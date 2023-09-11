Titanium Market to increase by USD 8.07 billion between 2022 to 2027 | Allegheny Technologies Inc., Bansal Brothers, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The titanium market size is expected to grow by USD 8.07 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising adoption of titanium to lower vehicle weight is notably driving the titanium market. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the titanium market including Allegheny Technologies Inc., Bansal Brothers, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Hangzhou King Titanium Co. Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Iluka Resources Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, JX Nippon Mining and Metals Philippines Inc., Kenmare Resources plc, Kobe Steel Ltd., Mukesh Steel, Rostec, Scatec ASA, Sumitomo Corp., Tayca Corp., The Chemours Co., Titanium Industries Inc., Tronox Holdings Plc, and VVTi Pigments. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Titanium Market 2023-2027

Titanium Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Tronox- The company offers titanium products such as titanium round bars, titanium plates, titanium seamless pipe, and titanium rectangular bars. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Titanium Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product Type

Based on product type, titanium dioxide holds the largest market share. The titanium dioxide segment is significant during the forecast period. TiO2 is also known as titania and is primarily used in the paper and plastics industry and the paints and varnishes industry. Furthermore, TiO2 is used in various applications in electronic materials, energy, environment, health and medicine, and catalysis industries. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the titanium dioxide segment of the titanium market during the forecast period.

Other segments include the application segment, which is categorized into aerospace and marine, industrial, medical, and others.

Geography

APAC will contribute 55% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC is anticipated to remain the largest consumer of titanium during the forecast period with China playing a significant role in the regional market. This is because numerous vendors like Shanghai Nadong Metal Co., LTD, Foshan Richemical Industry Co. Ltd, and Dinayen Enterprise Management contribute to its revenue. Furthermore, titanium is highly preferred by architects and the construction industry due to its lightweight, strength, ease of processing, and corrosion resistance. Hence, such factors drive the regional market growth of titanium in APAC during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Titanium Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist titanium market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the titanium market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the titanium market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of titanium market companies

Titanium Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.38 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allegheny Technologies Inc., Bansal Brothers, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Hangzhou King Titanium Co. Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Iluka Resources Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, JX Nippon Mining and Metals Philippines Inc., Kenmare Resources plc, Kobe Steel Ltd., Mukesh Steel, Rostec, Scatec ASA, Sumitomo Corp., Tayca Corp., The Chemours Co., Titanium Industries Inc., Tronox Holdings Plc, and VVTi Pigments Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

