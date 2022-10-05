Titan.ium Platform's Portfolio Provides a Value-Added Customer Defined Applications (CDA) Product Suite

Titan.ium Platform's intergenerational 3G/4G/5G Signaling Core solutions transcend standards-based applications to include customer defined unique solutions while incorporating the ultimate defense against fraud and security vulnerabilities.

LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan.ium Platform, LLC® is pleased to announce its value-added Customer Defined Applications (CDA) Product Suite that uniquely enables carriers to design their own specific use cases to solve complex interworking and signaling problems. Available since the company's inception in 1999, the new and improved Titan.ium Platform CDA Product Suite offers customers the ability to differentiate and optimize their services to gain market advantage in the competitive landscape. Existing Titan.ium customers, including many of the world's top Tier 1 Operators and global carriers, utilize this specialty today in their networks.

The CDA Product Suite, based on the TITAN protocol enriched telecom service application platform, creates solutions for carriers with compatibility problems and optimizes services to fix unique customer issues, while combining standard off the shelf solutions for each customer.

"We have seen countless use-cases in our industry that confirm carrier issues due to incompatibility, complexity, or non-standards based requirements," says Matt Rosenberg , President of Titan.ium Platform, LLC. "The customer valued Titan.ium Platform CDA Product Suite is uniquely tailored to meet customers' needs by promoting and optimizing different services to fulfill their network and business requirements."

TITAN's extensive protocol support, expansive and high speed in-memory database, peerless reliability and wide array of flexible deployment operations combines with Titan.ium's highly skilled CDA design and development team to enable customers to define any service flow, any protocol interworking and any database structure, with an end result of seeing it realized and in-service in a customer's network.

The CDA product suite includes, but is not limited to:

Capabilities to optimize routing with the Centralized Routing Engine (CRE)

Signaling Interworking functions (IWF)

Intelligent Network Service Control Points (IN-SCP)

4G Location Retrieval Functions (LRF) with a flexible data model

Provisioning Gateways (PGW)

Fraud & Security use cases

Combinations of the above with any other specific use case

The CDA product suite can also be used as a valuable signaling solution to defend against a variety of Fraud and Security vulnerabilities such as multi-protocol voice domain protection. The product suite goes beyond widespread standardized security threats and addresses specific customer network vulnerabilities. For example, optimized routing combined with vulnerability detection and fraud mitigation is a highly desirable CDA combination of functions that Titan.ium Platform offers.

Titan.ium Platform continues to deliver innovative products and solutions that have been its mainstay for more than 21 years. As a new entity built on the same quality products and teams, the goals of Titan.ium Platform remain unchanged: to provide the industry with the most comprehensive, innovative, and powerful telecommunications platforms and services.

About Titan.ium Platform, LLC

Titan.ium Platform, LLC products have served the global telecom and government industries for over 20 years, counting the world's top 10 largest telecom providers as part of its family of valued customers. Becoming an industry disrupter early in its formative years — due to its unique transformative platform — Titan.ium's solutions have been in high demand ever since and can be found in over 85 countries across the globe. Looking ahead toward the next evolution of technology and communications requirements, Titan.ium is strategically poised to continue its dominance in the signaling, routing, subscriber and private networks domains.

