 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $24.8 million, equal to a loss of $0.41 per basic and diluted share, in the comparable prior year period. Net loss applicable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $60.4 million, equal to a loss of $0.99 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $50.4 million, equal to a loss of $0.84 per basic and diluted share, in 2019.

The fourth quarter 2020 adjusted net loss attributable to Titan was $5.9 million, equal to a loss of $0.10 per basic and diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $26.2 million, equal to a loss of $0.43 per basic and diluted share, in the comparable prior year period. The year ended December 31, 2020 adjusted net loss attributable to Titan was $33.2 million, equal to a loss of $0.55 per basic and diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $49.7 million, equal to a loss of $0.83 per basic and diluted share, in 2019. The Company utilizes adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Titan, a non-GAAP measure, as a means to measure its operating performance. A reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Titan to net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders can be found at the end of this release.

EBITDA was $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $1.5 million loss in the comparable prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $2.9 million loss in the comparable prior year period. EBITDA was $26.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $39.5 million in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $54.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $38.2 million in 2019. The Company utilizes EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Titan, which are non-GAAP financial measures, as a means to measure its operating performance. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Titan, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this release.

Segment Information

Agricultural Segment

(Amounts in thousands) Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales $ 161,380



$ 139,919



$ 634,652



$ 652,558

Gross profit 19,578



9,173



65,408



55,971

(Loss) income from operations 4,449



(6,071)



9,838



10,991



During the quarter, higher sales volume contributed 32.3 percent of the increase in Agricultural net sales, while unfavorable currency translation, primarily in Latin America and Russia, decreased net sales by 9.4 percent. Unfavorable price/mix reduced net sales by 7.6 percent during the current quarter. Higher sales volumes were driven by improving market conditions with the most significant growth in North America, Latin America and Europe driven by stronger OEM customer demand. The increase in gross profit was driven by the impact of higher sales volume and the related impact on production efficiencies as well as favorable global material prices.

During the year ended December 31, 2020, unfavorable foreign currency translation of 6.8 percent and unfavorable price/mix of 0.8 percent contributed to the decrease in net sales. This was partially offset by a volume increase of 4.8 percent experienced by the majority of our geographic locations except for our North America wheel operations and our undercarriage business in Europe. Higher sales volumes were the result of improving market conditions during the fourth quarter following challenging market conditions and economic softness due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for much of 2020. The increase in gross profit and margin was driven by favorable global raw material prices and operational improvements and efficiencies experienced during 2020. Particularly, North American wheel improved operations and experienced efficient supply chains during 2020 as compared to elevated steel inventories and related costs in the second and third quarters of 2019.

Earthmoving/Construction Segment

(Amounts in thousands) Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales $ 137,544



$ 131,567



$ 510,150



$ 648,753

Gross profit 3,108



6,872



37,885



57,678

(Loss) income from operations (13,380)



(10,185)



(21,620)



(1,892)



During the quarter, the increase in Earthmoving/Construction net sales was driven by increased volume, which positively impacted net sales by 10.9 percent. The increase was primarily the result of improvements within the construction market in our undercarriage business in all geographies. Unfavorable price/mix reduced net sales by 4.6 percent, while unfavorable currency translation further decreased net sales by 1.8 percent during the quarter. The decrease in gross profit was primarily driven by an $11.2 million impairment related to certain machinery and equipment located at TTRC, as a result of market declines, which indicated the remaining book value of the equipment was above the fair market value.

