Titan International, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Sales Up 53 Percent YoY

QUINCY, Ill., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, highlighted by the strongest quarterly operating performance since 2013.

Paul Reitz, President and Chief Executive Officer commented "I am proud of how we continue to grow stronger as a Company and this is highlighted by our tremendous financial performance in the second quarter. Our sales increased by over 53 percent from last year and more importantly increased 9 percent from the first quarter this year as our adjusted EBITDA improved by more than $11 million sequentially to over $37 million this quarter. Despite the continuing supply chain and labor challenges, the Titan team persevered through the noise, and delivered impressive results in the second quarter. These results come after both strategic actions and significant efforts to reposition and transform Titan to achieve greater long-term success. Our end-markets currently are very buoyant, with strong fundamentals present for a sustained runway for elevated activity through this year and beyond.

"During the second quarter, both our Agriculture and Earthmoving/Construction segments experienced strong sales volume growth even beyond the first quarter higher levels. In Ag, dealer inventories remain tight, used and new equipment pricing continues to increase, and the overall large equipment fleet is aged. From our viewpoint, Ag growth continues to build momentum across the globe, with our customers starting to provide us with indications of continued strength into 2022. We see momentum in large Ag products where orders have increased throughout the quarter and should keep moving in a further positive direction as the large Ag equipment market is still roughly 25 percent below long-term averages. Farm commodity prices remain at historically elevated levels, which should also support sustained market activity for Titan for the foreseeable future. Our earthmoving and construction end-markets continue to look promising as our undercarriage business continues on a strong pace and early 2022 indications are healthy with increased infrastructure and ramping construction activities being the primary driving forces.

"We completed the refinancing of our $400 million bonds during the second quarter, extending the maturity to 2028. This move, along with the actions we had taken previously, position us well for the future by providing stability to manage the business. With our strong second quarter and first half results, Titan is set to deliver adjusted EBITDA north of $120 million this year, with opportunities for further growth next year. We have worked tirelessly to position ourselves well with our customers to support their increasing needs, and we believe we are in a unique situation at this time to capitalize on our reinvigorated strength to drive growth and increased financial results that our investors expect and deserve."

Results of Operations

Net sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, were $438.6 million, compared to $286.1 million in the comparable quarter of 2020, an increase of 53.3 percent driven by sales increases in the agricultural and earthmoving/construction segments. Overall net sales volume and product price and mix was up 33.2 percent and 17.2 percent, respectively, from the comparable prior year quarter. The increase in net sales was also favorably impacted by foreign currency translation, which positively impacted net sales by 2.9 percent or $8.2 million. On a constant currency basis, net sales for the second quarter 2021 would have been $430.5 million.

Net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $842.2 million, compared to $627.6 million in the comparable period of 2020, an increase of 34.2 percent driven by sales increases in the agricultural and earthmoving/construction segments. Overall net sales volume and product price and mix was up 23.3 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively, from the comparable period of 2020. On a constant currency basis, net sales for the first six months of 2021 would have been $839.7 million.

Overall net sales volume and product price and mix improved for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the prior year periods due to market growth in the agricultural and earthmoving/construction segments. Pricing increases have been implemented because of rising raw material costs and other inflationary impacts in the markets, including freight. The contributing factors to the increase in demand were increased commodity prices, lower equipment inventory levels and pent up demand following the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020. Lower sales volumes during the first half of 2020 were primarily caused by continued weakness in the commodity markets and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic which caused significant uncertainty for customers in most geographies, most notably OEM customers.

Gross profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $61.5 million, compared to $29.9 million in the comparable prior year period. Gross margin was 14.0 percent of net sales for the quarter, compared to 10.4 percent of net sales in the comparable prior year period. The increase in gross profit and margin was driven by the impact of increases in sales volume, as described previously, favorably impacting overhead absorption. In addition, cost reduction initiatives have been executed across global production facilities, in the last year, somewhat reflecting COVID-19 pandemic responses.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $114.7 million, or 13.6% of net sales, an increase of $57.6 million compared to $57.1 million, or 9.1% of net sales, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in gross profit and margin was driven by the impact of increases in sales volume and cost reduction initiatives executed across the business. Gross profit was negatively impacted by $2.8 million, as a result of abnormal natural gas price increases for our North American operations due to unprecedented unfavorable weather conditions experienced during a few weeks in February 2021 in large portions of the Southwest and Midwest regions of the United States.

