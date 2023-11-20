Titanium Mill Products Market to increase by USD 658.59 million from 2023 to 2028; Acerinox SA, Allegheny Technologies Inc., Auremo GmbH and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The titanium mill products market size is expected to grow by USD 658.59 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 3.88% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing applications of titanium are notably driving the titanium mill products market. However, factors such as the high cost of titanium mill products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Industrial, Commercial aerospace, and Defense), Product (Sheets and plates, Billets and bars, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the titanium mill products market, including Acerinox SA, Allegheny Technologies Inc., Auremo GmbH, Baoji Titanium Industry Co. Ltd., Eastern Alloys Inc., Kobe Steel Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Norsk Titanium AS, OSAKA Titanium Technologies Co. Ltd, Precision Castparts Corp., Reliance Steel and Aluminum Co., Rostec, Smiths Metal Centres Ltd., Supra Alloys, Titan Engineering Pte Ltd., Titanium Industries Inc., Toho Titanium Co. Ltd., Tricor Metals Inc, United Titanium Inc, and Western Superconducting Technologies Co Ltd. 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Titanium Mill Products Market 2024-2028
Titanium Mill Products Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

  • Acerinox SA - The company offers titanium mill products for various applications under the brand VDM metals. 

Titanium Mill Products Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

  • End-user
    The industrial segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Titanium possesses unique and highly coveted physical properties, making it a versatile material for various end-use markets. It is currently used in established industries such as power, healthcare, chemical, desalination, and pollution control equipment. The rapid growth of Southeast Asia and China has resulted in a thriving market for titanium-intensive industrial equipment.                                  
  • Geography 
    APAC is estimated to account for 34% of the global market growth during the forecast period. North America is a major player in the titanium mill products market as both a producer and consumer. The aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial sectors drive demand for titanium mill products.

Titanium Mill Products Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist titanium mill products market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the titanium mill products market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the titanium mill products market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of titanium mill products market companies

Titanium Mill Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.88%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 658.59 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.0

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

