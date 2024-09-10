Titan Redefines Wealth Management with the Launch of Its Updated Platform for the Next Generation of High Earners

Titan Unveils Membership Plan and Titan Access

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan, the next-generation members-only wealth management platform, today announced the launch of its new membership plan and services designed specifically for the ambitious, growth-oriented modern professionals navigating newfound financial independence. With a commitment to providing access to wealth management expertise, and a lifestyle concierge service, Titan aims to be the last wealth platform this generation will ever need.

Titan was built to be the Wall Street firm of the future, merging the sophistication and credibility of traditional financial institutions with cutting-edge technology. By combining proprietary investment strategies with an intuitive digital platform, Titan delivers a modern wealth management experience that is both forward-thinking and deeply rooted in institutional-grade expertise.

Now, with the introduction of its membership plan and exclusive access benefits, Titan is redefining how today's investors have the opportunity to not only grow their wealth, but also participate in its fruits.

"We wanted to create something that didn't exist—a platform that combined the depth and expertise of a leading wealth management firm with the accessibility of modern technology. Not just another flashy fintech app, but a true wealth management experience that offers the kind of access and institutional-quality services you'd expect from Goldman Sachs—all at a fraction of the cost. When we couldn't find it, we built Titan," said Clayton Gardner, Co-Founder of Titan. "With Titan, you don't just invest—you unlock a world of unique opportunities, curated for you."

Introducing Titan Access and all-new Membership Pricing Plan:

Titan Access:

High-net-worth clients at firms like Goldman Sachs often receive exclusive opportunities that aren't available to the public. These can range from backstage passes to sold-out concerts, reservations at sought-after restaurants, or invitations to members-only conversations around macro ideas.

While investing is about growing your wealth, access is about experiencing it.

Titan Access brings this traditionally high net worth experience to our members, reimagining the access model employed by investment firms & elite private wealth management firms:

Relevant offerings: From exclusive events to unique experiences, Titan has curated access to what's fresh, exciting, and relevant all tailored to members' interests

Transparent supply: Instead of a black box, "need to know" model for opportunities—the Titan app displays everything available in real time

Personalized support: Titan concierge team is ready to assist its members over SMS, eliminating outdated email lists with instant, on-demand assistance

Membership Plan:

Titan's membership plan opens doors to exclusive access and benefits that has long been considered out of reach:

Tailored investment strategies that match your financial goals

Priority advisory support with on-demand access to specialized guidance

Personalized concierge access to sought-after experiences, exclusive locales, and industry leaders

By combining highly engineered investment products with an engaging and enticing member experience, Titan is building the Wall Street firm of the future.

For more information about Titan and its offerings, visit www.titan.com .

ABOUT TITAN:

Titan is a wealth management platform headquartered in Greenwich Village, New York. Founded in 2018, Titan is on a mission to revolutionize the investment landscape by building the Wall Street firm of the future. For more information on its membership plan and access services, please visit www.titan.com

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC is an SEC registered investment adviser. Goldman Sachs is not affiliated with Titan and does not endorse this content. All investments involve risk; past performance does not guarantee future results. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

