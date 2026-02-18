TitanX Acquires FrontSpin in Eight-Figure Transaction, Unifying Phone Intent Intelligence with Enterprise-Grade Dialing

Strategic acquisition positions TitanX to deliver end-to-end precision for phone-led go-to-market teams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TitanX, the pioneer of the Phone Intent category, today announced the acquisition of FrontSpin, the enterprise sales communication and power dialer platform, in an eight-figure transaction. The acquisition unifies TitanX's category-defining phone intent intelligence with FrontSpin's industry-leading call deliverability technology, creating the first complete precision platform for phone-led sales.

The acquisition comes as sales teams face mounting pressure to do more with less. With email deliverability declining, LinkedIn throttling lead gen activity and traditional outbound channels becoming increasingly saturated, the phone has emerged as the most reliable path to meaningful buyer conversations. Yet most sales teams still operate with approximately 3% connect rates, leaving reps talking to voicemail 97% of the time. As volume-based outbound playbooks produce diminishing returns, sales organizations are increasingly forced to prioritize precision over brute-force dialing.

"After spending more than a decade working behind nearly every dialer on the market, it became clear that very few are built with enterprise-grade call deliverability in mind the way FrontSpin is," said Joey Gilkey, CEO and Founder of TitanX. "When you pair a first-mover, category-defining platform like Phone Intent at TitanX with that level of call deliverability, the impact on outbound performance is immediate."

TitanX has pioneered the concept of Phone Intent™, the behavioral propensity of individuals to answer cold calls. The company's AI, trained on over one billion calls, identifies the roughly 20% of any market most likely to pick up the phone, enabling customers to achieve 20-30% connect rates compared to industry averages of approximately 3%.

FrontSpin, founded by serial entrepreneur Mansour Salame, has built a reputation for enterprise-grade call deliverability and sales acceleration. The platform helps sales teams engage with more prospects in less time through its cloud-based power dialer.

"We've built an incredibly strong partnership with TitanX over the years, grounded in our shared belief that the phone remains the most powerful channel in sales," said Mansour Salame, CEO of FrontSpin. "Now, by joining forces with TitanX, we're supercharging our ability to innovate faster, deliver even more value for our customers, and bring a truly unique combined offering to the market for the long term."

FrontSpin will continue to operate as a standalone business, with existing customers experiencing no interruption to their service. Over time, the companies plan to unify their platforms, delivering a seamlessly integrated solution for precision phone-led go-to-market.

The acquisition builds on a period of disciplined growth for TitanX. The company raised a $27 million Series A from Updata Partners in January 2026, following 350% year over year growth in 2025. TitanX now serves more than 300 customers across SaaS, fintech, logistics, and professional services. To learn more, visit https://titanx.io.

TitanX is the Phone Intent™ platform that predicts which prospects will answer cold calls before reps dial. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Knoxville, TN, the company has grown to 300+ customers through word of mouth alone, helping sales teams achieve 25% connect rates versus the 4% industry average—without changing their tech stack, data provider, or dialer. TitanX transforms sales teams from voicemail robots into conversation machines.

FrontSpin is a leading sales communication software. Our cloud-based system and power dialer helps you engage with more prospects and customers in less time, closing more deals and accelerating sales. FrontSpin is backed by a top-tier team of SaaS/cloud, communications, and UI experts from some of Silicon Valley's most successful companies FrontSpin is proudly used by large public companies, startups and leading outsourcing companies.

