Titl Raises $2.5M Seed Round to Bring Instant & Automated Title to Real Estate

Miami-based proptech startup modernizes title search and property verification with AI and blockchain; seed round led by Cofounders Capital and FIT Ventures

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titl, a proptech company modernizing property title verification using AI and blockchain, today announced it has closed a $2.5 million seed funding round. The investment will accelerate Titl's national expansion as demand grows for faster, more transparent, and more secure title search, monitoring, and storage (land registry) that reduces turnaround times from days to minutes.

Titl founders Tory Ricalis and Ori Ohayon

The seed round was led by Cofounders Capital and FIT Ventures. Titl will use the new funding to scale operations beyond Florida, with immediate expansion plans in Georgia, Maryland, and Connecticut. The company plans to expand to almost 20 states before the end of the year.

Why Titl, why now: real estate went digital, but title verification didn't

Much of the homebuying experience has become digital and near-instant, yet title verification still often relies on manual work across fragmented county records, introducing delays and risk into transactions. It begs the question: why does it take more than a week to validate that a home is ready to be sold, and why is this validation typically performed only at the point of transaction, rather than at the time of listing?

Because property records are fragmented across thousands of local jurisdictions, title research is often slow, inconsistent, and hard to verify. Titl is building a digital, unified land registry that standardizes and connects these records, making ownership verification and transfer faster, more transparent, and more reliable. Leading companies are spending millions of dollars annually on property searches and verification, which inevitably impacts homeowners.

At the same time, real estate-related cybercrime remains a costly and persistent threat: the FBI's 2024 Internet Crime Report shows reported losses for "Real Estate" crime totaling $173,586,820 in 2024. This was made easier by the manual and paper-based nature of property records, deep fakes, artificial intelligence, title fraud and identity fraud that have become an ever-growing risk.

What Titl does

Titl automates title search and continuously monitors for changes that can impact ownership - bringing speed, auditability, and security to an industry that historically hasn't had it, and laying the groundwork for a unified, digital source of truth across fragmented land records.

Titl uses AI to surface critical property information - ownership history, liens, taxes, code violations, permits, and related documents - and leverages an immutable blockchain ledger designed to make records tamper-resistant and independently verifiable.

"We set out to find an extremely niche, inefficient process where we could create a significant impact and the title process was it," said Ori Ohayon, Co-founder of Titl. "Titl is unifying property ownership verification and transfer through a centralized, digitized U.S. registry. We're not digitizing yesterday's workflow; we're reimagining ownership for the digital age."

Founded by Goldman Sachs Veteran and a Real Estate Developer

Titl was created by Ori Ohayon, a serial entrepreneur and former Goldman Sachs banker and Tory Ricalis, a real estate developer with a deep passion in blockchain-enabled innovation.

Ohayon worked on web3 enabled solutions at both at Goldman Sachs and TD Securities, bringing firsthand experience across traditional finance and emerging technologies and a track record for spotting inefficiencies in legacy systems.

Ricalis brings practical, on the ground experience from real estate development, having managed complex projects and navigated the pain points of property transactions. Through that work, he experienced the friction in real estate purchases firsthand and realized there had to be a better way.

Product suite and early traction

Since launching in January 2022, Titl has built products that support title search, production, and ongoing risk detection across the title lifecycle.

Core offerings include:

TitlReport: Delivers comprehensive title reports in about four minutes, using AI to analyze liens, encumbrances, and ownership history with verified source records.

TitlProduction: Automates title production by extracting key data from closing packages to generate title reports and commitments in moments, while flagging risks and reducing manual rework.

TitlMonitoring: Always-on title surveillance with instant fraud alerts to help protect owners and lenders from unauthorized liens, forged documents, and ownership takeover attempts.

TitlCheck: A pre-listing title check that gives sellers and agents a clear, high-level read on potential issues that could delay a closing so problems are identified early, not at the finish line.

"We are thrilled to invest in this technology and team. AI-powered applications like this create real demonstrable value for customers and investors," said David Gardner, Founding Partner at Cofounders Capital. Gardner, who led six successful enterprise SaaS exits before founding Cofounders Capital, will join the company's board. He and the Cofounders Capital team bring deep experience scaling B2B software companies like Titl.

"FIT Ventures is excited to join the founders of Titl on their journey to help modernize an antiquated industry as they build new, essential infrastructure for American land registries," said Brian Becker, partner, F.I.T. Ventures.

About Titl

Titl is a real estate technology company modernizing the title industry through AI and blockchain innovation. By providing automated title search, real-time property monitoring, and fraud-resistant transaction tools, Titl helps lenders, brokers, and government agencies close deals faster, with greater accuracy and less risk. Our flagship products, TitlReport, TitlCheck, TitlProduction, and TitlMonitoring, simplify the title lifecycle from search to settlement. Headquartered in Downtown Miami, Titl is building a digital-first land registry. infrastructure that brings transparency, efficiency, and security to property ownership across the United States.

