TitanX Expands Salesforce and HubSpot Integrations with Automated Phone Intent™ Scoring and Contact Enrichment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TitanX, the only Precision Dialer using Phone Intent™ to help sales teams have more conversations with prospects, today announced major expansions to its native Salesforce and HubSpot integrations, enabling revenue teams to automate Phone Intent scoring workflows directly inside their CRM environments.

The updates eliminate manual export and import workflows previously required to manage Phone Intent scoring, allowing teams to build dynamic scoring lists, automate recurring submissions and manage Phone Intent data without leaving Salesforce or HubSpot. The HubSpot enhancements also introduce native contact enrichment capabilities, helping organizations improve contact accuracy and uncover additional verified phone numbers without relying on manual data updates.

The launch expands TitanX's native CRM automation capabilities across Salesforce and HubSpot, giving sales and operations teams seamless workflow automation across two of the most widely used CRM platforms.

"Revenue teams need fewer tools and smarter workflows," said Joey Gilkey, CEO of TitanX. "Our Salesforce and HubSpot integrations bring Phone Intent directly into the CRM, making it easier for teams to scale high-intent outreach inside the platforms they already use every day."

Salesforce Integration Introduces Native Dynamic List Builder

The updated TitanX Salesforce integration now allows customers to submit leads and contacts for Phone Intent scoring directly inside Salesforce using saved filters and dynamic list criteria. Teams can automate scoring on recurring schedules while maintaining existing validation logic and scoring rules. New Salesforce functionality includes:

Native lead and contact list submission inside Salesforce

Automated recurring scoring schedules

Dynamic list re-evaluation before each submission

Credit usage monitoring and automated notifications

Improved webhook controls and integration reliability enhancements

Previously, many revenue teams relied on manual exports, external uploads and re-importing scored records to operationalize outbound prioritization workflows.

HubSpot Integration Adds Recurring Segment Automation and Expanded Visibility

TitanX also announced expanded automation capabilities inside HubSpot, including recurring Phone Intent scoring for dynamic contact segments and new contact enrichment capabilities designed to help teams improve data quality without leaving their CRM. Users can now trigger enrichment jobs directly from HubSpot at both the individual contact level and across entire segments, automatically surfacing additional verified phone numbers and engagement signals that help sales teams connect with the right prospects faster. Additional HubSpot updates include:

Automated recurring segment scoring

Real-time submission tracking and status monitoring

Validation reporting for rejected contacts and phone records

New contact properties for segment attribution and signal freshness

Automated exclusion handling for invalid contacts

The HubSpot updates build on TitanX's earlier bulk segment scoring capabilities, which enabled users to score entire HubSpot contact segments directly inside the CRM. Together, the enhancements help revenue teams maintain cleaner contact data, automate prioritization workflows and spend more time having meaningful conversations with prospects.

The updated Salesforce and HubSpot integrations are available now. For more information, visit www.titanx.io.

About TitanX

TitanX is the Phone Intent™ platform that predicts which prospects will answer cold calls before reps dial. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Knoxville, TN, the company has grown to 300+ customers through word of mouth alone, helping sales teams achieve 25% connect rates versus the 4% industry average—without changing their tech stack, data provider, or dialer. TitanX transforms sales teams from voicemail robots into conversation machines.

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SOURCE TitanX