Selling, general, administrative, research and development (SGARD) expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $35.1 million, compared to $30.6 million for the comparable prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, SGARD was 8.0 percent, compared to 10.7 percent for the comparable prior year period. The increase in SGARD was driven primarily by an increase in other employee-related costs on improved operating performance and growth in sales and unfavorable foreign currency impacts primarily in Europe and the United Kingdom.

SGARD for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $71.7 million, or 8.5 percent of net sales, compared to $64.9 million, or 10.3 percent of net sales, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in SGARD was driven primarily by investments to improve our supply chain and logistics processes, an increase in other employee-related costs on improved operating performance and growth in sales and unfavorable foreign currency impacts primarily in Europe and the United Kingdom.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $23.7 million, or 5.4 percent of net sales, compared to a loss of $3.1 million, or 1.1 percent of net sales, for the second quarter of 2020. Income from operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $38.0 million, compared to loss from operations of $12.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in income was primarily due to the higher sales and improvements in gross profit margins.

The Company refinanced it senior secured notes during the second quarter for 2021, and completed a call and redemption of all of its outstanding $400 million principal amount of Titan's 6.50 percent senior secured notes due 2023. As a result, the call premium plus a write-off of previously unamortized costs related to the senior secured notes of $16.0 million was recorded in the income statement for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Foreign exchange loss was $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to income of $8.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Foreign exchange gain was $8.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a loss of $8.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The foreign exchange loss experienced during the three months ended June 30, 2021 is the result of the unfavorable movements in foreign currency exchange rates in many of the geographies in which we conduct business as compared to the same period in 2020. The foreign exchange gain experienced during the six months ended June 30, 2021 was related to realized foreign currency gains associated with an ongoing initiative to rationalize Titan's legal entity structure and ongoing management of the intercompany capital structure as well as a favorable impact of the movement of foreign exchange rates. The foreign exchange loss experienced for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were the result of the translation of intercompany loans at certain foreign subsidiaries, which are denominated in local currencies rather than the reporting currency, which is the United States dollar. Since such loans are expected to be settled at some point in the future, these loans are adjusted each reporting period to reflect the current exchange rates. During the first quarter of 2020, we had settled a number of intercompany loans as part of a loan restructuring initiative with a resulting foreign exchange loss, which is reflected in the total foreign exchange loss recognized for the first quarter of 2020.

The second quarter of 2021 net loss applicable to common shareholders was a loss of $2.8 million, equal to a loss of $0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared to loss of $5.0 million, equal to a loss of $0.08 per basic and diluted share, in the comparable prior year period. Net income applicable to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $10.8 million, equal to income per basic share of $0.18 and income per diluted share of $0.17, compared to a loss of $30.5 million, equal to a loss of $0.50 per basic and diluted share, in the comparable prior year period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was income of $14.0 million, equal to income per basic share of $0.23 and income per diluted share of $0.22, compared to a loss of $10.5 million, equal to a loss of $0.17 per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders for the first six months of 2021 was $18.1 million, equal to income of $0.29 per basic and diluted share, compared to loss of $21.1 million, equal to a loss of $0.35 per basic and diluted share, for the first six months of 2020. The Company utilizes adjusted net income applicable to shareholders, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as a means to measure its operating performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders and adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders can be found at the end of this release.

Adjusted EBITDA was $37.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $13.3 million in the comparable prior year period. The Company utilizes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, as a means to measure its operating performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this release.

