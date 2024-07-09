TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition Coming to Boston

ATLANTA, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to embark on an unforgettable journey through time as the highly anticipated TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition makes its way to Boston on October 17 at The Saunders Castle at Park Plaza. From the depths of the ocean to the hearts of millions, this immersive experience offers a captivating glimpse into the most iconic ship in history. Produced by E/M Group and RMS Titanic, Inc., the Exhibition invites guests to witness the grandeur and the tragedy of Titanic.

RMS TITANIC, INC. (PRNewsfoto/RMS Titanic, Inc.)

The Exhibition features hundreds of authentic artifacts respectfully recovered from the wrecksite telling the story of the Ship and her passengers and crew, including a piece of the hull guests can touch. Visitors can also explore meticulously re-created rooms, including the opulent Grand Staircase.

Located in the Back Bay, The Saunders Castle at Park Plaza is a former armory and is a designated National Historic Landmark. For tickets and more information, please visit www.titanicboston.us.

"We are excited to bring some of the most iconic pieces from Titanic to a city shaped by its ties to maritime history," said Tomasina Ray, Director of Collections at RMS Titanic, Inc.

"Boston eagerly awaits our Exhibition, which continues to set record-breaking attendance figures," said Gautam Chandna, Director of Business Development at E/M Group. "The Exhibition's continued success, as demonstrated in city after city, speaks to its broad appeal and exceptional quality."

Visit emgroup.com for more information and news about future venue openings.

For media requests, please contact: Wendy Perez ([email protected])

About E/M Group

Experiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages.

About RMS Titanic, Inc.

RMS Titanic, Inc. (RMST)'s mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and the memory of her passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wreck site imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wrecksite. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987 and is an affiliate of E/M Group. RMST's next imaging expedition is July 2024 (www.expedition.discovertitanic.com).

