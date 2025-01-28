Titania Solutions Group Expands Reach into the U.S. Defense and Intelligence Community as an Awardee of the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Service Plus (OASIS+) Contract

News provided by

Titania Solutions Group

Jan 28, 2025, 13:20 ET

Titania was one of 241 awardees under the OASIS+ Small Business (SB) indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) for Intelligence Services domain

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Titania Solutions Group, Inc. (Titania), a small business that delivers valued services in support of the federal government's most critical missions, today announced that they are an awardee of the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) multiple award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity, (MA-IDIQ) multi-agency contract within the Intelligence Services domain.   The Intelligence Services domain focuses on mission requirements to improve situational awareness and enhance command and control strategies within defense and intelligence environments. 

One of Titania's core capabilities is Intelligence Training and Support.  "Titania has a long history of successfully delivering intelligence training support to the U.S. Army Intelligence Center-of-Excellence," stated Jones Tallent, president and chief executive officer for Titania.  "We are extremely pleased that the OASIS+ award enables us to expand our reach into the U.S. Defense and Intelligence Community."  

About Titania

Founded in 2012, Titania is a small business delivering valued services to the federal government to support its most critical missions. Our professional services contribute to government programs including Intelligence Training and Support, Healthcare IT, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Test & Evaluation, and Space & Satellite Systems Development. Titania's services team is comprised of highly qualified retired military and civilian agency personnel who maintain a deep understanding of government systems, programs, and processes. Adhering to established standards and best practices, Titania provides identifiable and repeatable processes that can be seamlessly integrated into any environment.  www.titaniasolutionsgroup.com

Contact Information:

Kyle Brumby
Chief Strategy and Growth Officer
404.216.5765
[email protected]

SOURCE Titania Solutions Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Titania Solutions Group Awarded $87M Independent Testing Support Contract for Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)' Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight (CCIIO)

Titania Solutions Group Awarded $87M Independent Testing Support Contract for Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)' Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight (CCIIO)

Titania Solutions Group, Inc. (Titania), a small business that delivers valued services in support of the federal government's most critical...
Titania Solutions Group Awarded HEIST 2.0 to Modernize Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) Testing Environments

Titania Solutions Group Awarded HEIST 2.0 to Modernize Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) Testing Environments

Titania Solutions Group, Inc. (Titania), a small business that delivers valued services in support of the federal government's most critical...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Contracts

Contracts

Small Business Services

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics