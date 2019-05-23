Titan Specialized Services Wins Department of Homeland Security UPS Maintenance Contract

SALT LAKE CITY, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Specialized Services (TSS) announced today that it is the recipient of the prime contract award to maintain critical power systems for the U.S Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Protective Service (FPS) at the agencies' four MegaCenters. TSS will provide the agencies preventative and corrective maintenance for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) systems and battery replacements over the course of the contract which includes a one-year base period with four option years.

"DHS, CISA and FPS require faultless and continuous power to protect our nation's citizens and assets. At Titan we ensure operational and business continuity through 100% reliable back up power systems," says Manuel Prieto, Managing Director at TSS. "Our team of expert technicians have a successful track record of over 20 years designing and maintaining back up and emergency power equipment for critical infrastructure facilities."

About Titan Specialized Services

Part of the Titan Dash Group, Titan Specialized Services designs, builds, installs and maintains critical power and business continuity systems around the world for major clients in the private and public sectors. Founded in 1999, women owned (WBENC certified) and headquartered in the Greater Salt Lake City, Utah area, Titan Specialized Services is a preferred partner and trusted advisor supporting mission critical facilities for clients in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, logistics, telecom, BPO and home security markets. Our current military, intelligence and cybersecurity work includes supporting front-line facilities in Kuwait and Afghanistan on the INSCOM G4 contract for 10+ years. Visit www.titan-services.com to learn more.