Segment Information

Agricultural Segment

(Amounts in thousands) Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

%

Increase/(Decrease)

2021

2020

%

Increase/(Decrease) Net sales $ 231,504



$ 147,267



57.2 %

$ 440,263



$ 320,206



37.5 % Gross profit 35,291



15,613



126.0 %

65,080



29,640



119.6 % Profit margin 15.2 %

10.6 %

43.4 %

14.8 %

9.3 %

59.1 % Income from operations 20,789



6,992



197.3 %

36,072



8,867



306.8 %

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net sales volume and product price and mix was up 35.8 percent and 21.8 percent, respectively, from the comparable prior year quarter due to demand in the market, reflective of improved farmer income, an aging large equipment fleet and lower equipment inventory levels within the equipment dealer channels. Pricing is primarily reflective of increases in raw material and other inflationary cost increases in the markets, including freight. The increase in gross profit and margin is primarily attributable to the impact of increases in sales volume as described previously and cost reduction initiatives executed across global production facilities following the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, net sales volume and product price and mix was up 24.5 percent and 15.5 percent, respectively, from the comparable prior year period due to increased demand in the market, reflective of the same impacts described for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020. Pricing is primarily reflective of rising raw material costs and other inflationary cost increases in the markets, including freight. The overall increase in net sales was partially offset by unfavorable currency translation, primarily in Latin America and Russia of 2.6 percent. The increase in gross profit and margin is primarily attributable to the favorable impact of increases in sales volume as described previously and cost reduction initiatives executed across global production facilities following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earthmoving/Construction Segment

(Amounts in thousands) Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

%

Increase/(Decrease)

2021

2020

%

Increase/(Decrease) Net sales $ 176,715



$ 112,457



57.1 %

$ 341,522



$ 249,379



36.9 % Gross profit 22,328



11,614



92.3 %

42,070



22,368



88.1 % Profit margin 12.6 %

10.3 %

22.3 %

12.3 %

9.0 %

36.7 % Income (loss) from

operations 7,462



(1,902)



492.3 %

13,037



(5,817)



324.1 %

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the increase in earthmoving/construction net sales was driven by increased volume and product price and mix of 38.3 percent and 11.4% percent respectively, which was primarily due to improvements of global economic conditions and recovery in construction markets, including the return to normalized supply and demand levels in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the direct impact of COVID-19 accounted for approximately $26 million of the sales decrease due to plant shutdowns and market disruptions in Europe, Asia and Latin America, which did not repeat during the second quarter of 2021. Net sales was also favorably impacted by foreign currency translation in Europe, which increased net sales by 7.5 percent. The increase in gross profit and margin was primarily driven by the increased sales volume and continued improved production efficiencies.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the increase in earthmoving/construction sales was driven by increased volume and product price and mix of 27.8 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively, which was primarily due to continued market recovery, as previously discussed. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the direct impact of COVID-19 accounted for approximately $40 million of the sales decrease due to plant shutdowns and market disruptions in Europe, Asia and Latin America, which did not repeat during the first half of 2021. Net sales was also favorably impacted by foreign currency translation in Europe, which increased net sales by 5.1 percent. The increase in gross profit and margin was primarily driven by the increased sales volume and continued improved production efficiencies.

Consumer Segment

(Amounts in thousands) Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

%

Increase/(Decrease)

2021

2020

%

Increase/(Decrease) Net sales $ 30,420



$ 26,409



15.2 %

$ 60,372



$ 58,048



4.0 % Gross profit 3,851



2,640



45.9 %

7,585



5,103



48.6 % Profit margin 12.7 %

10.0 %

27.0 %

12.6 %

8.8 %

43.2 % Income (loss) from

operations 1,881



1,425



32.0 %

3,548



1,000



254.8 %

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the increase in net sales was driven by favorable product price and mix impact to net sales of 17.1 percent. The increase was partially offset by unfavorable volume impacts to net sales of 3.1 percent reflecting lower sales volume mainly in Europe, as production has been allocated toward the agriculture and construction markets, due to significant increases in demand. The increase in gross profit and margin was due primarily to increased product price and mix.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the increase in net sales was driven by favorable product price and mix impact to net sales of 10.0 percent. The increase was partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency and volume impacts to net sales of 3.7 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. The unfavorable foreign currency impact was primarily due to devaluation of Latin American currencies against the US Dollar. The increase in gross profit and margin was due primarily to increased product price and mix.

