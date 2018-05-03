Titan International, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Sales Up 19 Percent YOY and Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Paul Reitz, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "A year ago, when we announced our first quarter results, we were cautiously optimistic by the early signs of growth and our first quarter of net sales growth in more than four years. A year later, as we release our first quarter 2018 results, we are further encouraged by our fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in net sales. Along with this 19 percent top line growth in this most recently completed quarter, we experienced meaningful improvement in gross profit, gross margin and operating income, which marks the return to a positive bottom line for Titan. Once again, we experienced broad net sales growth across all of our segments, with our earthmoving/construction segment leading the way with 39 percent year-over-year improvement. Excluding currency impacts, net sales from a geographic perspective increased year-over-year in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australia.

"While we're excited about our start to 2018, and we certainly remain optimistic about the remainder of 2018, we are also mindful of the changing, and at times volatile, world around us. The impact on the remainder of the year from potential tariffs and the related effects on steel and commodity prices will be watched closely and is a potential area of concern. Rising interest rates and sluggish commodity prices also threaten farmer demand for new equipment through the remainder of this year and beyond. These uncertainties create the potential for farmers to further delay upgrading their equipment. Sales levels for larger tractors over 100 hp and combines remain well below longer-term, historical averages. The return in demand for these larger products is important for a more robust recovery in our agricultural segment.

"During March, we concluded our inaugural Titan University educational program for our North American dealers. Through both classroom sessions and hands-on training, we brought our state-of-the-art facility in Boone, Iowa, to life through interactive sessions delivered by Titan's engineers and field technicians that covered all of our product lines offered in North America. We expect to continue the Titan University program in the future as part of our ongoing focus on customer experience, loyalty and retention. The feedback from our customers has been tremendous, which we believe should have a positive impact on our business as we believe that better informed customers should drive additional demand for Titan's products.

"The broad-based growth across our segments and many of our regions over the past five quarters, the impact of rising oil prices, improving farm used equipment inventory levels, and stronger demand in the construction sector, all point toward good things for Titan in 2018. Our strong first-quarter results are a testament to our entire One Titan team and our efforts over the past few years. We believe in the long-term fundamentals and prospects that support our business and our One Titan team will remain steadfast in our focus on the key drivers that will improve Titan moving forward."

Summary of Operations

Net sales for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, were $425.4 million, an increase of 19 percent from $357.5 million in the comparable prior year period, primarily as a result of an increase in net sales in the earthmoving/construction segment. Overall net sales volume was up 12 percent over the comparable prior year quarter with higher volume across all segments. Favorable changes in price/mix increased net sales by four percent and favorable currency translations contributed another three percent increase to net sales.

Gross profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, was $59.6 million compared to $40.2 million in the comparable prior year period. Gross margin was 14 percent of net sales for the latest quarter, compared to 11 percent of net sales in the comparable prior year period. The increase in gross profit was driven by increased sales volume and associated manufacturing efficiencies relating to capacity utilization as well as ongoing continuous improvement initiatives focused on lowering costs and increasing efficiencies.

SG&A expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $35.9 million, compared to $41.3 million for the comparable prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A was 8 percent, compared to 12 percent for the comparable prior year period. The decrease in SG&A resulted from lower legal and non-recurring professional fees as compared to the first quarter of 2017, as well as management's continuing efforts to reduce SG&A expenses.

For the first quarter of 2018, research and development (R&D) expenses were $2.9 million, or 0.7 percent of net sales, and royalty expense was $2.7 million, or 0.6 percent of net sales, both of which remained relatively flat as a percentage of net sales compared to the prior year period.

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2018 was $18.1 million, or 4 percent of net sales, compared to a loss of $6.6 million, or 2 percent of net sales, for the first quarter of 2017, an improvement of 375 percent.

For the first quarter of 2018, interest expense was $7.5 million compared to $7.7 million in the comparable prior year period. Foreign exchange loss was $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to a gain of $4.5 million in the comparable period in 2017. Other income was $7.8 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $2.7 million in the same quarter of 2017.

An income tax benefit of $(0.8) million was recorded for the first quarter of 2018, compared to a $3.4 million expense in the comparable prior year period. As a result, 2018 first quarter net income applicable to common shareholders was $14.0 million, equal to $0.23 per basic and diluted share, compared to a loss of $10.5 million, equal to $(0.18) per basic and diluted share, in the comparable prior year period.

EBITDA was $36.7 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $15.0 million in the comparable prior year period, a 144 percent increase. Adjusted EBITDA was $41.2 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $10.6 million in the comparable prior year period, a 290 percent increase. The company utilizes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP measures, as a means to measure its operating performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this release.

Financial Condition

Net cash used for operations for the three months ended March 31, 2018, was $35.7 million, compared to $14.5 million for the comparable prior year period. Capital expenditures were $7.8 million for the first three months of 2018 compared to $8.4 million for the comparable prior year period.

Principal and dividend payments of $6.0 million were paid during the first three months of 2018. The company ended the first quarter of 2018 with total cash and cash equivalents of $112.4 million. Long-term debt at March 31, 2018, was $407.6 million, compared to $407.2 million at December 31, 2017. Short-term debt was $55.2 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $43.7 million at December 31, 2017. Net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) was $350.4 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $307.3 million at December 31, 2017.