The decrease in Earthmoving/Construction net sales for the year ended December 31, 2020 was driven by decreased volume of 19.4 percent and unfavorable foreign currency translation of 2.3 percent of net sales. Price/mix was flat year over year. The direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic accounted for approximately $53 million of the sales decrease due to plant shutdowns and market disruptions in Europe and Asia, primarily in the first half of 2020. Lower sales volume was experienced in all geographies and also a result of tightening within the construction market which was most impactful in our undercarriage business. During 2020, there were impairment charges of $13.8 million related to certain machinery and equipment located at TTRC, with $2.6 million in the first quarter, in addition to the $11.2 million in the fourth quarter, detailed above. In addition, an impairment charge of $6.0 million related to certain customer relationships in Australia as a result of attrition of several customers since the business was initially acquired. The decrease in both gross profit and income from operations in 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, was primarily due to the impairment charges, coupled with lower sales volume due to tightening within the construction market particularly in our undercarriage business and as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumer Segment

(Amounts in thousands) Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales $ 27,984



$ 30,304



$ 114,511



$ 147,355

Gross profit 3,205



2,287



11,026



15,355

(Loss) income from operations 43



(1,271)



1,085



1,849



During the quarter, the decrease in Consumer sales was driven primarily by unfavorable currency translation of 13.0 percent and to a lesser extent by unfavorable price/mix which reduced net sales by 2.8 percent. The primary driver of the unfavorable foreign currency translation was in Latin America. Improved sales volume positively impacted net sales by 8.1 percent. Gross profit from the Consumer segment for the quarter increased compared to the comparable prior year quarter, driven by lower material costs as well as fixed costs removed from the business throughout 2020.

The decrease in Consumer segment net sales for the year ended December 31, 2020, was primarily due to unfavorable sales volumes of 15.5 percent and unfavorable foreign currency translation, primarily in Latin America, which negatively impacted net sales by 8.9 percent. This was partially offset by favorable price/mix of 2.1 percent. During a significant portion of 2020, sales in Latin America's light utility truck tire sector were negatively impacted by dislocation in the market from effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial Condition

The Company ended 2020 with total cash and cash equivalents of $117.4 million, compared to $66.8 million at December 31, 2019. Long-term debt at December 31, 2020, was $433.6 million, compared to $438.5 million at December 31, 2019. Short-term debt was $31.1 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $61.3 million at December 31, 2019. Net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) was $347.3 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $432.9 million at December 31, 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $57.2 million, compared to net cash provided by operations of $45.4 million for 2019. This continued improvement was due to liquidation of working capital as a result of company-wide initiatives surrounding inventory management and the impact of lower sales in 2020 as compared to the prior year. Capital expenditures were $21.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $36.4 million for 2019.

Titan International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations Amounts in thousands, except per share data



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)























Net sales $ 326,908



$ 301,790



$ 1,259,313



$ 1,448,666

Cost of sales 289,803



283,458



1,130,194



1,319,662

Asset impairment 11,214



—



14,800



—

Gross profit 25,891



18,332



114,319



129,004

Selling, general and administrative expenses 37,093



31,092



130,942



137,697

Research and development expenses 2,231



2,389



9,013



9,859

Royalty expense 2,406



2,373



9,715



9,880

Loss from operations (15,839)



(17,522)



(35,351)



(28,432)

Interest expense (7,478)



(8,253)



(30,554)



(32,004)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain (1,283)



1,781



(11,025)



3,999

Other income 9,688



903



18,799



8,393

Loss before income taxes (14,912)



(23,091)



(58,131)



(48,044)

Provision for income taxes 4,569



2,714



6,946



3,475

Net loss (19,481)



(25,805)



(65,077)



(51,519)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,267)



(970)



(4,689)



(3,094)

Net loss attributable to Titan (17,214)



(24,835)



(60,388)



(48,425)

Redemption value adjustment —



—



—



(1,928)

Net loss applicable to common shareholders $ (17,214)



$ (24,835)



$ (60,388)



$ (50,353)

































Loss per common share:













Basic $ (.28)



$ (.41)



$ (.99)



$ (.84)

Diluted $ (.28)



$ (.41)



$ (.99)



$ (.84)

Average common shares and equivalents outstanding:













