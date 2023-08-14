TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN AUGUST INVESTOR CONFERENCES

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today announced that management will participate in two investor conferences in the month of August:

Stifel Chicago Industrial Summit on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 : David Martin, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in an informal presentation and Q&A session at 8:45 AM ET

: David Martin, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in an informal presentation and Q&A session at Three Part Advisors Midwest IDEAS Conference on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 : David Martin , Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a Formal Presentation and 1 on 1 investor meetings. The live presentation will take place at 5:00 PM ET and can be accessed through the following link (https://wsw.com/webcast/threepa41/twi/2058840). A replay of the event will also be available on Titan's Investor Relations website at ir.titan-intl.com under the "Events and Presentations" section.

About Titan

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the Company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