Financial Condition

The Company ended the second quarter of 2021 with total cash and cash equivalents of $95.8 million, compared to $117.4 million at December 31, 2020. Long-term debt at June 30, 2021, was $452.7 million, compared to $433.6 million at December 31, 2020. Short-term debt was $34.3 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $31.1 million at December 31, 2020. Net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) was $391.2 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $347.3 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in net debt during the first six months of 2021 was primarily due to managed investments in working capital to support the business growth as well as approximately $19 million paid in connection with the refinancing of the senior notes during the second quarter and a $9.2 million legal settlement paid in February.

Net cash used by operating activities for the first six months of 2021 was $17.5 million, compared to net cash provided by operations of $5.5 million for the comparable prior year period. Capital expenditures were $14.6 million for the first six months of 2021, compared to $8.4 million for the comparable prior year period. Capital expenditures during the first six months of 2021 and 2020 represent equipment replacement and improvements, along with new tools, dies and molds related to new product development. The overall capital outlay for 2021 is expected to increase as the Company seeks to enhance the Company's existing facilities and manufacturing capabilities and drive productivity gains following suppression of capital outlay in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and reduction of business activity.

About Titan

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in Illinois, the Company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

Teleconference and Webcast

Titan will be hosting a teleconference and webcast to discuss the second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

The real-time, listen-only webcast can be accessed on our website at www.titan-intl.com within the "Investor Relations" page under the "News & Events" menu (https://ir.titan-intl.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx). Listeners should access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the live event to download and install any necessary audio software.

A webcast replay of the teleconference will be available on our website (https://ir.titan-intl.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx) soon after the live event.

In order to participate in the real-time teleconference, with live audio Q&A, participants in the U.S. should dial (888) 347-5307, participants in Canada should dial (855) 669-9657, and other international callers should dial (412) 902-4283.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "would," "could," "potential," "may," "will," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, these assumptions are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond Titan International, Inc.'s control. As a result, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial performance; the effect of a recession on the Company and its customers and suppliers; changes in the Company's end-user markets into which the Company sells its products as a result of domestic and world economic or regulatory influences or otherwise; changes in the marketplace, including new products and pricing changes by the Company's competitors; the Company's ability to maintain satisfactory labor relations; unfavorable outcomes of legal proceedings; the Company's ability to comply with current or future regulations applicable to the Company's business and the industry in which it competes or any actions taken or orders issued by regulatory authorities; availability and price of raw materials; levels of operating efficiencies; the effects of the Company's indebtedness and its compliance with the terms thereof; changes in the interest rate environment and their effects on the Company's outstanding indebtedness; unfavorable product liability and warranty claims; actions of domestic and foreign governments, including the imposition of additional tariffs; geopolitical and economic uncertainties relating to the countries in which the Company operates or does business; risks associated with acquisitions, including difficulty in integrating operations and personnel, disruption of ongoing business, and increased expenses; results of investments; the effects of potential processes to explore various strategic transactions, including potential dispositions; fluctuations in currency translations; risks associated with environmental laws and regulations; risks relating to our manufacturing facilities, including that any of our material facilities may become inoperable; risks relating to financial reporting, internal controls, tax accounting, and information systems; and the other risks and factors detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those reports. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statements included in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events, or for any other reason, except as required by law.

Titan International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations Amounts in thousands, except per share data



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)















Net sales $ 438,639



$ 286,133



$ 842,157



$ 627,633

Cost of sales 377,169



255,259



727,422



566,936

Asset impairment —



1,007



—



3,586

Gross profit 61,470



29,867



114,735



57,111

Selling, general and administrative expenses 32,566



28,441



66,594



60,398

Research and development expenses 2,528



2,132



5,081



4,542

Royalty expense 2,657



2,395



5,110



4,875

Income (loss) from operations 23,719



(3,101)



37,950



(12,704)

Interest expense (8,598)



(7,906)



(16,121)



(15,826)

Loss on senior note repurchase (16,020)



—



(16,020)



—

Foreign exchange (loss) gain (768)



8,836



8,709



(8,406)

Other income (expense) 1,232



(492)



864



6,829

(Loss) income before income taxes (435)



