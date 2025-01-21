TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. RATIFIES FOUR YEAR UNION CONTRACT WITH UNITED STEELWORKERS

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products announced today that Titan employees represented by the United Steelworkers ("USW") have voted to ratify new four-year contracts applicable to Titan's operations located in Bryan, OH (Local 890), Freeport, IL (Local 745) and Des Moines, IA (Local 164).

"We are pleased to announce the negotiation and ratification of a new four-year contract that is a win for all parties involved," stated Paul Reitz, Titan's President and CEO. "This agreement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of both the USW and Titan management teams. The tremendous folks in our plants who build our market leading products are critical to Titan's success in meeting and exceeding the needs of our customers. I believe that the approved four-year contracts will enable us to continue to attract and retain a strong employee base that positions Titan for growth and also solidify our position as a global market leader into the future.

The new contracts are effective immediately and are similar to our prior contracts in many aspects with changes that reflect our appreciation for the commitment and dedication of our employees."

About Titan

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the Company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