Basic 61,376



60,287



60,818



60,100

Diluted 61,376



60,287



60,818



60,100

















Dividends declared per common share: $ —



$ .01



$ .01



$ .02



Titan International, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets Amounts in thousands, except share data



December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,431



$ 66,799

Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $3,782 and $3,714, respectively) 193,014



185,238

Inventories 293,679



333,356

Assets held for sale —



7,203

Prepaid and other current assets 54,475



58,869

Total current assets 658,599



651,465

Property, plant and equipment, net 319,854



367,595

Operating lease assets 24,356



23,914

Deferred income taxes 2,591



2,331

Other long-term assets 26,484



69,002

Total assets $ 1,031,884



$ 1,114,307









Liabilities





Current liabilities





Short-term debt $ 31,119



$ 61,253

Accounts payable 167,210



158,647

Other current liabilities 131,382



107,253

Total current liabilities 329,711



327,153

Long-term debt 433,584



438,469

Deferred income taxes 3,895



6,672

Other long-term liabilities 63,429



78,025

Total liabilities 830,619



850,319









Redeemable noncontrolling interest 25,000



25,000









Equity





Titan stockholders' equity





Common stock ($0.0001 par, 120,000,000 shares authorized, 61,466,593 issued at December 2020 and 60,710,983 at December 2019) —



—

Additional paid-in capital 532,742



532,070

Retained deficit (135,025)



(74,334)

Treasury stock (at cost, 89,612 shares at December 2020 and 427,771 shares at December 2019) (1,199)



(4,234)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (217,254)



(218,651)

Total Titan stockholders' equity 179,264



234,851

Noncontrolling interests (2,999)



4,137

Total equity 176,265



238,988

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,031,884



$ 1,114,307



Titan International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows All amounts in thousands



Twelve months ended

December 31, Cash flows from operating activities: 2020

2019 Net loss $ (65,077)



$ (51,519)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 54,655



54,376

Asset impairment 20,823



—

Deferred income tax provision (3,007)



(2,300)

Gain on building and investment sale (4,152)



(4,695)

Gain on property insurance settlement (8,657)



—

Stock-based compensation 2,462



1,381

Issuance of treasury stock under 401(k) plan 1,245



1,076

Foreign currency translation loss (gain) 12,444



(4,657)

(Increase) decrease in assets:





Accounts receivable (15,236)



56,832

Inventories 37,747



63,654

Prepaid and other current assets 2,312



1,912

Other long-term assets (1,071)



(1,842)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:





Accounts payable 11,942



(53,183)

Other current liabilities 24,025



(10,155)

Other liabilities (13,226)



(5,438)

Net cash provided by operating activities 57,229



45,442

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (21,680)



(36,414)

Sale of Wheels India Limited shares 32,852



19,021

Proceeds from property insurance settlement 8,657



—

Payments related to redeemable noncontrolling interest —



(71,722)

Other 13,392



(3,476)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 33,221



(92,591)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 91,639



134,227

Payment on debt (126,393)



(100,901)

Dividends paid (603)



(1,204)

Other Financing Activities (3.208)



—

Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (38,565)



32,122

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,253)



141

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 50,632



(14,886)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 66,799



81,685

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 117,431



$ 66,799









Supplemental information:





Interest paid $ 29,233



$ 32,498

Income taxes paid, net of refunds received $ 12,355



$ 10,416



Titan International, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Amounts in thousands, except earnings per share data

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These supplemental schedules provide a quantitative reconciliation between each of adjusted net loss attributable to Titan, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP.

We present adjusted net loss attributable to Titan, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, as we believe that they assist investors with analyzing our business results. In addition, management reviews each of these non-GAAP financial measures in order to evaluate the financial performance of each of our segments, as well as the Company's performance as a whole. We believe that the presentation of these non–GAAP financial measures will permit investors to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as management.

Adjusted net loss attributable to Titan, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA should be considered supplemental to, not a substitute for, the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. One should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for our results reported under GAAP. These measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our businesses as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures may be calculated differently than non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. We attempt to compensate for these limitations by analyzing results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis, prominently disclosing GAAP results and providing reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results.

