TitanX Launches TitanTV to Redefine How Modern Sales Teams Learn Precision Outbound

New weekly media channel brings together TitanX CEO Joey Gilkey and top revenue leaders to break down the science, psychology, and execution behind outbound sales that actually converts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TitanX, the Phone Intent™ Platform transforming outbound sales, today announced the launch of TitanTV, a new media channel dedicated to helping B2B sales reps, revenue leaders and go-to-market teams master the art and science of precision outbound, one conversation at a time.

Available now at TitanTV and on YouTube, TitanTV delivers weekly episodes featuring TitanX Founder and CEO Joey Gilkey alongside leading voices in sales, and revenue operations. Built to be the Netflix of outbound sales, the channel is designed to cut through outdated outbound advice and give modern sales teams practical, battle-tested frameworks they can apply immediately.

At a time when connect rates are falling and generic automation is flooding the market, TitanTV aims to bring the human side of selling back into focus, combining real-world strategy, behavioral insights and tactical execution to help teams create more meaningful conversations that drive pipeline.

"Outbound has become disconnected from how real people actually buy," said Joey Gilkey, Founder and CEO of TitanX. "The old volume-based playbook is clearly not working the way it was promised to. More headcount, more dials - those things don't yield more results. TitanTV is our way of giving the industry a smarter playbook even if they don't buy our products. I'm partnering with the very best operators in outbound sales to break down what actually works in modern sales, from call strategy and messaging to psychology, timing, and leadership. The goal is simple: help reps and leaders create more real conversations and better outcomes."

Each episode will feature actionable insights and playbooks from elite B2B operators across the revenue ecosystem, covering topics including:

Cold calling and objection handling

Precision outbound strategies

Revenue leadership and scaling GTM teams

How to use AI in outbound sales

Messaging, positioning, and pipeline generation

Coaching high-performing sales organizations

The launch of TitanTV further expands TitanX's mission to revolutionize outbound sales through predictive intelligence, behavioral data, and education rooted in execution rather than theory. The company created and remains the leader of the Phone Intent™ category, helping sales organizations dramatically improve connect rates and outbound efficiency.

New episodes of TitanTV will air weekly and be distributed through TitanX's digital channels, including YouTube and the TitanTV platform. New series, live events and expert-level content from guest creators will be launching soon that will feature live cold calling sessions, playbook walkthroughs, metric reviews and more.

To subscribe and watch upcoming episodes, visit: https://titanx.io/tv.

About TitanX

TitanX is the Phone Intent™ platform that predicts which prospects will answer cold calls before reps dial. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Knoxville, TN, the company has grown to 300+ customers through word of mouth alone, helping sales teams achieve 25% connect rates versus the 4% industry average—without changing their tech stack, data provider, or dialer. TitanX transforms sales teams from voicemail robots into conversation machines.

Media Contact:

Emma Green

[email protected]

262.443.9557

SOURCE TitanX