Titan International, Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Performance

Delivers Solid Profitability with Adjusted EBITDA of $50 Million and Adjusted EPS of $0.29

Integration of Carlstar Driving 'One Stop Shop' Positioning in Ag and Consumer Segments for Long-Term growth

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Results for the first quarter of 2024 include approximately one month of results from the February 29, 2024 acquisition of Carlstar Group LLC ("Carlstar").

Paul Reitz, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The last two months have been very exciting for us as we have been running full speed integrating Carlstar into our existing operations. I have been particularly impressed by the enthusiasm I see from everyone at Titan and our new team members that joined us with the acquisition. One of the key strategic rationales for the acquisition was our expected ability to be a 'one stop shop' for customers by delivering best in class products with a deep portfolio for both aftermarket and OEM channels. From top to bottom, our employees understand this vision and are working hard every day to make it happen. We have made a lot of progress integrating Carlstar's operations and are very pleased by the initial feedback we've received from the market on the 'new Titan' and how that benefits our customers."

Mr. Reitz continued, "As we look towards the future, we believe Titan is positioned to deliver more consistent, stronger results throughout various market cycles due to the structural changes we have made in recent years and with the opportunities created by the Carlstar acquisition. We design and manufacture market leading products meeting the needs of customers that serve crucial mega-trend sectors of the global economy that, when combined with our long history of driving innovative products in the marketplace, provide us with long-term growth opportunities. Using that as a basis along with recent financial performance of Titan and Carlstar, along with expected synergies, we believe the combined companies in a typical year would have earnings power of $250 million to $300 million of adjusted EBITDA with free cash flow of at least $125 million. Our team is focused on implementing the short and long-term actions needed to deliver this and more, and while fiscal year 2024 results will be impacted by soft market conditions, it is good for our investors to have a perspective on the future opportunities and our steadfast focus on building shareholder value."

Mr. Reitz continued, "Turning to our first quarter, we were able to deliver solid results in the midst of challenging market conditions. Overall, all three of our sectors continue to be impacted by macro uncertainty, which is affecting many industries. Returning to our theme of 'controlling what we can control', during the first quarter we focused on our operating efficiency and other levers at our disposal to maximize our profitability. Gross margin was 16.7% on an adjusted basis, with Ag segment adjusted margins expanding to 17.2% from 16.1% a year ago. Consumer segment adjusted gross margin was 21.3%, up from 20.7% last year. Earthmoving/Construction adjusted gross margins lagged our other two segments at 14.0%, compared with 18.7%, as OEM volume declines in Europe and Latin America weighed on margins."

Mr. Reitz concluded, "The Titan team is experienced in handling market cycles and skilled at making timely decisions to adapt to evolving market conditions. We are seeing reduced OEM demand in all geographies and segments but remain confident that our end-markets are well supported by farmer incomes and balance sheets along with the global need for long-term infrastructure investments, so we don't expect a slowdown to be deep or protracted. We have seen tire and wheel inventory levels normalizing in the dealer channels, but overall sales levels are still running below our exceptional performance in 2022 and 2023. We expect sales activity within the Ag sector to be directly correlated with overall market activity in the first half of the year. Our Earthmoving/Construction segment continues to have a favorable long-term outlook despite the near-term volatility. With Carlstar contributing in full beginning with the second quarter of 2024, compared with only one month of contribution in Q1 2024, our Consumer segment sales now represent a more meaningful proportion of our total sales. While the consumer sector is facing some of the same macro headwinds as our other two segments, in the form of interest rate uncertainty, geopolitical instability and a looming Presidential election, we are encouraged by our new opportunities and the overall margin profile of the segment. Key to that is our aftermarket business, as that is less correlated to new equipment sales, along with sales synergies we expect to realize as a result of our one stop shop strategy. Titan remains in a strong position to succeed in capturing value due to the strength that we have created over the last several years."

Second Quarter 2024 Outlook

The Company is introducing financial guidance for Q2 2024 as follows:

Revenues are expected to range between $525 million to $575 million

to SG&A plus royalty and R&D expense at approximately 11.0% of sales

Adjusted EBITDA of $45 million to $55 million

to Free cash flow to range between $30 to $40 million

to Capital expenditures to range between $15 to $20 million

David Martin, Chief Financial Officer, added, "As Paul noted, macro uncertainty is acute right now, impacting our end markets as well as many others. With that in mind, we're providing guidance for the second quarter while the lack of adequate visibility leads us to refrain from giving full year guidance at this time. We are also including SG&A guidance as Carlstar's operating expense profile is different than Titan's, due to their distribution center model."

