Titanium dioxide market to grow by 5.36% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023 | Anhui Annada Titanium Industry Co. Ltd., CATHAY INDUSTRIES, Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d. and more among the key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the titanium dioxide market was valued at USD 17,233.93 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 7,274.44 million. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: 15+, Including Anhui Annada Titanium Industry Co. Ltd., CATHAY INDUSTRIES, Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d., CNNC Huayuan Titanium Dioxide Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Group DF Ltd., Grupa Azoty SA, Hangzhou Harmony Chemical Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd., Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd., Nanjing Titanium Dioxide Chemical Co. Ltd., NINGBO XINFU TITANIUM DIOXIDE CO. LTD., Panzhihua Haifengxin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., PRECHEZA AS, Tayca Corp., The Chemours Co., The Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd., Tronox Holdings Plc, Venator Materials Plc, among othersThe titanium dioxide market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,899.93 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.66%, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Titanium Dioxide Market

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (paints, plastics, paper, and others), type (sulfate process and chloride process), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

The titanium dioxide market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Global titanium dioxide market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Anhui Annada Titanium Industry Co. Ltd. - The company offers titanium dioxide, namely TR 315 Rutile Type Titanium Dioxide.

The company offers titanium dioxide, namely TR 315 Rutile Type Titanium Dioxide. CATHAY INDUSTRIES - The company offers a wide range of titanium dioxide products, such as FERROTINT White F31 and CATHAYCOAT White TA38.

The company offers a wide range of titanium dioxide products, such as FERROTINT White F31 and CATHAYCOAT White TA38. Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d. - The company offers a wide range of titanium dioxide products, such as RC 82, RC 84, RC 86, and RC 823.

Global titanium dioxide market – Market dynamics

Major drivers -

Increasing use of TiO 2 as an absorbent of pollutants

as an absorbent of pollutants Rising use of TiO 2 in ceramic industry

in ceramic industry Growing demand for lightweight vehicles

Key challenges -

Rise in price of TiO 2

Concerns related to the carcinogenic effect of TiO 2

High availability of substitutes

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the titanium dioxide market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the titanium dioxide market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the titanium dioxide market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of titanium dioxide market vendors

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

