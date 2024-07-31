Titan International, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Performance

Delivers Strong Results Despite Challenging Industry Conditions, with Free Cash Flow of $53 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $49 Million; and Adjusted EPS of $0.10

Solid Balance Sheet Combined with Operational Diversity From Carlstar Acquisition Expected to Continue Yielding Positive Results

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Paul Reitz, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The work we have done to optimize our operations, build a strong team, reduce our debt and diversify our company, culminating with the acquisition of Carlstar in February, has enabled Titan to deliver solid financial results while our industry is working its way through a cyclical trough. Despite this, we are very pleased to report adjusted EBITDA of $49 million and free cash flow of $53 million. While sales of new equipment by leading OEMs in both Ag and Construction have slowed, our expanded ability to provide aftermarket products as the premier one-stop shop with the acquisition of Carlstar is an important addition as farmers, power sports enthusiasts, homeowners, and others continue to delay new equipment purchases, thus driving a need for replacement tires."

Mr. Reitz continued, "Our results over the past few years speak for themselves. An integral piece of that success is our Low-Side Wall ("LSW") wheel/tire assemblies that were developed back in 1997 when my old boss had the crazy idea to increase the outside diameter of the wheel and reduce the inside diameter of the tire on farm tire/wheel assemblies. He worked hard to get the OEMs to bite on that concept, but didn't get any takers. Now that LSW design is on nearly every pickup truck and SUV around the world. When I became CEO in 2017, LSW was still seen by some inside Titan as concept that was not meant for Ag equipment. We have since proven to not just ourselves, but throughout the farming community the real benefits of LSW, especially its ability to make them more money by saving fuel and improving yields while tackling the most difficult conditions and enjoying a more comfortable ride in the field and on the road. We have proven this with thousands of farmers and have seen our LSW sales significantly grow since 2017. We believe that growth is nowhere near its pinnacle."

Mr. Reitz added, "In August, I was invited to visit a couple large farmers in central Canada that recently started using Titan's 1400 LSWs and are ecstatic with the fuel efficiency and overall performance of their LSWs. These farmers have a lot of influence among their peers, and we expect the leading OEMs will be listening closely to hear what they are saying about LSWs. This opportunity in Canada is an example of how Titan sees a continuing growth path ahead for LSWs to increase market penetration there and in Brazil while continuing to also grow our base in the US. Farmers are seeing the benefits of LSW just as the rest of us have all seen the benefits in our trucks and SUVs, so it's easy to see how nearly all Agriculture and Construction equipment could perform better with LSWs. Our team has developed a deep connection with farmers which has led to dealers developing a strong aftermarket channel to get LSWs to end-users in order to make their equipment perform better. That aftermarket demand created the pull to where we now have OEMs offering LSWs across their equipment portfolio. A 6% savings on fuel costs along with superior performance in the field and lower maintenance costs gets peoples' attention. Today we estimate that approximately 80% of tractors run a dual tire configuration that could benefit by converting to LSWs. Looking towards the future, we have a deep drop rim that will only make LSWs perform better and further excites our team. We're also excited about other, non-farm opportunities, such as the military. I just met a retired military general that handled procurement and he was ecstatic about working with us to get LSWs introduced to the military branches. The government is a substantial buyer of trucks and we are going to chase that volume with LSWs. If it works in the heartland, it will work on the front lines."

Mr. Reitz continued, "Interest rates continue to weigh on the industries we serve. High horsepower agricultural equipment represents a significant purchase for farmers and thus they are highly attuned to the associated financing costs. With the possibility of interest rate cuts on the horizon, farmers are choosing to defer major purchases. Similarly, interest rates impact the cost of working capital for both OEMs and Aftermarket dealers who are being extremely cautious about the levels of inventory they are carrying in their factories and on their lots. We believe that the headwinds we are presently facing are transitory. Equipment currently in the field continues to be used and will ultimately need to be replaced. Additionally, as Ag OEMs continue to introduce new technologies into their products, the ROI that new equipment can produce, including the latest tire technology, will begin to outweigh the financing costs and help drive long term demand. Turning to our EMC segment, sales there held up relatively well. From a volume perspective, ITM, our steel undercarriage business saw an increase year over year in the quarter, while total sales in the segment were down, with lower prices driven by steel costs and softness on construction wheels and tires in the US. Resource industries like mining continue to be active as our technologically dependent society demands an ever-increasing supply of rare earth elements and we expect that to underpin solid demand over the mid to long term."

