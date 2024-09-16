Titan Security Group and Marksman Security Corporation Announce Strategic Merger; Creating A Boutique Security Services Provider With A National Footprint

CHICAGO and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Security Group, LLC, a leading provider of security solutions including security staffing and security systems integration headquartered in Chicago, Ill., and Marksman Security Corporation, a premier provider of security staffing services headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., are pleased to announce a merger aimed at enhancing their service offerings across their collective footprint. Titan is a portfolio company of Quad-C Management, Inc.

The merger will combine the strengths of both companies to deliver enhanced value and innovation to their client partners and employees. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for both organizations, positioning the combined company as the premier boutique security services provider in security services and security systems integration.

"By teaming up with Marksman Security, we are bringing together two teams with a shared vision for the future," said Dave Pack, Chief Executive Officer of Titan Security Group. "By combining our organizations, we are well-positioned to offer enhanced security offerings and value to our clients and our team members. This is a growth-oriented transaction. Our intention is to add services and headcount, not reduce. We believe this combination will allow us to provide more opportunities for our team members."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Titan Security Group to increase our service delivery capabilities and expand our reach," said Mark Radi, Founder of Marksman Security. "Our shared values of integrity, customer service excellence, and increased operational efficiency will drive our partnership forward as we strive to exceed client expectations and set new benchmarks in the industry."

Ezekiel "Zeke" Kaufman, Marksman's current Chief Executive Officer, echoed this enthusiasm, "This is an exciting combination that allows us to provide high-end customized security services across a larger footprint. We are stronger together."

Titan Security Group and Marksman Security will continue to operate under their respective brands. The senior leaders of both organizations will continue with the combined company. Dave Pack as CEO, Mark Radi as President, and Zeke Kaufman as CAO, will comprise the senior leadership team of the combined company.

Terms of the merger were not disclosed. Security ProAdvisors LLC represented Marksman Security Corporation in the transaction.

About Titan Security Group

Titan Security Group is a premier security solutions provider offering security staffing, consulting, and systems integration of enterprise security solutions including video surveillance, electronic access control, turnstiles, biometrics, visitor management, alarm monitoring and other solutions throughout the Midwest and Southeastern United States. Learn more about Titan at www.titan-security.com.

About Marksman Security Corporation

Marksman Security Corporation is a premier provider of security staffing services headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Since 2003, Marksman Security Corporation has specialized in delivering high-quality security solutions to commercial, residential, corporate campus, data center, logistics, maritime and aviation verticals across 22 states, maintaining a commitment to service excellence and client satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.marksmansecurity.com.

About Security ProAdvisors LLC

Security ProAdvisors is one of North America's leading brokerage, advisory and consulting firms to the security industry. Founded by Keith Oringer, SPA brings over 30 years of security industry and financial expertise, and a record of successful transactions. For more information about Security ProAdvisors, visit www.SecurityProAdvisors.com.

About Quad-C

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Va., Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established business and consumer services, industrials, and healthcare companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested over $4.0 billion of capital in over 80 platform companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more about Quad-C at www.quadcmanagement.com.

Media Contact

Name: Stephen Johnson

Title: Marketing Manager

Phone: 773-720-4056

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Titan Security Group