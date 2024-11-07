TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Baird Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 (Chicago, IL): Paul Reitz, CEO will participate in 1 on 1 investor meetings.

Three Part Advisors Southwest IDEAS Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 (Dallas, TX): Paul Reitz, CEO will participate in a fireside chat and 1 on 1 investor meetings. The live presentation of the fireside chat will take place at 12:30 PM ET and can be accessed through the following link https://wsw.com/webcast/threepa45/twi/2063656.

Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 (Boca Raton, FL): David Martin, CFO will participate in 1 on 1 investor meetings.

Noble Capital NOBLECON20 Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 (Boca Raton, FL): Paul Reitz, CEO will participate in a fireside chat and 1 on 1 investor meetings. The presentation of the fireside chat will be available on Titan's website shortly after the event.

The replay of the Three Part Advisors and Noble Capital presentations will also be made available on Titan's Investor Relations website at ir.titan-intl.com under the "Events and Presentations" section.

About Titan

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the Company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

