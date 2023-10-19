TITANIC TOURING ARTIFACT EXHIBITION COMING TO PITTSBURGH'S CARNEGIE SCIENCE CENTER

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition opens at Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this Saturday, October 21, 2023.

E/M Group, RMS Titanic, Inc., and Carnegie Science Center are bringing a curated collection of real Titanic artifacts to audiences all over the world. The touring version of TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition allows guests to experience the real stories of real Titanic passengers and crew through authentic artifacts. These items, carefully recovered from the wreck site, have been honorably conserved and presented to the public to help educate and tell the story of the legendary Ship.

Carnegie Science Center inspires and entertains by connecting science and technology with everyday life. In addition to providing valuable scientific experiences, Carnegie Science Center engages in outreach programs that serve Pittsburgh's diverse community. Over 150 genuine artifacts will be featured, including a telegraph mechanism, delicate Saalfeld perfume vials and labels, playing cards, and exquisite passenger jewelry.

"We are excited to bring TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition to Carnegie Science Center," said Jason Brown, Henry Buhl, Jr., Director of Carnegie Science Center. "The Exhibition weaves together the realms of history, archaeology, and oceanography, perfectly aligning with our commitment to fostering scientific education and exploration."

"E/M Group is thrilled to bring TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition back to Carnegie Science Center. We invite the community to step back in time and experience compelling human stories told through these authentic artifacts," said Gautam Chandna, Director of Business Development for E/M Group. "By preserving and presenting these objects, we honor the legacy of those on board Titanic, sharing their narratives in a way that is both educational and deeply moving. This Exhibition isn't just a display of artifacts; it's a poignant journey into the lives intertwined with a pivotal moment in history."

About E/M Group
Experiential Media Group 'EMG' LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, GA, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages.

About RMS Titanic, Inc.:
RMS Titanic, Inc.'s (RMST) mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and the memory of the passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wreck site imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wreck site. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987. RMST is an affiliate of E/M Group.

