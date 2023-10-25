TITANIC: THE ARTEFACT EXHIBITION RETURNS TO AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 16, 2023, IN VICTORIA, MELBOURNE

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After blockbuster worldwide openings in Sweden, France, and the United States, the powerful story of Titanic is coming to Australia. Melbourne, Victoria will be the next international location of TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, opening this year at Melbourne Museum.

E/M Group and RMS Titanic, Inc. are partnering with Museums Victoria to bring a curated collection of over 200 authentic artifacts that will allow guests of all ages to experience real stories of real Titanic passengers and crew. The real artifacts, carefully recovered from the wreck site, have been honorably conserved and presented to the public to help educate and recount the story of Titanic. Over 35 million guests around the world have experienced TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, and now guests of Museums Victoria can immerse themselves in the stories that have made an indelible mark in history.

The Exhibition features dramatic room re-creations. One of the most stunning is the iconic Grand Staircase, where the authentic Cherub, which once held an electric torch to illuminate the Aft Grand Staircase, will be on display. The Cherub is one of hundreds of genuine artifacts recovered by RMS Titanic, Inc. featured in this Exhibition, which also includes a beautiful sterling silver mesh bag that was used with evening dress and the telegraph used by First Officer Murdoch to call out orders to the Engine Room.

Museums Victoria is Australia's largest public museum organization and cares for millions of collections covering science, First Peoples and society, and technology.

"Tragedy, heroism, sacrifice, survival and loss – these are themes the Titanic evokes which continue to resonate today, with people of all ages across the globe," said Museums Victoria CEO & Director Lynley Crosswell. "We are thrilled to welcome this global blockbuster to Melbourne Museum."

"Museums Victoria represents a significant milestone in the company's mission to raise awareness about the Titanic," said E/M Group Business Development Director, Gautam Chandna. "The Exhibition promises intriguing elements for visitors to discover."

About E/M Group

Experiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, GA, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages.

About RMS Titanic, Inc.:

RMS Titanic, Inc.'s (RMST) mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and the memory of the passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wreck site imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wreck site. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987 and is an affiliate of E/M Group.

About Melbourne Museum:

Melbourne Museum is a rich, multifaceted window into the natural environment, First People's living cultures and knowledge, and our shared history of Victoria and beyond. Through permanent collections and a comprehensive program of temporary exhibitions and enriching experiences, Melbourne Museum is a true catalyst for change. In connecting visitors with diverse perspectives, Melbourne Museum provokes deeper learning and reflection of the world we live in – and our role in its protection.

About Museums Victoria:

Museums Victoria is the largest museum organization in the southern hemisphere, home to three museums – Melbourne Museum, Immigration Museum and Scienceworks – as well as IMAX Melbourne, a leading museum-based research institute and the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Royal Exhibition Building. Through transformative experiences, storytelling, collections and learning, people encounter wondrous discovery and trusted knowledge that compels them to act for a thriving future.

As the custodian of more than 15 million collection items, Museums Victoria traces the natural, social, and cultural records of the Australasian region. Cultivated over nearly two centuries, this invaluable collection enables nationally and globally significant research in support of our broader vision to help people better understand – and advocate for – the world we live in. Our natural history collections are especially vital to scientists shaping conservation strategies through research tracing the impacts of our changing environment on biodiversity.

