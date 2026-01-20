TitanX Raises $27 Million Series A to Scale the Phone Intent™ Category

Platform delivers 25% connect rates for sales teams—6x the industry average—without adding headcount or changing tech stacks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TitanX, the Phone Intent™ platform that tells sales teams who will answer before they dial, today announced a $27 million Series A financing from Updata Partners.

TitanX has emerged as the category-defining platform in Phone Intent™, powered by a proprietary scoring model that solves one of outbound sales' most persistent and expensive challenges: the 97% of calls that go unanswered. By predicting which prospects are most likely to pick up, the platform consistently delivers 25%+ connect rates, enabling sales teams to generate more conversations, build more pipeline, close more deals, and scale outbound motions without adding headcount or overhauling existing systems.

The investment follows a period of exceptional growth for TitanX, including more than 250% year-over-year revenue growth, rapid adoption across mid-market and enterprise organizations, and accelerating momentum as outbound teams face increasing go-to-market headwinds. Since launch, TitanX has established a clear first-mover advantage in Phone Intent™, underpinned by a defensible scoring model and operational discipline rarely seen at this stage of company maturity.

"We've spent the last 19 months executing with near-perfect discipline on a vision to transform go-to-market," said Joey Gilkey, Founder and CEO of TitanX. "This wasn't about raising capital — it was about choosing the right partner. Updata shares our conviction that TitanX doesn't chase market parity. We define the standard for modern revenue execution."

The Series A capital will support TitanX's next phase of growth, including expansion of its proprietary scoring platform, deeper integrations across outbound sales workflows, new products designed for phone-led revenue teams, and strategic M&A.

"Creating a new category is rare – and even harder in a market where outbound teams are under real pressure," said Braden Snyder, General Partner at Updata Partners. "We have been impressed by TitanX's ability to build the Phone Intent™ category as a bootstrapped company executing at an exceptional level. As volume-based outbound becomes less effective, TitanX has purpose-built a software and data platform that addresses the core inefficiencies in outbound sales. We believe TitanX is positioned to become foundational to modern outbound execution."

TitanX enters this next chapter with a leadership team typically seen at Series B and beyond, a rapidly expanding enterprise customer base, and a proven ability to execute at scale. As revenue organizations face mounting pressure to do more with fewer resources, TitanX is positioning itself as the intelligence layer for modern outbound.

To learn how TitanX helps teams unlock more conversations and real pipeline impact, visit titanx.io.

About TitanX

TitanX is the Phone Intent™ platform that predicts which prospects will answer cold calls before reps dial. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Knoxville, TN, the company has grown to 300+ customers through word of mouth alone, helping sales teams achieve 25% connect rates versus the 4% industry average—without changing their tech stack, data provider, or dialer. TitanX transforms sales teams from voicemail robots into conversation machines.

