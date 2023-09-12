TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN SEPTEMBER INVESTOR CONFERENCES

12 Sep, 2023, 16:15 ET
WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of September:
- Barrington Fall Investment Conference on Thursday, September 14, 2023: David Martin, CFO, will participate in 1 on 1 investor meetings.
- CL King 21st Annual Best Ideas Conference on Monday, September 18, 2023: Paul Reitz, CEO and David Martin, CFO, will participate in a Fireside Chat and 1 on 1 investor meetings. The live presentation of the Fireside Chat will take place at 2:45 PM ET and can be accessed through the following link https://wsw.com/webcast/clk22/twi/1538712.
- Sidoti Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, September 20, 2023: David Martin, CFO, will participate in a formal presentation and 1 on 1 investor meetings. The live presentation will take place at 12:15 PM ET and can be accessed through the following link https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5poDvQ4rRDKF23tMYe6GQg.
- DA Davidson – Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Friday, September 22, 2023 (Nashville, TN). Paul Reitz, CEO and David Martin, CFO will participate in a Fireside Chat at 11:15 AM ET and can be accessed through the following link https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco64/twi/1778308.
Replays of the CL King, Sidoti and DA Davidson Presentations will also be made available on Titan's Investor Relations website at ir.titan-intl.com under the "Events and Presentations" section.
About Titan
Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the Company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.
