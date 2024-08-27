TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition Brings New Immersive Experience to Switzerland

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A journey back in time awaits as TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition opens in Lausanne, Vaud, Switzerland, at Beaulieu—Halle 35 on September 27, 2024. The Exhibition, seen by over 35 million people worldwide, is renowned for its respectful display of Titanic's history and presentation of the Ship's story, and now the new immersive gallery offers a dynamic and engaging journey, allowing visitors to imagine themselves aboard the legendary Ship.

RMS TITANIC, INC. (PRNewsfoto/RMS Titanic, Inc.)

This Exhibition brings to life the grandeur and tragedy of the world's most famous ship and showcases a carefully curated collection of authentic artifacts respectfully recovered from the Titanic wrecksite. Each artifact provides a tangible connection to the Ship's past and offers a profound glimpse into the lives of the Ship's passengers and crew, including those with significant ties to Switzerland such as the Kink family. As an immigrant third-class family from Switzerland, the Kink family shared ambitions with many other third-class families for a better life in America. Father Anton, mother Luise, and daughter Louise Kink were the only third-class steerage family where all immediate members survived the disaster; however, like so many others, they also experienced loss, as both Anton's brother and sister perished that night.

"The tragedy of Titanic reverberated across the globe," said Tomasina Ray, Director of Collections for RMS Titanic, Inc. "Switzerland was represented in all three classes and throughout Titanic's crew. The artifacts tell their stories as only the real artifacts from the Titanic can. I am also excited to step into the immersive space that is new for Lausanne, allowing an enhanced experience of history and Titanic's wrecksite."

"Switzerland is a key destination for TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition. The stories of bravery and courage are vividly brought to life through the authentic artifacts we are honored to present in Lausanne," said Gautam Chandna, Business Development Director for E/M Group. "Exhibition visitors will also be the first to experience a new immersive section that offers a closer connection to the Ship and exclusive, re-created images of life on deck. In our ongoing mission to share the Titanic's legacy, we look forward to bringing this extraordinary artifact collection to other major cities in the future."

Located in the heart of Vaud's Olympic Capital, Beaulieu Lausanne is a place of life and culture and embodies the dynamic spirit of the region. It will host the Exhibition opening on September 27. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.ticketcorner.ch/fr/artist/titanic-l-exposition/

About E/M Group

Experiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, GA, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages.

About RMS Titanic, Inc.:

RMS Titanic, Inc.'s (RMST) mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and the memory of her passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wrecksite imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wreck site. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987 and is an affiliate of E/M Group.

