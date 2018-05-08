TitanHQ Integrates With Kaseya's IT Complete Suite

GALWAY, Ireland, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TitanHQ announced today that they have integrated their cloud-based web filtering platform, WebTitan, with the Kaseya IT Complete platform. WebTitan is now fully available via Kaseya's highly regarded technology alliance partner (TAP) program along with industry heavyweights such as Bitdefender, Cisco, and Dell.

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT infrastructure management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises.

The exciting integration continues Kaseya's dedication to building an ecosystem of solutions that are acutely meaningful to the Kaseya user community. Managed service providers (MSPs) who use VSA by Kaseya now have the capability to offer their customers a key security layer and a proven tool in the battle against malware and ransomware infections. DNS level security from WebTitan is recognized as a key pillar in an MSP's security stack. It's simple to deploy alongside AV, email filtering, backup, and firewall.

The announcement is timely with many of the world's top MSPs attending the illustrious Kaseya Connect conference in Las Vegas, Nevada this week.

Ronan Kavanagh, CEO of TitanHQ, commented:

"Kaseya is a partner we have admired for a long time and I'm delighted to announce this integration. With over 10 million endpoints under their management, it represents a massive opportunity for our business. We look forward to working with Kaseya's MSP partners and adding our personal touch and renowned focus on great customer support."

Frank Tisellano, Jr., vice president product management and design, Kaseya added:

"Security is a critical service that all MSPs must deliver. Adding WebTitan to our open ecosystem of partner solutions means our customers now have even greater access to best of breed technologies to meet the needs of their business. With growing concerns over malware, ransomware, and phishing as key threats to MSP customers, WebTitan adds a highly effective layer of protection."

Through the new integration, managed service providers can access WebTitan directly within VSA and have network-wide DNS based content filtering enabled in minutes.

About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT infrastructure management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises. Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage and secure IT.

Offering both on-premise and in the cloud, Kaseya solutions empower businesses to command all of IT centrally, easily manage remote and distributed environments, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com.

About TitanHQ

TitanHQ is a 25-year old multi award-winning web filtering, email filtering and email archiving SaaS business. TitanHQ protects over 7,500 businesses and works daily with over 1,500 MSPs. TitanHQ protects your customers from malware, ransomware, phishing, viruses, botnets and other cyber threats. Most importantly their products were built from the ground up with MSPs for MSPs. TitanHQ saves MSPs support and engineering cost by stopping cyber threats at the source for their clients.

www.TitanHQ.com

