Titanium Alloys Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 9 billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research.

The Titanium alloy market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.9% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 9 billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the titanium alloys market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 US$ 9 billion in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 4.9% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 3 Number of Tables & Graphs 60+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on the Titanium Alloys Market

The titanium alloys market is segmented based on product type, end-use industry type, and region.

Based on product type- The market is bifurcated into bars, flat products, tubes, and others. Among these, flat products remain the leading product, whereas tubes will be the fastest-growing product in the market. Flat products have a long range in terms of length and can be easily used in the aerospace and automotive industries. The market stakeholders are witnessing an increased use of tubes in oil & gas, driving its sales globally.

Based on End-Use Industry type- The market is segmented into aerospace, energy/power, industrial, electrical & electronics, automotive, and others. Aerospace is estimated to remain the biggest procurer of titanium alloys in the years to come. Industrial applications are likely to record the highest growth for the same period.

Titanium alloys have high usage in the aerospace industry with some of the key applications being engines, blades, shafts, landing gear, fasteners, and wing beams. Titanium alloy's strong growth in industrial applications is attributed to its excellent characteristic of corrosion resistance, making it a common material for the chemical processing industry.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for titanium alloys market during the forecast period.

This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

- The excellent production base of titanium in Asia paired with easy accessibility and cheap labour cost help the region to develop a better ecosystem of the market.

- High industrial activities clubbed with the growing aerospace industry are substantiating the demand for titanium alloys in the region.

Asia-Pacific is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are likely to be the growth propellers of titanium alloys in the region in the foreseeable future.

Titanium Alloys Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

- Increasing demand for alloys in the medical industry (medicines and medical procedures).

- High demand for alloys in aerospace in the form of tubes and flat products.

- For its lightweight, its usage is increasingly used in the automotive industry.

Top 10 Companies in the Titanium Alloys Market?

The market is highly populated with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the titanium alloys market. Most of the major players are providing titanium alloys for the aerospace and industrial sectors.

VSMPO AVISMA Corporation.

Western Superconducting Technologies

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited

Aubert and Duval

Precision Castparts Corporations

Jiangsu Toland Alloy Co., Limited

Daido Steel Co., Limited

United Titanium, Incorporated

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth Analysis of the Titanium Alloys Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization

