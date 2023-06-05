TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:35 AM ET

at Paul Reitz , President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Martin , Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat

UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

at David Martin , Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat

Parties who would like to listen to the live presentations or replays at these events can access them through Titan's Investor Relations website at ir.titan-intl.com under the "Events and Presentations" section. Management will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the conferences.

About Titan

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the Company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