Mr. Reitz concluded, "Identifying the cyclical bottom for our industries in advance is virtually impossible to do with any precision. Even so, as we continue to work through the current trough, we are confident that the long term, structural demand drivers for the industries we serve are very much intact. Our team also has extensive experience navigating through these cycles and we are confident in our strategy. Recognition of the cyclicality of our business was one of the reasons we worked hard to de-lever when buoyant market conditions afforded us the opportunity to do so the last few years. As a result, we entered this down part of the cycle with the ability to continue generating free cash flow, which, when compared to the first quarter of 2024, allowed us to reduce our net debt by $43 million, increase our cash position by more than $20 million, and deliver value to our shareholders through additional share repurchases. As conditions improve, which they unquestionably will, we expect to be well positioned to drive organic revenue growth with accelerating profitability."

Third Quarter 2024 Outlook

The Company is introducing financial guidance for Q3 2024 as follows:

Revenues of $450 million to $500 million

to Adjusted EBITDA of $25 million to $30 million

to Free cash flow of $20 to $30 million

to Capital expenditures of $10 to $15 million

David Martin, Chief Financial Officer, added, "As Paul noted, Titan is in a strong financial position which enables the Company to navigate the current industry conditions and put us in position to expand sales and accelerate our profitability when conditions improve, as they ultimately will. Our integration of Carlstar continues to go well. Our pursuit of acquisition-related synergies have placed us well along the path to achieve our target bottom-line benefit of $5 million to $6 million this year and $25 million to $30 million long term."

Mr. Martin continued, "Our solid cash flow during the second quarter allowed us to continue reducing our net debt from $370 million at the end of the first quarter to $326 million on June 30th. Our resulting net leverage at the end of the second quarter was 1.8x, compared to 2.0x as of March 31st. During the second quarter we focused on identifying and implementing enterprise-wide cost control initiatives, including workforce realignment, along with reducing working capital, most notably inventory. Our flexible balance sheet also allowed us to continue our share repurchase program as we bought 775,000 shares during the second quarter. As of June 30th, we had approximately $9.6 million remaining under the Board authorized $50 million share repurchase program."

Mr. Martin concluded, "Our adjusted net income applicable to shareholders of $7.1 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.10 for the quarter were negatively impacted by higher than normal tax expense of $15.5 million for the quarter. With the lower profitability in our United States operations in 2024, we are now faced with additional non-deductible interest expense. Additionally, there are temporary negative impacts of the tax structure of Carlstar which we will be actively managing. It is worth noting that cash taxes incurred in the second quarter were significantly lower, at $6.3 million"

Results of Operations

Net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were $532.2 million, compared to $481.2 million in the comparable period of 2023. This growth was primarily driven by higher volumes in the consumer segment, bolstered by the net sales contribution from the Carlstar acquisition completed on February 29, 2024. The sales increase was partially offset by reduced sales in the agricultural and earthmoving/construction segments, stemming from reduced global end customer demand. Furthermore, the net sales increase was impacted by negative price effects and an unfavorable currency translation impact of 3.7%.

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $80.4 million, or 15.1% of net sales, compared to $85.9 million, or 17.9% of net sales, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The changes in gross profit and margin were attributed to negative price/mix, reduced fixed cost leverage, higher material costs and inventory revaluation step-up of $7.3 million associated with the Carlstar purchase price allocation. Excluding the inventory revaluation step-up, adjusted gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2024 would have been 16.5% of net sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were $51.6 million, or 9.7% of net sales, compared to $34.9 million, or 7.2% of net sales, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This change was attributed to the ongoing SG&A associated with the Carlstar operations.

Income from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $22.3 million, compared to income from operations of $45.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The change was primarily due to lower gross profit and the net result of the items previously discussed.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $15.5 million and $9.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The Company's effective income tax rate was 81.9% and 22.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The income tax expense and rate was negatively impacted by non-deductible interest expense in the United States due to the decrease in pretax income in the United States and foreign branch income related to the Carlstar acquisition. Additionally, the rate was impacted by the results of foreign income tax rate differential on the mix of earnings, non-deductible royalty expenses in certain jurisdictions, and certain foreign inclusion items on the domestic provision.

Segment Information

Agricultural Segment

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages) Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

% Decrease

2024

2023

% Decrease Net sales $ 216,330

$ 269,148

(19.6) %

$ 456,003

$ 575,006

(20.7) % Gross profit 32,303

48,736

(33.7) %

72,922

97,986

(25.6) % Profit margin 14.9 %

18.1 %

(17.7) %

16.0 %

17.0 %

(5.9) % Income from operations 15,772

32,119

(50.9) %

39,782

64,688

(38.5) %

Net sales in the agricultural segment were $216.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $269.1 million for the comparable period in 2023. The net sales change was primarily attributed to significantly reduced global demand for agricultural equipment, most notably in North America and Brazil. Additionally, an unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation of 5.3% contributed to the change in net sales.

Gross profit in the agricultural segment was $32.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $48.7 million in the comparable period in 2023. The change in gross profit was attributed to the lower sales volume, reduced fixed cost leverage, negative price/mix and higher material costs and inventory revaluation step-up associated with the Carlstar purchase price allocation. Excluding the impact of the Carlstar purchase price allocation, adjusted gross margins in the Agriculture segment were 15.5% and 16.4% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively.

Earthmoving/Construction Segment

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages) Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

% Decrease

2024

2023

% Decrease Net sales $ 165,564

$ 174,683

(5.2) %

$ 330,772

$ 373,607

(11.5) % Gross profit 21,299

29,102

(26.8) %

44,276

66,326

(33.2) % Profit margin 12.9 %

16.7 %

(22.8) %

13.4 %

17.8 %

(24.7) % Income from operations 7,047

14,522

(51.5) %

15,881

38,060

(58.3) %

The Company's earthmoving/construction segment net sales were $165.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $174.7 million in the comparable period in 2023. Sales volume was higher during the period driven by increased sales in the undercarriage business and the positive contribution from the Carlstar acquisition. However, this increase was more than offset by the impact of contractual price givebacks resulting from lower raw material costs, particularly lower steel prices in Europe, as well as an unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation by 1.5%.

Gross profit in the earthmoving/construction segment was $21.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $29.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The change in gross profit was primarily attributed to lower sales volume in North America and reduced fixed cost leverage.

Consumer Segment

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages) Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

% Increase (Decrease)

2024

2023

% Increase (Decrease) Net sales $ 150,276

$ 37,345

302.4 %

$ 227,604

$ 81,207

180.3 % Gross profit 26,840

8,057

233.1 %

40,614

17,140

137.0 % Profit margin 17.9 %

21.6 %

(17.1) %

17.8 %

21.1 %

(15.6) % Income from operations 6,449

5,865

10.0 %

11,562

12,657

(8.7) %

Consumer segment net sales were $150.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $37.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This growth was primarily driven by increased sales volumes resulting from the positive impact of the Carlstar acquisition. The increase was partially offset by negative price/product mix and reduced sales volumes in the Americas region due to weaker market conditions.

Gross profit from the consumer segment was $26.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $8.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in gross profit was primarily driven by the benefits of the Carlstar acquisition. The shift in profit margin was influenced by the inventory revaluation step-up of $6.0 million associated with the Carlstar purchase price allocation and reduced fixed cost leverage resulting from lower sales volumes in the Americas. Excluding the impact of the Carlstar purchase price allocation, adjusted gross margins in the Consumer segment were 21.8% and 21.6% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA was $48.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $59.0 million in the comparable prior year period. The Company utilizes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, as a means to measure its operating performance. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this release.

Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 was income of $7.1 million, equal to income of $0.10 per basic and diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $27.1 million, equal to income of $0.43 per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. The Company utilizes adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as a means to measure its operating performance. A reconciliation of net income applicable to common shareholders and adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders can be found at the end of this release.

Financial Condition

The Company ended the second quarter of 2024 with total cash and cash equivalents of $224.1 million, compared to $220.3 million at December 31, 2023. Long-term debt at June 30, 2024, was $535.9 million, compared to $409.2 million at December 31, 2023. Short-term debt was $14.6 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $16.9 million at December 31, 2023. Net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) was $326.4 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $205.8 million at December 31, 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2024 was $72.8 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $88.9 million for the comparable prior year period. Operating cash flows decreased by $16.0 million when comparing the first six months of 2024 to the comparable period in 2023. This decline was primarily attributed to lower net income, partially offset by the positive impact of focused working capital management. Key factors contributing to this management included a $29.1 million increase in accounts payable, a $7.9 million improvement due to collections efforts on accounts receivable, and a $10.7 million improvement in inventory management. Capital expenditures were $34.2 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $27.6 million for the comparable prior year period. Capital expenditures during the first six months of 2024 and 2023 represent scheduled equipment replacement and improvements, along with new tools, dies and molds related to new product development, as the Company seeks to enhance the Company's manufacturing capabilities and drive productivity gains.

Titan International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Amounts in thousands, except per share data



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Net sales $ 532,170

$ 481,176

$ 1,014,379

$ 1,029,820 Cost of sales 451,728

395,281

856,567

848,368 Gross profit 80,442

85,895

157,812

181,452 Selling, general and administrative expenses 51,583

34,858

91,003

69,330 Acquisition related expenses —

—

6,196

— Research and development expenses 4,218

3,218

7,872

6,232 Royalty expense 2,319

1,921

5,347

4,856 Income from operations 22,322

45,898

47,394

101,034 Interest expense, net (7,187)

(5,762)

(12,679)

(12,254) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 462

2

187

(1,758) Other income 3,277

1,186

3,682

1,948 Income before income taxes 18,874

41,324

38,584

88,970 Provision for income taxes 15,452

9,429

25,188

23,645 Net income 3,422

31,895

13,396

65,325 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,273

1,688

2,046

3,280 Net income attributable to Titan and applicable to common shareholders $ 2,149

$ 30,207

$ 11,350

$ 62,045















Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 0.03

$ 0.48

$ 0.16

$ 0.99 Diluted $ 0.03

$ 0.48

$ 0.16

$ 0.98 Average common shares and equivalents outstanding:













Basic 72,737

62,931

68,833

62,918 Diluted 73,078

63,234

69,361

63,404

Titan International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Amounts in thousands, except share data



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023





(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 224,100

$ 220,251 Accounts receivable, net 316,639

219,145 Inventories 464,650

365,156 Prepaid and other current assets 87,095

72,229 Total current assets 1,092,484

876,781 Property, plant and equipment, net 447,729

321,694 Operating lease assets 105,117

11,955 Goodwill 12,867

— Intangible assets, net 16,510

1,431 Deferred income taxes 16,377

38,033 Other long-term assets 42,983

39,351 Total assets $ 1,734,067

$ 1,289,245







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Short-term debt $ 14,588

$ 16,913 Accounts payable 257,271

201,201 Operating leases 11,008

5,021 Other current liabilities 171,415

149,240 Total current liabilities 454,282

372,375 Long-term debt 535,907

409,178 Deferred income taxes 4,563

2,234 Operating leases 93,694

6,153 Other long-term liabilities 32,002

31,890 Total liabilities 1,120,448

821,830







Equity





Titan shareholders' equity





Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized, 78,447,035 issued and 72,174,244 outstanding at June 30, 2024; 66,525,269 issued and 60,715,855 outstanding at December 31, 2023) —

