TITAN PRO ROTO COOLER LAUNCHES THIS SPRING WITH GAME CHANGING TECHNOLOGY

This premium new cooler offers unparalleled cooling performance and

more than a dozen unique features that enhance functionality and convenience

TORONTO , May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctic Zone, a longstanding pioneer in cooler technology, is introducing Titan PRO Outdoor Gear in 2024. This exceptional line of high performance coolers is designed for outdoor enthusiasts seeking gear that offers maximum performance and convenience. The inaugural product in the new cooler line is the Titan PRO Roto Cooler available now on arcticzone.com and amazon.com.

The game changing premium Titan PRO Roto Cooler in 55 quart (left) and 25 quart (right) sizes are now available on arcticzone.com and amazon.com. The cooler offers maximum ice-retaining performance with new Ice Saver technology, is virtually indestructible, and is loaded with more than a dozen features to enhance convenience and functionality. These include built-in Microban antimicrobial protection and a waterproof LED light that can be removed and used as a lantern or flashlight.

Titan PRO Roto Coolers come in two convenient sizes: 55 quarts and 25 quarts. Both sizes offer epic cooling. They feature thick high performance polyurethane insulation enhanced by the exclusive, patent pending Ice Saver performance booster that increases cooling performance by up to 25%.

Titan PRO's heavy duty, seamless, unibody construction is virtually indestructible. Its walls measure up to three inches thick for the 55 quart size and up to 2.5 inches for the 25 quart size. The cooler also features built-in Microban® antimicrobial protection that reduces bacteria by up to 99%, which inhibits odors and stains and makes this unique cooler easier to clean.

The Titan brand has a proud tradition of developing innovative, premium quality insulated products, and the Titan PRO Roto Cooler brings this tradition forward with unique features that enhance convenience and functionality. One standout feature is a waterproof interior LED light that can be removed to serve as a flashlight or lantern.

Additional features include ergonomic handles for effortless transport and T-shaped cam latches for easy opening. The Gear Grabber bungee system provides exterior storage options while the removable bin in the 55 quart model allows for separation of wet and dry contents. Multiple tie-down slots, a freezer grade gasket, a dual grip drain, and an attached stainless steel bottle opener further elevate the cooler's performance and usefulness.

"The evolution from our everyday Arctic Zone brand to high performing Titan by Arctic Zone coolers to Titan PRO underscores our commitment to performance, durability, and meaningful innovations that enhance the outdoor experiences of our valued consumers," said Mel Mogil, president and CEO of parent company California Innovations.

Titan PRO Roto Coolers are available on arcticzone.com and amazon.com. They come in three colors: gray, tan and white. The 55 quart size retails for $400; the 25 quart size for $275. Additional premium coolers in the Titan PRO Outdoor Gear line will be introduced later in 2024. For more information visit arcticzone.com.

About California Innovations, Arctic Zone and Titan

Since 1986, California Innovations and Arctic Zone have collectively revolutionized the insulated products industry. In 2005, the companies merged and quickly became the world's leading soft-sided cooler company under the Arctic Zone brand. Game changing innovations were introduced, including the first collapsible cooler and the unique Zipperless cooler. Arctic Zone introduced Titan by Arctic Zone, a premium line of high performance coolers designed for outdoor adventures and multi-day use. Titan PRO Outdoor Gear is debuting in 2024 as the highest performing, most convenient coolers on the market.

Arctic Zone is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of cooler technology, helping outdoor enthusiasts go beyond the ordinary. Arctic Zone and Titan products are widely available across North America and internationally at major retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Target, Kroger, Walgreens, Carrefour, Big W, and ASDA. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in Montreal, Chicago, and Shenzhen.

SOURCE California Innovations Inc.