(2,663)



15,382



(30,107)

Provision for income taxes 1,991



1,980



4,585



2,035

Net (loss) income (2,426)



(4,643)



10,797



(32,142)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 347



402



(4)



(1,611)

Net (loss) income attributable to Titan and applicable to

common shareholders (2,773)



(5,045)



10,801



(30,531)

















(Loss) income per common share:













Basic $ (.04)



$ (.08)



$ .18



$ (.50)

Diluted $ (.04)



$ (.08)



$ .17



$ (.50)

Average common shares and equivalents outstanding:













Basic 61,717



60,602



61,592



60,481

Diluted 61,717



60,602



62,480



60,481

















Dividends declared per common share: $ —



$ —



$ —



$ .005



Titan International, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets Amounts in thousands, except share data



June 30, 2021

December 31,

2020



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,804



$ 117,431

Accounts receivable, net 265,729



193,014

Inventories 345,339



293,679

Prepaid and other current assets 65,368



54,475

Total current assets 772,240



658,599

Property, plant and equipment, net 310,210



319,854

Operating lease assets 19,393



24,356

Deferred income taxes 2,780



2,591

Other assets 22,815



26,484

Total assets $ 1,127,438



$ 1,031,884









Liabilities





Current liabilities





Short-term debt $ 34,296



$ 31,119

Accounts payable 239,001



167,210

Other current liabilities 140,316



131,382

Total current liabilities 413,613



329,711

Long-term debt 452,730



433,584

Deferred income taxes 4,278



3,895

Other long-term liabilities 53,640



63,429

Total liabilities 924,261



830,619









Redeemable noncontrolling interest 25,000



25,000









Equity





Titan shareholders' equity





Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized, 62,288,637 issued at

June 30, 2021 and 61,466,593 at December 31, 2020) —



—

Additional paid-in capital 534,697



532,742

Retained deficit (124,224)



(135,025)

Treasury stock (at cost, 80,876 shares at June 30, 2021 and 89,612 shares at December 31,

2020) (1,121)



(1,199)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (227,802)



(217,254)

Total Titan shareholders' equity 181,550



179,264

Noncontrolling interests (3,373)



(2,999)

Total equity 178,177



176,265

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,127,438



$ 1,031,884



Titan International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows All amounts in thousands



Six months ended June 30, Cash flows from operating activities: 2021

2020 Net income (loss) $ 10,797



$ (32,142)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used for) provided by operating

activities:





Depreciation and amortization 24,918



27,119

Asset impairment —



3,586

Deferred income tax provision 198



(2,111)

(Gain) loss on fixed asset and investment sale (485)



703

Gain on property insurance settlement —



(4,936)

Loss on senior note repurchase 16,020



—

Stock-based compensation 1,380



1,071

Issuance of stock under 401(k) plan 681



615

Foreign currency translation (gain) loss (9,665)



8,122

(Increase) decrease in assets:





Accounts receivable (72,765)



(22,383)

Inventories (53,080)



23,051

Prepaid and other current assets (10,350)



(2,491)

Other assets 3,154



844

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:





Accounts payable 71,051



(11,568)

Other current liabilities 7,993



19,180

Other liabilities (7,334)



(3,159)

Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities (17,487)



5,501

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (14,637)



(8,402)

Sale of Wheels India Limited shares —



15,722

Proceeds from property insurance settlement —



4,936

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 749



200

Other —



(558)

Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (13,888)



11,898

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 459,929



76,798

Repurchase of senior secured notes (413,000)



—

Payment on debt (34,040)



(74,011)

Dividends paid —



(603)

Other financing activities (2,040)



608

Net cash provided by financing activities 10,849



2,792

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,101)



(6,830)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (21,627)



13,361

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 117,431



66,799

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 95,804



$ 80,160









Supplemental information:





Interest paid $ 16,422



$ 15,188

Income taxes paid, net of refunds received $ 7,101



$ 4,732



Titan International, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Amounts in thousands, except earnings per share data

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These supplemental schedules provide a quantitative reconciliation between each of adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Titan, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net sales on a constant currency basis, and net debt, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP.

