Titan.ium Platform, LLC and Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier Announce 5G Expansion of their InterGENerational Platforms

New 5G and Cloud Native Solutions support Early Movers with Transition to 5G

BONN, Germany and LOWELL, Mass., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier and Titan.ium Platform, LLC® have expanded their partnership with the addition of Titan.ium's 5G and Cloud Native framework.

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier is the international wholesale division of Deutsche Telekom.

The new framework solution supports Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier's innovative 5G roaming environment, which allows early movers to trial and the ability to scout their roaming needs in any 5G implementation scenario. Within the environment, the company offers four different proof-of-concept [PoC] trials in the areas of 5G signaling and security, value-added services for 5G roaming, network slicing for roaming, and regional and local breakout.

"We're pleased to build on an already successful partnership with Titan.ium Platform," says Nicholas Nikrouyan, Vice President, Voice & Mobile Solutions at Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier. "Our aim is to lead the way in our industry transformation to 5G. Titan.ium has been supporting us every step of the way, addressing evolving customer demands and willing to experiment with us as we go through this journey. Our latest 5G roaming trials, for example, are designed to enable our partners' continued success as we enter the new era of 5G."

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier fosters innovation with its PoC initiatives as it encourages active partnerships that allow the industry to jointly learn and master this technology transformation. The PoCs also offer operators the opportunity to test their hypotheses in advance before making strategic decisions.

"Our ultimate aim is to lend momentum to the industry so that it moves from passive collaboration to active cooperation in service delivery. The learnings from the PoC environments pave the way towards the necessary mindset transformation that will see 5G SA potentially enable a whole new world of telco service offerings," adds Nikrouyan.

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier and Titan.ium Platform have a long-standing and mutually fruitful partnership leveraging the multi-generational platform TITAN. Both partners work closely to deploy a range of 2G - 4G solutions across Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier and play a critical role in ensuring the highest quality networks around signaling, routing and security.

"Having Deutsche Telekom as a member of our family is an accolade that we take extremely seriously at all levels within our company," says Matt Rosenberg , President of Titan.ium Platform, LLC. "We have worked with many of the regional teams at Deutsche Telekom over the years in providing an innovative InterGENerational platform that serves 2G - 4G applications across Europe. Deutsche Telekom continues to be a technology and innovation leader in the industry, and we are delighted to continue to provide our products and services with our 5G Cloud Native Framework."

The Titan.ium Framework product is designed to reach the next evolution in performance, scale and ease of operations. It's the ideal framework for the requirements of service providers for InterGENerational migration, providing vertical and horizontal scale-out with low latency. The framework is coupled with a suite of data replication capabilities that provide flexible architectural options, which can evolve with the changing network over time.

About Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier is the international wholesale division of Deutsche Telekom. We offer a comprehensive portfolio for all the needs of a rapidly transforming telco industry. One that is continually updated to provide fast, innovative solutions for future technologies and challenges. As one of the world's leading carriers, we are able to satisfy the requirements of Deutsche Telekom Group's international affiliates and more than 900 external customers worldwide. With more than 25 years of experience in the international wholesale communication market, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier offers next-generation platforms, extensive networks, a global backbone, 360 degrees of security, tailor-made solutions, worldwide connectivity, and much more. For more information, please visit https://globalcarrier.telekom.com/

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

Deutsche Telekom AG

Corporate Communications

Tel.: + 49 (0)228 - 181 49 49 4

E-Mail: [email protected]

About Titan.ium Platform, LLC

Titan.ium Platform, LLC products have served the global telecom and government industries for over 20 years, counting the world's top 10 largest telecom providers as part of its family of valued customers. Becoming an industry disrupter early in its formative years — due to its unique transformative platform — Titan.ium's solutions have been in high demand ever since and can be found in over 85 countries across the globe. Looking ahead toward the next evolution of technology and communications requirements, Titan.ium Platform is strategically poised to continue its dominance in the signaling, routing, subscriber and private networks domains.

To learn more about Titan.ium products, visit TitaniumPlatform.com and follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

SOURCE Titan.ium Platform, LLC