— Additional paid-in capital 736,720

569,065 Retained earnings 180,973

169,623 Treasury stock (at cost, 6,272,791 shares at June 30, 2024 and 5,809,414 shares at December 31, 2023) (56,616)

(52,585) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (251,736)

(219,043) Total Titan shareholders' equity 609,341

467,060 Noncontrolling interests 4,278

355 Total equity 613,619

467,415 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,734,067

$ 1,289,245

Titan International, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited); all amounts in thousands



Six months ended June 30, Cash flows from operating activities: 2024

2023 Net income $ 13,396

$ 65,325 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 27,423

21,565 Deferred income tax provision 12,978

12,349 Income on indirect taxes —

(3,096) Gain on fixed asset and investment sale (388)

(71) Stock-based compensation 1,801

2,215 Issuance of stock under 401(k) plan 892

878 Proceeds from property insurance settlement (3,537)

— Foreign currency gain (1,063)

(2,130) (Increase) decrease in assets, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (8,437)

(16,322) Inventories 34,764

24,096 Prepaid and other current assets (3,789)

12,512 Other assets (1,468)

1,285 Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts payable (2,930)

(32,005) Other current liabilities 1,773

781 Other liabilities 1,431

1,508 Net cash provided by operating activities 72,846

88,890 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (34,199)

(27,567) Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (142,207)

— Proceeds from property insurance settlement 3,537

— Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 1,597

289 Net cash used for investing activities (171,272)

(27,278) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 159,539

4,373 Repayments of debt (34,095)

(21,030) Payment of debt issuance costs (3,115)

— Repurchase of common stock (7,762)

(6,390) Other financing activities (692)

(2,748) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 113,875

(25,795) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (11,600)

1,058 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,849

36,875 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 220,251

159,577 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 224,100

$ 196,452







Supplemental information:





Interest paid $ 17,956

$ 15,485 Income taxes paid, net of refunds received $ 11,815

$ 12,684 Non cash financing activity:





Issuance of common stock in connection with business acquisition $ 168,693

$ —

Titan International, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Amounts in thousands, except earnings per share data and percentages

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These supplemental schedules provide a quantitative reconciliation between each of adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income attributable to Titan, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net sales on a constant currency basis, net debt, and net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP.

We present adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income attributable to Titan, adjusted earnings per common share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net sales on a constant currency basis, net debt and net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow, as we believe that they assist investors with analyzing our business results. In addition, management reviews these non-GAAP financial measures in order to evaluate the financial performance of each of our segments, as well as the Company's performance as a whole. We believe that the presentation of these non‑GAAP financial measures will permit investors to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as management.

Adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income attributable to Titan, adjusted earnings per common share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net sales on a constant currency basis, net debt, and free cash flow should be considered supplemental to, not a substitute for, the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. One should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for our results reported under GAAP. These measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our businesses as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures may be calculated differently than non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. We attempt to compensate for these limitations by analyzing results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis, prominently disclosing GAAP results and providing reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results.

The table below provides a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit to gross profit, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands, except percentages).



Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Agricultural Earthmoving/ Construction Consumer Total

Total Gross profit, as reported $ 32,303 $ 21,299 $ 26,840 $ 80,442

$ 85,895 Gross Margin 14.9 % 12.9 % 17.9 % 15.1 %

17.9 % Adjustments:











Carlstar inventory fair value step-up 1,157 198 5,969 7,324

— Gross profit, as adjusted $ 33,460 $ 21,497 $ 32,809 $ 87,766

$ 85,895 Adjusted Gross Margin 15.5 % 13.0 % 21.8 % 16.5 %

17.9 %

















Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Agricultural Earthmoving/ Construction Consumer Total

Total Gross profit, as reported $ 72,922 $ 44,276 $ 40,614 $ 157,812

$ 181,452 Gross Margin 16.0 % 13.4 % 17.8 % 15.6 %

17.6 % Adjustments:











Carlstar inventory fair value step-up 1,771 292 8,637 10,700

— Gross profit, as adjusted $ 74,693 $ 44,568 $ 49,251 $ 168,512

$ 181,452 Adjusted Gross Margin 16.4 % 13.5 % 21.6 % 16.6 %

17.6 %

The table below provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to Titan to net income applicable to common shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands, except earnings per share).



