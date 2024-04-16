Titan Pro: The Future-Ready Cognitive Reader for High Speed & Multi-Protocol E-Tolling

HONG KONG, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STAR Systems International, a market leader in Smart City Products, introduces Titan Pro: a new supercharged version of its acclaimed Titan Reader. Designed for High-performance in automatic vehicle identification (AVI) applications, Titan Pro sets new standards for speed, accuracy, and versatility. Titan Pro was designed from the ground up for Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) and Multi-Protocol applications along with being certified to meet multi-protocol and interoperability standards.

Titan Pro High Speed & Multi-Protocol Reader

Building upon the success of Titan, Titan Pro supports simultaneous multiple protocols with 4-antenna ports. Titan Pro also incorporates upgraded cognitive radio technology which intelligently adapts to surrounding radio environments to increase transponder read performance. This feature allows Titan Pro to self-optimize its performance and ensures reliable communication, even in the most challenging of radio scenarios.

Titan Pro seamlessly integrates with new and legacy systems. It provides many new features and functions along with keeping backward compatibility with existing Titan deployments.

Engineered to be a future-proofed product, Titan Pro conforms to ISO 18000 63, GS1 Gen2V3, OmniAir and 6C-TOC standards meeting and exceeding technical requirements and performance standards for interoperability in tolling systems. Additionally, Titan Pro supports user created/embedded applications, scripts and the new RAIN Communication Interface (RCI).

"Titan Pro is poised to redefine the landscape of automatic vehicle identification technology," says Stephen Lockhart, CTO at STAR Systems. "With its cutting-edge features, including enhanced performance, unparalleled accuracy, and remarkable versatility, Titan Pro is set to revolutionize the industry and deliver proven results for agencies."

Titan Pro is now available for purchase. It will be shown publicly from May 5 to 7 at STAR Systems' booth at the IBTTA's Technology Summit in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information about Titan Pro and other innovative AVI products and solutions, contact STAR Systems at [email protected].

About STAR Systems International

Founded in 2013, STAR Systems International is a global leader in Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI) Technologies. Our primary focus is to deliver top-of-the-line transponders, readers, and professional consulting services for Smart City Initiatives. Our expertise lies in a wide range of applications, including Electronic Tolling (ETC), Congestion/Road Use Charging, Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR), Express/HOT Lane, Fleet Management, Parking, and Secure Access Control.

At STAR Systems, we are driven by a customer-centric approach. Our goal is to ensure the success of our customers by leveraging our technical expertise and implementation experience. Guided by three core principles - Outstanding People, Innovative Products, and Service Excellence - we strive to advance Smart City Technologies and contribute to the long-term growth of the AVI industry.

For more information, please visit www.star-int.net

Media Contact:

STAR Systems International

Eveline Mou

+(852) 3691-9925

[email protected]

SOURCE STAR Systems International Limited