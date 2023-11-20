Titanium Mill Products Market to increase by USD 658.59 million from 2023 to 2028; Acerinox SA, Allegheny Technologies Inc., Auremo GmbH and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The titanium mill products market size is expected to grow by USD 658.59 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 3.88% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing applications of titanium are notably driving the titanium mill products market. However, factors such as the high cost of titanium mill products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Industrial, Commercial aerospace, and Defense), Product (Sheets and plates, Billets and bars, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the titanium mill products market, including Acerinox SA, Allegheny Technologies Inc., Auremo GmbH, Baoji Titanium Industry Co. Ltd., Eastern Alloys Inc., Kobe Steel Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Norsk Titanium AS, OSAKA Titanium Technologies Co. Ltd, Precision Castparts Corp., Reliance Steel and Aluminum Co., Rostec, Smiths Metal Centres Ltd., Supra Alloys, Titan Engineering Pte Ltd., Titanium Industries Inc., Toho Titanium Co. Ltd., Tricor Metals Inc, United Titanium Inc, and Western Superconducting Technologies Co Ltd.

Acerinox SA - The company offers titanium mill products for various applications under the brand VDM metals.

End-user

The industrial segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Titanium possesses unique and highly coveted physical properties, making it a versatile material for various end-use markets. It is currently used in established industries such as power, healthcare, chemical, desalination, and pollution control equipment. The rapid growth of Southeast Asia and China has resulted in a thriving market for titanium-intensive industrial equipment.

APAC is estimated to account for 34% of the global market growth during the forecast period. North America is a major player in the titanium mill products market as both a producer and consumer. The aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial sectors drive demand for titanium mill products.

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist titanium mill products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the titanium mill products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the titanium mill products market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of titanium mill products market companies

Titanium Mill Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.88% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 658.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

