Titania Solutions Group Expands Reach into the U.S. Defense and Intelligence Community as an Awardee of the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Service Plus (OASIS+) Contract

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Titania Solutions Group, Inc. (Titania), a small business that delivers valued services in support of the federal government's most critical missions, today announced that they are an awardee of the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) multiple award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity, (MA-IDIQ) multi-agency contract within the Intelligence Services domain. The Intelligence Services domain focuses on mission requirements to improve situational awareness and enhance command and control strategies within defense and intelligence environments.

One of Titania's core capabilities is Intelligence Training and Support. "Titania has a long history of successfully delivering intelligence training support to the U.S. Army Intelligence Center-of-Excellence," stated Jones Tallent, president and chief executive officer for Titania. "We are extremely pleased that the OASIS+ award enables us to expand our reach into the U.S. Defense and Intelligence Community."

About Titania

Founded in 2012, Titania is a small business delivering valued services to the federal government to support its most critical missions. Our professional services contribute to government programs including Intelligence Training and Support, Healthcare IT, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Test & Evaluation, and Space & Satellite Systems Development. Titania's services team is comprised of highly qualified retired military and civilian agency personnel who maintain a deep understanding of government systems, programs, and processes. Adhering to established standards and best practices, Titania provides identifiable and repeatable processes that can be seamlessly integrated into any environment. www.titaniasolutionsgroup.com

