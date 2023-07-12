Titan International, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 2

CHICAGO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. will release its second quarter 2023 financial results, after the close of the market on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 to be followed by a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The real-time, listen-only webcast can be accessed using the following link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/184831124 or on our website at www.titan-intl.com within the "Investor Relations" page under the "News & Events" menu ( https://ir.titan-intl.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx ). Listeners should access the website at least 10 minutes prior to the live event.

A webcast replay of the teleconference will be available on our website (https://ir.titan-intl.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx) soon after the live event.

Pre-registration for the event can be accessed using the following link https://emportal.ink/3plHDeM

In order to participate in the real-time teleconference, with live audio Q&A, participants should use one of the following dial in numbers:

North America Toll Free: 1 888 575 5163

All Other Locations: 1 416 764 8620

Participants Access Code: 78630821

To access the playback of the conference call, participants should use one of the following dial in numbers:

North America Toll Free: 1 877 674 7070

All Other Locations: 1 416 764 8692

Participants Access Code: 630821

About Titan : Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

SOURCE Titan International, Inc.