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Net income attributable to Titan and applicable to common shareholders $ 2,149

$ 30,207

$ 11,350

$ 62,045 Adjustments:













Foreign exchange (gain) loss (462)

(2)

(187)

1,758 Carlstar transaction costs —

—

6,196

— Carlstar inventory fair value step-up 7,324

—

10,700

— Gain on property insurance settlement (1,913)

—

(1,913)

— Income on Brazilian indirect tax credits, net —

(3,096)

—

(3,096) Adjusted net income attributable to Titan and applicable to common shareholders $ 7,098

$ 27,109

$ 26,146

$ 60,707















Adjusted earnings per common share:













Basic $ 0.10

$ 0.43

$ 0.38

$ 0.96 Diluted $ 0.10

$ 0.43

$ 0.38

$ 0.96















Average common shares and equivalents outstanding:













Basic 72,737

62,931

68,833

62,918 Diluted 73,078

63,234

69,361

63,404

The table below provides a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands).



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Net income $ 3,422

$ 31,895

$ 13,396

$ 65,325 Adjustments:













Provision for income taxes 15,452

9,429

25,188

23,645 Interest expense, excluding interest income 9,513

7,389

17,660

14,780 Depreciation and amortization 15,422

10,735

27,423

21,565 EBITDA $ 43,809

$ 59,448

$ 83,667

$ 125,315 Adjustments:













Foreign exchange (gain) loss (462)

(2)

(187)

1,758 Carlstar transaction costs —

—

6,196

— Carlstar inventory fair value step-up 7,324

—

10,700

— Gain on property insurance settlement (1,913)

—

(1,913)

— Income on Brazilian indirect tax credits —

(475)

—

(475) Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,758

$ 58,971

$ 98,463

$ 126,598

The table below sets forth, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024, the impact to net sales of currency translation (constant currency) by geography (in thousands, except percentages):



Three months ended June 30,

Change due to currency translation

Three months ended June 30,

2024

2023

% Change from 2023

$

%

Constant Currency United States $ 304,836

$ 212,991

43.1 %

$ —

— %

$ 304,836 Europe / CIS 128,888

151,169

(14.7) %

(3,662)

(2.4) %

132,550 Latin America 77,026

91,353

(15.7) %

(9,720)

(10.6) %

86,746 Other International 21,420

25,663

(16.5) %

(4,521)

(17.6) %

25,941

$ 532,170

$ 481,176

10.6 %

$ (17,903)

(3.7) %

$ 550,073





Six months ended June 30,

Change due to currency translation

Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

% Change from 2023

$

%

Constant Currency United States $ 563,200

$ 481,023

17.1 %

$ —

— %

$ 563,200 Europe / CIS 255,678

304,664

(16.1) %

(7,340)

(2.4) %

263,018 Latin America 149,506

193,874

(22.9) %

(12,188)

(6.3) %

161,694 Other International 45,995

50,259

(8.5) %

(11,113)

(22.1) %

57,108

$ 1,014,379

$ 1,029,820

(1.5) %

$ (30,641)

(3.0) %

$ 1,045,020

The table below provides a reconciliation of net debt, which is a non-GAAP financial measure (in thousands):



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

















Long-term debt $ 535,907

$ 409,178

$ 411,671 Short-term debt 14,588

16,913

18,536 Total debt $ 550,495

$ 426,091

$ 430,207 Cash and cash equivalents 224,100

220,251

196,452 Net debt $ 326,395

$ 205,840

$ 233,755

The table below provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure (in thousands):



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 70,841

$ 64,804

$ 72,846

$ 88,890 Capital expenditures (17,592)

(15,869)

(34,199)

(27,567) Free cash flow $ 53,249

$ 48,935

$ 38,647

$ 61,323