About Titan

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in Quincy, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

Titan International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Amounts in thousands, except per share data



Three months ended

March 31,

2018

2017







Net sales $ 425,382



$ 357,501

Cost of sales 365,821



317,300

Gross profit 59,561



40,201

Selling, general and administrative expenses 35,921



41,338

Research and development expenses 2,877



2,843

Royalty expense 2,663



2,609

Income (loss) from operations 18,100



(6,589)

Interest expense (7,518)



(7,721)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain (4,432)



4,490

Other income 7,750



2,677

Income (loss) before income taxes 13,900



(7,143)

(Benefit) provision for income taxes (786)



3,442

Net income (loss) 14,686



(10,585)

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,679)



868

Net income (loss) attributable to Titan 16,365



(11,453)

Redemption value adjustment (2,343)



941

Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders $ 14,022



$ (10,512)

















Earnings per common share:





Basic $ .23



$ (.18)

Diluted $ .23



$ (.18)

Average common shares and equivalents outstanding:





Basic 59,711



58,572

Diluted 59,876



58,572









Dividends declared per common share: $ .005



$ .005



Segment Information (Unaudited) Amounts in thousands



Three months ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Net sales





Agricultural $ 194,166



$ 180,516

Earthmoving/construction 188,733



135,619

Consumer 42,483



41,366



$ 425,382



$ 357,501



Titan International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Amounts in thousands, except share data

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017





(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,429



$ 143,570

Accounts receivable, net 294,505



226,703

Inventories 368,435



339,836

Prepaid and other current assets 75,561



73,084

Total current assets 850,930



783,193

Property, plant and equipment, net 417,426



421,248

Deferred income taxes 1,907



3,779

Other assets 82,792



81,892

Total assets $ 1,353,055



$ 1,290,112









Liabilities





Current liabilities





Short-term debt $ 55,171



$ 43,651

Accounts payable 227,954



195,497

Other current liabilities 130,284



133,774

Total current liabilities 413,409



372,922

Long-term debt 407,608



407,171

Deferred income taxes 14,376



13,545

Other long-term liabilities 70,248



73,197

Total liabilities 905,641



866,835









Redeemable noncontrolling interest 115,369



113,193









Equity





Titan shareholders' equity





Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized, 60,715,356 issued, 59,810,770 outstanding at March 2018 and 59,800,559 outstanding at December 2017) —



—

Additional paid-in capital 529,480



531,708

Retained deficit (27,868)



(44,022)

Treasury stock (at cost, 904,586 and 914,797 shares, respectively) (8,515)



(8,606)

Stock reserved for deferred compensation (1,075)



(1,075)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (148,770)



(157,076)

Total Titan shareholders' equity 343,252



320,929

Noncontrolling interests (11,207)



(10,845)

Total equity 332,045



310,084

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,353,055



$ 1,290,112



Titan International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) All amounts in thousands



Three months ended

March 31, Cash flows from operating activities: 2018

2017 Net income (loss) $ 14,686



$ (10,585)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash

used for operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 15,330



14,466

Deferred income tax provision 2,510



715

Stock-based compensation 73



204

Issuance of treasury stock under 401(k) plan 133



131

Foreign currency translation loss (gain) 3,769



(1,342)

(Increase) decrease in assets:





Accounts receivable (65,854)



(48,180)

Inventories (26,115)



(14,547)

Prepaid and other current assets (2,142)



2,641

Other assets 252



(251)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:





Accounts payable 29,793



34,313

Other current liabilities (4,421)



7,425

Other liabilities (3,697)



471

Net cash used for operating activities (35,683)



(14,539)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (7,807)



(8,389)

Other 794



574

Net cash used for investing activities (7,013)



(7,815)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 16,480



14,635

Payment on debt (5,720)



(10,216)

Dividends paid (299)



(271)

Net cash provided by financing activities 10,461



4,148

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,094



1,537

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (31,141)



(16,669)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 143,570



147,827

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 112,429



$ 131,158









Supplemental information:





Interest paid $ 792



$ 2,458

Income taxes paid, net of refunds received $ 2,508



$ 648

Noncash investing and financing information:





Issuance of common stock for convertible debt payment $ —



$ 58,460











Titan International, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Amounts in thousands, except earnings per share data

The company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). This supplemental schedule provides a quantitative reconciliation between net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, and EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure.

We present EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as we believe that they assist investors with analyzing our business results. In addition, management reviews each of these non-GAAP financial measures in order to evaluate the financial performance of each of our segments, as well as the company's performance as a whole. We believe that the presentation of these non‑GAAP financial measures will permit investors to assess the performance of the company on the same basis as management.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should be considered supplemental to, not a substitute for, the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. One should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for our results reported under GAAP. These measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our businesses as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures may be calculated differently than non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. We attempt to compensate for these limitations by analyzing results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis, prominently disclosing GAAP results and providing reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results.

The table below provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2018 and 2017.



Three months ended

March 31,

2018

2017







Net income (loss) $ 14,686



$ (10,585)

Adjustments:





(Benefit) provision for income taxes (786)



3,442

Interest expense 7,518



7,721

Depreciation and amortization 15,330



14,466

EBITDA $ 36,748



$ 15,044

Adjustments:





Foreign exchange loss (gain) 4,432



(4,490)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,180



$ 10,554