Mr. Martin concluded, "At quarter end our net debt was $370 million. That's in line with our modeling as we closed the Carlstar acquisition, and we expect to prioritize debt paydown as we move through the year. Based on our current integration progress, we expect to achieve bottom line synergies of $5 million to $6 million this year and $25 million to $30 million over the longer term. We will be opportunistic in allocating cash as we have approximately $15 remaining under the Board authorized $50 million share repurchase program. Our balance sheet strength and cash flow prospects set us up to create value over the long-term."

Results of Operations

Net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $482.2 million, compared to $548.6 million in the comparable period of 2023. Net sales changes were primarily attributed to the agricultural and earthmoving/construction segments. This was due to a decrease in sales volume caused by lower levels of end customer demand in agricultural equipment, and economic softness in Brazil. The volume change was positively impacted by the inclusion of net sales from the Carlstar acquisition for one month. It was also impacted by negative price due to lower raw material and other input costs, most notably steel, and unfavorable foreign currency translation of 2.3%.

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $77.4 million, or 16.0% of net sales, compared to $95.6 million, or 17.4% of net sales, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The changes in gross profit and gross margin for three months ended March 31, 2024 as compared to the prior year period were due to the lower sales, which resulted in lower fixed cost leverage. Excluding the impact of the inventory revaluation step-up associated with the Carlstar purchase price allocation of $3.4 million, gross profit was $80.7 million, or 16.7% of net sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $39.4 million, or 8.2% of net sales, compared to $34.5 million, or 6.3% of net sales, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The change in SG&A for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as compared to the prior year period was primarily due to recurring SG&A incurred on the Carlstar operations that includes management of distribution centers.

Acquisition related expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $6.2 million, associated with the transaction-related expenses for Carlstar.

Income from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $25.1 million, compared to income from operations of $55.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The change in income from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as compared to the prior year periods was primarily due to lower net sales and the net result of the items previously discussed.

Segment Information

Agricultural Segment

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages) Three months ended



March 31,



2024

2023

% Increase /

(Decrease)

Net sales $ 239,673

$ 305,858

(21.6) %

Gross profit 40,619

49,250

(17.5) %

Profit margin 16.9 %

16.1 %

5.0 %

Income from operations 24,010

32,569

(26.3) %



Net sales in the agricultural segment were $239.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $305.9 million for the comparable period in 2023. The net sales change was primarily attributed to lower sales volume in North and South America, resulting from overall softness in demand for agricultural equipment, and a decline in Brazilian economic activity. The change in net sales was also influenced by the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation of 4.3%.

Gross profit in the agricultural segment was $40.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $49.3 million in the comparable period in 2023. The change in gross profit was attributed to lower sales volume. The increase in profit margin was due to the measures taken to improve financial performance, along with lower raw material and other input costs, which have helped offset the impact of lower fixed cost leverage.

Earthmoving/Construction Segment

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages) Three months ended

March 31,

2024

2023

% Decrease Net sales $ 165,208

$ 198,924

(16.9) % Gross profit 22,977

37,224

(38.3) % Profit margin 13.9 %

18.7 %

(25.7) % Income from operations 8,834

23,538

(62.5) %

The Company's earthmoving/construction segment net sales were $165.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $198.9 million in the comparable period in 2023. The change in earthmoving/construction sales was primarily due to lower sales volume in the Americas and the undercarriage business which was caused by a slowdown at construction OEM customers. In addition, the net sales change was impacted by negative price due to lower raw material and other input costs.

Gross profit in the earthmoving/construction segment was $23.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $37.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The changes in gross profit and margin were primarily attributed to the lower sales volume, which also resulted in lower fixed cost leverage and contractual price give backs due to lower steel prices, respectively.

Consumer Segment

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages) Three months ended



March 31,



2024

2023

% Increase /

(Decrease)

Net sales $ 77,328

$ 43,862

76.3 %

Gross profit 13,774

9,083

51.6 %

Profit margin 17.8 %

20.7 %

(14.0) %

Income from operations 5,113

6,792

(24.7) %



Consumer segment net sales were $77.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $43.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in sales was driven by the positive effects of Carlstar acquisition, which contributed one month of results in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was partially offset by lower sales volumes, primarily in Americas, where demand was lower from the softer market conditions.

Gross profit from the consumer segment was $13.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $9.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in gross profit was driven by the positive effects of the Carlstar acquisition. The change in profit margin was primarily due to the effect of the inventory revaluation step-up associated with the Carlstar purchase price allocation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA was $49.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $67.6 million in the comparable prior year period. The Company utilizes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, as a means to measure its operating performance. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this release.

Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was income of $19.0 million, equal to income of $0.29 per basic and diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $33.6 million, equal to income of $0.53 per basic and diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023. The Company utilizes adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as a means to measure its operating performance. A reconciliation of net income applicable to common shareholders and adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders can be found at the end of this release.

Financial Condition

The Company ended the first quarter of 2024 with total cash and cash equivalents of $203.6 million, compared to $220.3 million at December 31, 2023. Long-term debt at March 31, 2024, was $554.4 million, compared to $409.2 million at December 31, 2023. Short-term debt was $18.7 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $16.9 million at December 31, 2023. Net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) was $369.5 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $205.8 million at December 31, 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first three months of 2024 was $2.0 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $24.1 million for the comparable prior year period. Operating cash flows decreased by $22.1 million when comparing the first three months of 2024 to the comparable period in 2023. This decrease was primarily due to lower net income, partially offset by the positive effect of focused working capital management, especially the change in accounts payable of $15.0 million and solid collections efforts on accounts receivable improving by $15.4 million, which helped offset the inventory effect of $11.6 million. Capital expenditures were $16.6 million for the first three months of 2024, compared to $11.7 million for the comparable prior year period. Capital expenditures during the first three months of 2024 and 2023 represent scheduled equipment replacement and improvements, along with new tools, dies and molds related to new product development, as the Company seeks to enhance the Company's manufacturing capabilities and drive productivity gains.

Titan International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Amounts in thousands, except per share data



Three months ended

March 31,

2024

2023







Net sales $ 482,209

$ 548,644 Cost of sales 404,839

453,087 Gross profit 77,370

95,557 Selling, general and administrative expenses 39,420

34,472 Acquisition related expenses 6,196

— Research and development expenses 3,654

3,014 Royalty expense 3,028

2,935 Income from operations 25,072

55,136 Interest expense, net (5,492)

(6,492) Foreign exchange loss (275)

(1,760) Other income 405

762 Income before income taxes 19,710

47,646 Provision for income taxes 9,736

14,216 Net income 9,974

33,430 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 773

1,592 Net income attributable to Titan and applicable to common shareholders $ 9,201

$ 31,838







Earnings per common share:





Basic $ 0.14

$ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.14

$ 0.50 Average common shares and equivalents outstanding:





Basic 64,928

62,905 Diluted 65,704

63,621

Titan International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Amounts in thousands, except share data



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023





(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,628

$ 220,251 Accounts receivable, net 355,559

219,145 Inventories 504,945

365,156 Prepaid and other current assets 91,004

72,229 Total current assets 1,155,136

876,781 Property, plant and equipment, net 450,446

321,694 Operating lease assets 108,777

11,955 Goodwill 12,867

— Intangible assets, net 17,046

1,431 Deferred income taxes 26,283

38,033 Other long-term assets 43,040

39,351 Total assets $ 1,813,595

$ 1,289,245







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Short-term debt $ 18,693

$ 16,913 Accounts payable 287,933

201,201 Operating leases 12,289

5,021 Other current liabilities 176,148

149,240 Total current liabilities 495,063

372,375 Long-term debt 554,440

409,178 Deferred income taxes 4,708

2,234 Operating leases 95,467

6,153 Other long-term liabilities 32,982

31,890 Total liabilities 1,182,660

821,830







Equity





Titan shareholders' equity





Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized, 78,447,035 issued at

March 31, 2024 and 66,525,269 at December 31, 2023) —

— Additional paid-in capital 735,544

569,065 Retained earnings 178,824

169,623 Treasury stock (at cost, 5,613,074 shares at March 31, 2024 and 5,809,414 shares at December 31, 2023) (51,300)

(52,585) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (232,925)

(219,043) Total Titan shareholders' equity 630,143

467,060 Noncontrolling interests 792

355 Total equity 630,935

467,415 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,813,595

$ 1,289,245

Titan International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) All amounts in thousands



Three months ended March 31, Cash flows from operating activities: 2024

2023 Net income $ 9,974

$ 33,430 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 12,001

10,830 Deferred income tax provision 3,491

4,089 Loss (gain) on fixed asset and investment sale 25

(10) Stock-based compensation 32

700 Issuance of stock under 401(k) plan 441

429 Foreign currency gain (390)

(230) (Increase) decrease in assets, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (43,140)

(58,541) Inventories (136)

11,486 Prepaid and other current assets (6,548)

(3,932) Other assets (4,037)

(459) Increase in liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts payable 25,196

10,237 Other current liabilities 3,695

15,947 Other liabilities 1,401

110 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,005

24,086 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (16,607)

(11,698) Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (142,207)

— Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 52

258 Net cash used for investing activities (158,762)

(11,440) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 154,771

2,360 Repayments of debt (7,021)

(11,382) Repurchase of common stock (1,402)

(1,293) Other financing activities (642)

(130) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 145,706

(10,445) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (5,572)

2,338 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (16,623)

4,539 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 220,251

159,577 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 203,628

$ 164,116







Supplemental information:





Interest paid $ 843

$ 863 Income taxes paid, net of refunds received $ 5,549

$ 3,767 Non cash financing activity:





Issuance of common stock in connection with business acquisition $ 168,693

$ —

Titan International, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Amounts in thousands, except percentages and earnings per share data

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These supplemental schedules provide a quantitative reconciliation between each of adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income attributable to Titan, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net sales on a constant currency basis, net debt, and net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP.

We present adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income attributable to Titan, adjusted earnings per common share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net sales on a constant currency basis, net debt and net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow, as we believe that they assist investors with analyzing our business results. In addition, management reviews these non-GAAP financial measures in order to evaluate the financial performance of each of our segments, as well as the Company's performance as a whole. We believe that the presentation of these non‑GAAP financial measures will permit investors to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as management.

Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income attributable to Titan, adjusted earnings per common share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net sales on a constant currency basis, net debt, and free cash flow should be considered supplemental to, not a substitute for, the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. One should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for our results reported under GAAP. These measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our businesses as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures may be calculated differently than non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. We attempt to compensate for these limitations by analyzing results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis, prominently disclosing GAAP results and providing reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results.

The table below provides a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to gross profit, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.















Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2024

March 31. 2023



Agricultural Earthmoving/

Construction Consumer Total

Total

Gross profit, as reported $ 40,619 $ 22,977 $ 13,774 $ 77,370

$ 95,557

Gross Margin 16.9 % 13.9 % 17.8 % 16.0 %

17.4 %

Adjustments:













Carlstar inventory fair value step-up 614 94 2,668 3,376

—

Gross profit, as adjusted $ 41,233 $ 23,071 $ 16,442 $ 80,746

$ 95,557

Adjusted Gross Margin 17.2 % 14.0 % 21.3 % 16.7 %

17.4 %





























The table below provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to Titan to net income applicable to common shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.



Three months ended

March 31,

2024

2023







Net income attributable to Titan and applicable to common shareholders $ 9,201

$ 31,838 Adjustments:





Foreign exchange loss 275

1,760 Carlstar transaction costs 6,196

— Carlstar inventory fair value step-up 3,376

— Adjusted net income attributable to Titan and applicable to common shareholders $ 19,048

$ 33,598







Adjusted earnings per common share:





Basic $ 0.29

$ 0.53 Diluted $ 0.29

$ 0.53







Average common shares and equivalents outstanding:





Basic 64,928

62,905 Diluted 65,704

63,621

The table below provides a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.



Three months ended

March 31,

2024

2023







Net income $ 9,974

$ 33,430 Adjustments:





Provision for income taxes 9,736

14,216 Interest expense, excluding interest income 8,147

7,391 Depreciation and amortization 12,001

10,830 EBITDA $ 39,858

$ 65,867 Adjustments:





Foreign exchange loss 275

1,760 Carlstar transaction costs 6,196

— Carlstar inventory fair value step-up 3,376

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,705

$ 67,627

The table below sets forth, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, the impact to net sales of currency translation (constant currency) by geography (in thousands, except percentages):



Three months ended March 31,

Change due to currency

translation

Three months ended March 31,

2024

2023

% Change

from 2023

$

%

Constant Currency United States $ 258,363

$ 268,032

(3.6) %

$ —

— %

$ 258,363 Europe / CIS 126,790

153,495

(17.4) %

(3,678)

(2.4) %

130,468 Latin America 72,481

102,521

(29.3) %

(2,468)

(2.4) %

74,949 Other International 24,575

24,596

(0.1) %

(6,592)

(26.8) %

31,167

$ 482,209

$ 548,644

(12.1) %

$ (12,738)

(2.3) %

$ 494,947

The table below provides a reconciliation of net debt, which is a non-GAAP financial measure (in thousands):



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

















Long-term debt $ 554,440

$ 409,178

$ 413,371 Short-term debt 18,693

16,913

23,836 Total debt $ 573,133

$ 426,091

$ 437,207 Cash and cash equivalents 203,628

220,251

164,116 Net debt $ 369,505

$ 205,840

$ 273,091

The table below provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure (in thousands):



Three months ended

March 31,

2024

2023







Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,005

$ 24,086 Capital expenditures (16,607)

(11,698) Free cash flow $ (14,602)

$ 12,388

