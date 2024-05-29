Titan International, Inc. Reports Intention to Discuss Amendment of Stockholder Agreement to Permit American Industrial Partners to Increase Its Ownership in Company

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) ("Titan or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today reported that its board of directors plans to discuss with its largest shareholder, American Industrial Partners ("AIP"), a possible amendment of the parties' Stockholder Agreement to allow AIP to increase its ownership of TWI common stock in open market purchases.

Private equity funds managed by AIP own approximately 16.4% of TWI's outstanding shares, which were acquired as a result of TWI's purchase of Carlstar Group, LLC, that closed in February 2024. In connection with that acquisition, AIP and TWI entered into the Stockholder Agreement which (among other customary terms) includes: a standstill agreement under which AIP agreed not to acquire additional TWI shares without the Company's consent for the period stated in the agreement; a voting agreement which requires AIP to vote in accordance with the board's recommendations to shareholders generally through TWI's 2025 annual shareholders meeting; and a lock-up agreement under which AIP agreed not to dispose of its TWI stock for the period set forth in the agreement. The terms of the stockholder agreement have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available on Titan's website at https://ir.titan-intl.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx.

Maurice N. Taylor Jr., Chairman of TWI's Board of Directors, stated, "The board continues to focus on growing the Company's shareholder value over the long term. We are delighted to have AIP as a principal shareholder of Titan by virtue of our successful Carlstar acquisition. We greatly appreciate AIP's support of our Company and the opportunity to engage with them to explore the possibility of amending the Stockholder Agreement on terms acceptable to the board to enable AIP to increase their ownership position if they chose to do so. Yes, business has slowed this year, but our management team is highly experienced in dealing with these market cycles and will make good, timely decisions. Let's not forget that our end-markets are tied to important global segments that will rebound and be strong as populations grow, more protein is consumed and critical infrastructure is built. There is no company in the world better suited in wheels, tires and undercarriage to meet the needs of our customers."

About Titan : Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

