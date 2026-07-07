Titaner Redefines Travel Resilience with Voyager: A Waterproof Pure Titanium Carry-On Protection System

Voyager has been featured by Gear Patrol, with core designs including a Grade 1 pure titanium shell, zipperless sealing structure, replaceable wheel system, optional waterproof gear compartment, and multiple real-world durability tests.

XI'AN, China, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titaner, with over 20 years of experience in titanium products, officially launched the Titaner Voyager: Waterproof Titanium Carry-On System on Kickstarter.

The Voyager is not just a traditional suitcase; it is a waterproof pure titanium carry-on protection system designed for real travel environments, built to withstand airport handling, rough streets, rainy weather, crowded spaces, long-distance travel, and various uncontrollable pressures that luggage may encounter during transit.

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Since its launch, Voyager has garnered positive attention from Kickstarter backers, frequent travelers, gear enthusiasts, creators, and titanium users. The project has also been featured by Gear Patrol, with the article highlighting Titaner's entry into the carry-on category and describing Voyager as a groundbreaking carry-on product.

Chief designer, Arbor Qiao stated: "Titaner has always focused on bringing titanium into daily life, creating more durable, practical, and long-lasting products. With Voyager, we hope to bring this titanium engineering mindset to the travel gear sector. We aren't just launching a premium suitcase; we are introducing a new paradigm in travel—a protection-first system engineered to safeguard the tools of modern creators."

The core of Voyager is its Grade 1 pure titanium shell, which provides a robust, corrosion-resistant exterior while maintaining Titaner's distinctive metallic design language. Unlike traditional zippered luggage, Voyager features a zipperless sealed closure structure, reducing common weak points found in ordinary suitcases.

For travelers carrying valuable or sensitive equipment, Voyager also offers an optional sealed waterproof gear compartment. This internal module can be used to store cameras, lenses, hard drives, electronic devices, passports, documents, medications, and other important personal items, providing independent protection for critical belongings.

Voyager also features a replaceable wheel system, allowing users to replace individual wheel sets due to long-term wear, rather than discarding the entire suitcase. Additionally, Voyager is equipped with a 13-position adjustable telescopic handle, a TSA customs combination lock, and offers an optional mechanical secondary locking structure for dual-lock protection. It also boasts modular internal organization, reinforced corner structures, a hydrophobic surface treatment, and precise detail design throughout the entire case.

Beyond material and structural design, Titaner places great emphasis on validation in real-world usage scenarios. Voyager has undergone multiple professional durability tests, including tumble impact tests, step road simulation tests, load mileage tests, vibration and shock tests, handle load tests, wheel durability tests, and waterproof performance tests.

Unlike many luggage projects that primarily rely on lifestyle images or vague durability descriptions, Titaner chooses to show users more of the real testing process behind Voyager. These tests simulate the pressures luggage may encounter during real transit, including repeated tumbling, impacts, vibrations, heavy loads, uneven surfaces, rough handling, and exposure to rain and splashes.

This testing transparency reflects Titaner's rigorous demands for product details and long-term reliability. For a titanium alloy suitcase positioned as a travel protection system, every wheel, hinge, handle, lock, corner, and sealing structure is not just for a premium appearance, but must also withstand verification under real pressure.

This project embodies Titaner's new thinking on travel gear: luggage should not merely passively store items, but should actively become a travel system that protects important belongings.

Chief designer, Arbor Qiao added: "Travel is changing. More and more users are traveling with electronic devices, photography equipment, important documents, and critical gear. Voyager is designed for these users, hoping to make their luggage as reliable as the gear inside."

The Titaner Voyager is currently live on Kickstarter, with Launch Day discounts and limited early bird backer rewards available for a limited time.

To learn more about the project or support Voyager, please visit the Kickstarter page.

About Titaner

Titaner is a brand focused on titanium products, dedicated to bringing aerospace-grade metal design into daily life. With over 20 years of experience in titanium product development and 70+ crowdfunding project delivery experiences, Titaner has built a global community of supporters who value precision manufacturing, durability, and functional design.

From EDC tools to travel gear systems, Titaner continues to explore how titanium can improve the products people rely on every day.

For more information, please visit Titaner's official website or Amazon online store.

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SOURCE Titaner