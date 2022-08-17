Titan Web Marketing Solutions Makes Its Inc. 5000 Debut

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Web Marketing Solutions , a digital marketing agency operating as Titan Digital and dedicated to serving small businesses, made its debut on Inc. Magazine's reputed Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. First introduced in 1982 as the Inc. 500 list, the list expanded to include 5000 companies in 2007. Today the list profiles companies that have seen a large increase in growth across a three-year time period. Recognition has been given to well-known companies such as Microsoft, 7-Eleven, Under Armor, Intuit, and Pandora.

Titan Digital is proud to be part of the Inc. 5000 list. Cash Miller- Founder and CEO of Titan Digital

"When I first started this company, I never thought we could make such a prestigious list as the Inc. 5000, but the team I have has made this dream a reality," said Cash Miller, CEO and founder of Titan Web Marketing Solutions.

Over 6 million privately held companies operate in the U.S., so to be ranked among the top 5000 honorees is the highest of recognitions. Debuting at rank 4,875, Titan Web Marketing Solutions achieved distinctions such as 111th for fasting growing companies in Tennessee, 489th of the overall Advertising & Marketing category of the Inc. 5000 list, and 61st in the Nashville Area. All high marks for a first-time member of this prestigious list.

In June of 2021, Titan Web Marketing Solutions changed its name to Titan Digital, a shift made to better represent the company's newfound growth. Titan Digital operates across two countries and three U.S. states with a devoted, bilingual team of digital marketing and website development specialists.

"The credit goes to the team that makes Titan Digital what it is today," said Miller. "The top priority in our offices is to provide quality services to our clients and take care of our employees. It is an honor to earn a spot on the Inc. 5000 among our peers in a growing industry. We're especially proud that our growth comes from the smaller businesses we help by assisting them in their online and offline marketing goals."

More about Titan Digital is available at: https://titandigital.com/

About Titan Digital: Titan Digital provides Website Design and Digital Marketing services to businesses of all sizes and industries. Its team of marketing professionals focuses on helping companies across North America use online marketing tactics to attract more customers and increase sales.

Press Contact:

Ryan Sherrer, Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(877) 683-1729

SOURCE Titan Digital