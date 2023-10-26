Titan Pennsuco Quarry Receives Unprecedented Third Consecutive NMA Sentinels of Safety Award

MEDLEY, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan America's Pennsuco Quarry, located in Medley, Florida, was awarded the National Mining Association's (NMA) 2022 Sentinels of Safety award in the Large Quarry Group category. This is the 9th time that Pennsuco has achieved the NMA's coveted safety award. The 2022 award is the third consecutive win for Pennsuco, a streak of safety distinction not seen in more than 60 years of NMA's Sentinels of Safety recognition.

Titan America President & CEO Bill Zarkalis expressed his appreciation for this recognition:

Titan America Senior Vice President Walter Reed accepts the award on behalf of Pennsuco.

"We are deeply honored and grateful for this honor. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our Pennsuco team for their unwavering commitment to safety as the foundational value upon which our organization is built. Together, we are shaping a safer, healthier, and more productive environment for everyone. As we continue to prioritize safety, this recognition only strengthens our resolve to maintain the highest standards in this regard."

The U.S. Department of Labor, through the NMA, awards Sentinel of Safety distinctions each year to thank companies for protecting its miners. The award is based on total employee hours worked in a calendar year without a single lost time injury.

"This is a huge accomplishment for our entire team, which is fully committed to the safety of all workers at the Pennsuco quarry," said Randy Dunlap, President of Titan Florida. "The 2022 award, and the unprecedented three consecutive wins, truly reflect the tireless work and significant dedication we maintain to uphold our 'Safety First' values at Titan."

The award was announced at the annual ceremony held at the NMA headquarters in Washington D.C. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. It was attended by Beatriz Rodriguez (Pennsuco Safety Manager), Robert Kelley (Titan America, Asst. Safety Director), Robert Martin (Pennsuco Quarry Manager), and Walter Reed (SVP Aggregates & Safety).

"We are humbled by the recognition from the NMA and acknowledge the achievements of all the mining category winners," said Martin. At Pennsuco, the aggregates operations hold weekly all hands meetings with employees and contractors to ensure implementation of best practices and perform safety encounters that catch people "doing things right."

The Pennsuco Quarry is the fifth largest quarry in the United States, producing more than ten million tons of limestone products annually. The quarry is located on the Pennsuco campus of Titan Florida, a subsidiary of Titan America LLC.

About Titan America

Titan America LLC (www.titanamerica.com) and its family of companies are leading heavy building materials producers in the Eastern United States. Titan America is headquartered in Norfolk, VA and its subsidiary companies produce cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, concrete block, and beneficiated fly ash. Titan America is a member of TITAN Cement Group, an international cement and building materials producer. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries. Throughout its 120-year history, it has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. For more information, visit www.titan-cement.com.

