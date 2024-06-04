TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN WELLS FARGO INDUSTRIALS CONFERENCE

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today announced that management will participate in the upcoming Wells Fargo Industrials Conference in Chicago, IL.

Paul Reitz, CEO will participate in a fireside chat and 1 on 1 investor meetings. The live presentation of the fireside chat will take place at 4:45 PM ET on June 11, 2024 and can be accessed through the following link https://cc.webcasts.com/well001/061024a_js/?entity=32_WH3SGMT 

A replay of this presentation will also be made available on Titan's Investor Relations website at ir.titan-intl.com under the "Events and Presentations" section.

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products.  Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the Company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

