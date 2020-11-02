Titan Pharmaceuticals Completes Debt Settlement With Molteni And Horizon & Acquisiton Of JT Pharma's Kappa Opioid Agonist Peptide, JT-09

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) today announced the completion of its agreement to settle all of its debt obligations with Molteni & C. dei F.lli Alitti Società di Esercizio S.p.A ("Molteni") and Horizon Credit LLC II ("Horizon"), as well as its agreement to acquire JT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s ("JT Pharma") kappa opioid agonist peptide, JT-09, for use in combination with Titan's ProNeura® long-term, continuous drug delivery technology, for the treatment of chronic pruritus.

The completion of both transactions had been subject to Titan's closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering, which occurred on October 30, 2020.

"As a result of the debt settlement with Molteni and Horizon, there are no liens remaining on any of Titan's assets, including all the ProNeura intellectual property," commented Titan's Executive Chairman, Dr. Marc Rubin. "With the net proceeds from our recent public offering, a significant reduction in operating expenses, and full ability to capitalize on our IP, we are well positioned to progress preclinical development of our ProNeura-based product candidate pipeline, including establishing proof of concept with JT-09 in the first half of 2021."