The table below provides a reconciliation of adjusted net loss attributable to Titan to net loss applicable to common shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for each of the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net loss applicable to common shareholders $ (17,214)



$ (24,835)



$ (60,388)



$ (50,353)

Adjustments:













Remove redemption value adjustment —



—



—



1,928

Asset impairments 17,237



—



20,823



—

Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,283



(1,781)



11,025



(3,999)

Insurance reimbursement (3,644)



—



(8,580)



—

Settlement of legal matter —



—



5,000



—

Gain on sale of Brownsville, Texas facility (4,855)



—



(4,855)



—

Loss on sale of Wheels India Limited shares —



—



2,005



—

Restructuring charges 1,338



—



1,737



—

Costs relating to potential ITM public listing —



421



—



2,694

















Adjusted net loss attributable to Titan $ (5,855)



$ (26,195)



$ (33,233)



$ (49,730)

















Adjusted loss per common share:













Basic $ (0.10)



$ (0.43)



$ (0.55)



$ (0.83)

Diluted $ (0.10)



$ (0.43)



$ (0.55)



$ (0.83)

















Average common shares and equivalents outstanding:













Basic 61,376



60,287



60,818



60,100

Diluted 61,376



60,287



60,818



60,100



The table below provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net loss $ (19,481)



$ (25,805)



$ (65,077)



$ (51,519)

Adjustments:













Provision for income taxes 4,569



2,714



6,946



3,475

Interest expense, excluding interest income 6,579



8,552



30,351



33,137

Depreciation and amortization 14,279



13,029



54,655



54,376

EBITDA $ 5,946



$ (1,510)



$ 26,875



$ 39,469

Adjustments:













Asset impairments 17,237



—



20,823



—

Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,283



(1,781)



11,025



(3,999)

Insurance reimbursement (3,644)



—



(8,580)



—

Settlement of legal matter —



—



5,000



—

Gain on sale of Brownsville, Texas facility (4,855)



—



(4,855)



—

Loss on sale of Wheels India Limited shares —



—



2,005



—

Restructuring charges 1,338



—



1,737



—

Costs relating to potential ITM public listing —



421



—



2,694

















Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,305



$ (2,870)



$ 54,030



$ 38,164



The table below sets forth, for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020, the impact to net sales of currency translation (constant currency) by geography (in millions, except percentages):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Change due to currency

translation

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

2020

2019

% Change

from 2019

$

%

Constant Currency United States $ 132,849



$ 127,797



4.0%

—



— %

$ 132,849

Europe / CIS 97,167



82,418



17.9%

90



0.1 %

97,077

Latin America 62,062



54,694



13.5%

(19,634)



(35.9) %

81,696

Other International 34,831



36,881



(5.6)%

102



0.3 %

34,729



326,909



301,790



8.3%

(19,442)



(6.4) %

346,351



















































































Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Change due to currency

translation

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

% Change

from 2019

$

%

Constant Currency United States $ 583,400



$ 672,556



(13.3)%

—



— %

$ 583,400

Europe / CIS 343,452



400,059



(14.1)%

(5,764)



(1.4) %

349,216

Latin America 218,258



254,375



(14.2)%

(63,075)



(24.8) %

281,333

Other International 114,203



121,676



(6.1)%

(3,249)



(2.7) %

117,452



1,259,313



1,448,666



(13.1)%

(72,088)



(5.0) %

1,331,401



The table below provides a reconciliation of net debt, which is a non-GAAP financial measure:



December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019















Long-term debt $ 433,584



$ 431,789



$ 438,469



Short-term debt 31,119



32,641



61,253



Total debt $ 464,703



$ 464,430



$ 499,722



Cash and cash equivalents 117,431



98,772



66,799



Net debt $ 347,272



$ 365,658



$ 432,923





