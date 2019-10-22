TitanHQ Record Busiest Quarter for MSP Business in 25 Years

GALWAY, Ireland, Oct 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud security vendor TitanHQ has this morning announced that Quarter 3 2019 has been their busiest quarter for MSP business in 25 years. This growth has been driven by demand for SpamTitan email security and WebTitan web filtering, amongst the MSP market that services the SMB. SpamTitan and WebTitan have fast become the gold standard in email and web security for the MSP service in the SMB market. TitanHQ now has 2,200 MSP partners using its platform.

Over the past 20 years, TitanHQ has undergone phenomenal growth, especially within the MSP, OEM and Service Provider communities. The company has matured from an indigenous Irish company selling anti-spam appliances locally to a global provider of network security solutions, including email security, DNS web filtering, and email archiving solutions. The three core solutions are SpamTitan email security, WebTitan web filter, and ArcTitan email archiving.

TitanHQ is committed to providing additional sales and technical resources, flexible pricing models and competitive margins that meet the needs of their MSP and strategic partner success and revenue growth. Partners will be given extensive sales enablement and marketing support, allied with dedicated account managers, engineers and support teams.

To celebrate this great quarter of growth, TitanHQ has launched a "Margin Maker for MSPs" for Quarter 4. This is a disruptive price package for MSPs bundling their email and web security platforms together.

About the Margin Maker:

An exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime price on SpamTitan and WebTitan bundled together.

Two private clouds customized for email and web security needs

Breach protection for not only customers but for MSP businesses and employees too

Two advanced cloud security services protecting the most mission-critical vectors – Email and Web

Advanced security and breach protection for 0365 and web threats

Build profitability instantly with this Q4 offer

One great success story in the quarter has been a new partnership with U.K.-based MSP Opal IT. Opal IT, based out of Newcastle and Edinburgh, has transitioned from Vade and Barracuda to the TitanHQ trio of SpamTitan email security, WebTitan content filtering, and ArcTitan email archiving.

Opal IT had been using Barracuda and Vade Secure for email filtering, alongside firewall filtering, for their 6k+ plus customer base. The organization is now offering its customers a TitanHQ cybersecurity bundle, which includes SpamTitan email security, WebTitan content filtering, and ArcTitan email archiving.

"Opal IT moved to TitanHQ because of our MSP-focused solutions, ease of deployments, extensive API functionality and the increased margin they're now making. TitanHQ cybersecurity bundle solutions allow MSPs to provide their downstream customers with a layered defense approach," said Rocco Donnino, EVP Strategic Alliances, TitanHQ.

The TitanHQ channel team is attending several MSP industry events throughout the U.S. and Europe over the next number of weeks including DattoCon Paris, October 21-23, IT Nation, October 30, and Kaseya Connect November 5-7. Full Autumn show schedule attached.

The team are looking forward to meeting customers, partners and prospective partners in the MSP community at these events and introducing them to the new 'Margin Maker for MSPs' opportunity.

TitanHQ has been working with Managed Service Providers globally since 1999 and currently partner with over 2,000 MSPs globally. Crucially, our products were built from the ground up with MSPs for MSPs. We save MSPs support and engineering time by stopping email and web security threats at the source, while also providing ideal products to sell in an MSP technology stack.

