Titan to launch VPO™ Technology at Equip Expo 2024

VPO offers a high-performing, durable alternative to tweel wheels

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International Inc. (Titan) and the recently acquired Carlstar Group are proud to announce the launch of its Variable Pressure Operation (VPO™) Technology™ at Equip Exposition, from October 15-18 in Louisville, Kentucky. This innovative flat-proof technology offers a versatile solution as an alternative to tweel wheels, and other airless polyurethane spoke wheel options, by providing the ability to effectively operate machinery at various inflation pressures — even down to zero psi.

Carlstar Invictus development tire displayed at the 2024 Farm Progress Show

"We first developed this technology for military applications. It has since been tested extensively with Polaris and is now adapted for consumer use," said Chris Daum, General Manager of Outdoor Power Equipment at Titan. "We put a lot of thought and passion into the product design with function at the forefront — it's cool, aggressive-looking appearance is a bonus."

Zero psi advantage

The impressive pressure adjustability of VPO Technology allows operators to optimize performance and longevity by adapting the inflation pressure to suit different terrains and applications. With this flat-proof technology an operator can focus on getting work done with less stress about flats and down-time.

Additional features of VPO Technology include:

Shock-absorbing properties — which minimize whole-body vibration, enhancing operator comfort and reducing fatigue.

which minimize whole-body vibration, enhancing operator comfort and reducing fatigue. Flat-proof design — unlike traditional bias or radial tires, VPO Technology is specifically designed to be flat-proof or zero psi-capable, which significantly increases durability.

— unlike traditional bias or radial tires, VPO Technology is specifically designed to be flat-proof or zero psi-capable, which significantly increases durability. Closed sidewall — prevents debris from getting stuck between the spokes, eliminating sidewall damage, balance issues, and other handling problems.

— prevents debris from getting stuck between the spokes, eliminating sidewall damage, balance issues, and other handling problems. Exceptional reliability — extensive testing has shown that tires equipped with VPO Technology can run for hundreds of miles at 30 mph with zero pressure.

extensive testing has shown that tires equipped with VPO Technology can run for hundreds of miles at 30 mph with zero pressure. Built for various applications — allowing operation with or without large attachments while using the same set of tires, unlike other tires that must be changed based on application.

When coupled with VPO Technology, the new Invictus tread pattern provides:

Balanced traction

Self-cleaning capabilities

Better wet traction

Improved heat dissipation

Evenly distributed ground pressure

Enhanced traction and self-cleaning due to split lugs.

To learn more about Carlstar and its products that will be on site at Equip Expo, visit the link Here .

About Titan : Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

SOURCE Titan International, Inc.