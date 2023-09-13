TITANIC: THE ARTIFACT EXHIBITION OPENING IN THE #1 SCIENCE MUSEUM IN THE COUNTRY* ON MARCH 9, 2024

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E/M Group and RMS Titanic, Inc. are pleased to announce TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition opening at the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in Columbus, Ohio on March 9, 2024. The domestic touring exhibition is an extension of TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, whose permanent exhibitions are in Las Vegas and Orlando.

E/M Group, RMS Titanic, Inc., and COSI will bring curated collections of real Titanic artifacts to Columbus, Ohio that will allow guests to experience the real stories of real Titanic passengers and crew. These items, carefully recovered from the wreck site, have been honorably conserved and presented to the public to help educate and tell the story of Titanic.

The Center of Science and Industry (COSI) was voted the "#1 Science Museum in the Country," by USA Today's 10Best*, and recent winner of the National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the highest honor awarded to museums by the White House. The Exhibition will open on March 9, 2024. For tickets, please visit cosi.org/titanic.

"We are thrilled to bring the unparalleled legacy of the Titanic story to the Midwest community and beyond," said Dr. Frederic Bertley, President and CEO of COSI. "Showcasing a fan-favorite like TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition in our institution shows the power and relevance of both COSI and this evergreen storied nautical event. We look forward to providing this singularly spectacular exhibition at COSI beginning in March."

"Our mission to preserve Titanic's legacy and bring it to audiences around the country remains strong, and we are excited to see audiences experience the Exhibition," said E/M Group Business Development Director, Gautam Chandna.

About E/M Group
Experiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, GA, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages.

About RMS Titanic, Inc.:
RMS Titanic, Inc.'s (RMST) mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and the memory of the passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wreck site imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wreck site. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987 and is an affiliate of E/M Group.

