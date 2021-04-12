Titanium Dioxide Market featuring Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d., Evonik Industries AG, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd., among others to contribute to the market growth
The Titanium Dioxide Market is poised to grow by 1464.90 th tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
The report on the titanium dioxide market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use of titanium dioxide as absorbent of pollutants and growing demand for lightweight vehicles.
The titanium dioxide market analysis includes process segment, application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising use of titanium dioixde in ceramic industry as one of the prime reasons driving the titanium dioxide market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The titanium dioxide market covers the following areas:
Titanium Dioxide Market Sizing
Titanium Dioxide Market Forecast
Titanium Dioxide Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.
- Kronos Worldwide Inc.
- Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd.
- Nanjing Titanium Dioxide Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Tayca Corp.
- The Chemours Co.
- Tronox Holdings Plc
- Venator Materials Plc
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Paints - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Plastics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Paper - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Process by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by Process
- Sulfate process - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Chloride process - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Process
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape by Volume
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers- Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.
- Kronos Worldwide Inc.
- Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd.
- Nanjing Titanium Dioxide Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Tayca Corp.
- The Chemours Co.
- Tronox Holdings Plc
- Venator Materials Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