We present adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Titan, adjusted earnings per common share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net sales on a constant currency basis, and net debt, as we believe that they assist investors with analyzing our business results. In addition, management reviews each of these non-GAAP financial measures in order to evaluate the financial performance of each of our segments, as well as the Company's performance as a whole. We believe that the presentation of these non–GAAP financial measures will permit investors to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as management.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Titan, adjusted earnings per common share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net sales on a constant currency basis, and net debt should be considered supplemental to, not a substitute for, the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. One should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for our results reported under GAAP. These measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our businesses as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures may be calculated differently than non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. We attempt to compensate for these limitations by analyzing results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis, prominently disclosing GAAP results and providing reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results.

The table below provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Titan to net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for each of the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net (loss) income applicable to common shareholders $ (2,773)



$ (5,045)



$ 10,801



$ (30,531)

Adjustments:













Insurance reimbursement —



—



—



(4,936)

Foreign exchange loss (gain) 768



(8,836)



(8,709)



8,406

Loss on senior note repurchase 16,020



—



16,020



—

Asset impairment —



1,007



—



3,586

Loss on sale of Wheels India Limited shares —



2,005



—



2,005

Restructuring charge —



399



—



399

















Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Titan $ 14,015



$ (10,470)



$ 18,112



$ (21,071)

















Adjusted earnings per common share:













Basic $ 0.23



$ (0.17)



$ 0.29



$ (0.35)

Diluted 0.22



(0.17)



0.29



(0.35)

















Average common shares and equivalents outstanding:













Basic 61,717



60,602



61,592



60,481

Diluted 62,568



60,602



62,480



60,481



The table below provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net (loss) income $ (2,426)



$ (4,643)



$ 10,797



$ (32,142)

Adjustments:













Provision for income taxes 1,991



1,980



4,585



2,035

Interest expense, excluding interest income 8,701



8,008



16,110



16,043

Depreciation and amortization 12,358



13,334



24,918



27,119

EBITDA $ 20,624



$ 18,679



$ 56,410



$ 13,055

Adjustments:













Insurance reimbursement —



—



—



(4,936)

Foreign exchange loss (gain) 768



(8,836)



(8,709)



8,406

Loss on senior note repurchase 16,020



—



16,020



—

Asset impairment —



1,007



—



3,586

Loss on sale of Wheels India Limited shares —



2,005



—



2,005

Restructuring charge —



399



—



399

Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,412



$ 13,254



$ 63,721



$ 22,515



The table below sets forth, for the three and six month period ended June 30, 2021, the impact to net sales of currency translation (constant currency) by geography (in thousands, except percentages):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Change due to currency

translation

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

2021

2020

% Change

from 2020

$

%

Constant Currency United States $ 199,205



$ 140,662



41.6%

—



— %

$ 199,205

Europe / CIS 121,346



80,271



51.2%

7,562



9.4 %

113,784

Latin America 78,928



41,498



90.2%

(1,331)



(3.2) %

80,259

Other International 39,160



23,702



65.2%

1,945



8.2 %

37,215



438,639



286,133



53.3%

8,176



2.9 %

430,463









Six Months Ended June 30,

Change due to currency

translation

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

2021

2020

% Change

from 2020

$

%

Constant Currency United States $ 385,610



$ 317,759



21.4%

—



— %

$ 385,610

Europe / CIS 233,508



164,691



41.8%

13,012



7.9 %

220,496

Latin America 145,071



96,239



50.7%

(15,239)



(15.8) %

160,310

Other International 77,968



48,944



59.3%

4,666



9.5 %

73,302



842,157



627,633



34.2%

2,439



0.4 %

839,718



The table below provides a reconciliation of net debt, which is a non-GAAP financial measure:



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

















Long-term debt $ 452,730



$ 433,584



$ 462,240

Short-term debt 34,296



31,119



40,784

Total debt $ 487,026



$ 464,703



$ 503,024

Cash and cash equivalents 95,804



117,431



80,160

Net debt $ 391,222



$ 347,272



$ 422,864



SOURCE Titan International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.titan-intl.com

