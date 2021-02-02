TITLE 9 Productions, Inc. Receives Multimillion-Dollar Investment From Loki Artist Group

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Music industry veterans Carmen Murray, Founder/Co-CEO of TITLE 9 Productions, Inc. and Co-CEO Michael Michel, announced today that the entertainment company has secured a multi-million dollar investment from Loki Artist Group, a global entertainment company providing financial and industry-related services worldwide. Through this new arrangement, Murray and Michel will maintain ownership of TITLE 9 while continuing to spearhead the direction of the company and their clients' careers. TITLE 9 and Loki Artist Group will jointly focus on new business opportunities, acquisitions, and investments in independent music companies and artists.

This new deal comes as TITLE 9 celebrates seven Grammy nominations with its clients, such as Derrick Milano (songwriter) for "Savage" Remix by Megan Thee Stallion, feat. Beyoncé (Song of The Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance) and for King's Disease by Nas (Best Rap Album) and Changes by Justin Bieber (Best Pop Album.) Title 9 songwriter/producer Andre "Dre" Harris is nominated for Best Global Music Album for Twice As Tall by Burna Boy and Ambré (co-writer, "Forgive Me") for Chloe x Halle's Ungodly Hour (Best Progressive R&B Album.) Lastly and separately, in participation with Universal Music Publishing Group, songwriter Ant Clemons's debut, Happy To Be Here, is nominated for Best R&B Album.

"We are an unstoppable team," Murray said in a statement about the new partnership. "Mike and I are truly blessed and excited about the future. This is what happens when like-minded people with integrity, vision and passion come together: all things are possible. We couldn't have found a better group of professionals to continue to build with. We're all working toward the same purpose and goals. We now feel even more empowered to continue to develop content and artists, and to create unique opportunities while offering deals and partnership more favorable to the creators."

Murray stated, "Our focus at TITLE 9 has always been to strive for equal access to opportunity. We've always believed in two key things: that content and distribution is power, and in contributing to the narrative at its creation and not just at its consumption. As a disciplined and principled person with a great deal of career hardships and highlights, all of which I'm grateful for, I'm most proud of how TITLE 9 has stood in the gap for many women, and helped several regain their intellectual property, while maintaining TITLE 9's independence for more than two decades."

"We are both humbled and in gratitude to be recognized for what TITLE 9 has become by what we have strived to accomplish. Carmen and I are very excited to enter our next chapter with the incredible TITLE 9 roster of artists and visionaries, and to continue to create the highest quality of content and music that change lives with ongoing growth and success in all areas of entertainment." Michael Michel, Co-CEO of TITLE 9

"Upon first being introduced to Carmen and Michael, I was immediately inspired by the commitment and vision that they have for TITLE 9, their clients and the growth of the company. As an industry veteran, Carmen Murray has always been the "magician behind the curtain," signing, developing and breaking many of the most successful music artists of the past few decades. The founders of Loki Artist Group are grateful for the opportunity to join forces with Carmen and Michael as we enter a new era in the music, film and television industry. It is a sincere honor to work alongside partners who bring the highest level of integrity and passion to their business and the industry they work with," stated Bob Murray, CEO and Co-Founder of Loki Artist Group.

"Carmen and Michael have proven themselves over the past decades to be tastemakers and visionaries. Their eye for talent and determination to amplify their artists in the best possible way has made TITLE 9 a household name in the business. We are beyond thrilled to partner up with them to provide financial and other resources for TITLE 9 to continue to expand their already thriving business," stated Zack Dekkaki, President and Co-Founder of Loki Artist Group.

Founded in 1997 by Murray, TITLE 9 is a full-service management, production, music label, and entertainment company, with a creative compound in Los Angeles and music studios in New York. The company is home to A-list Influencers and multi-Grammy, BMI, SESAC, ASCAP and Golden Globe award nominees and winners. These include music producers, musicians, recording artists, executive producers, songwriters, screenwriters, and composers.

TITLE 9's current musical roster includes recording artists Amanda Reifer; Jay Ulloa; Jada Nikole; artist, producer and songwriter Ambré (H.E.R., Kehlani); rapper Kash Doll ("Ice Me Out," "For Everyone," "Ready Set" feat. Big Sean); musician and producer Andre "Dre" Harris (Chris Brown, Usher, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Jill Scott, Justin Bieber, Michael Jackson, Game Of Thrones Official Mixtape: "Catch The Thrown: Volume 2"); musician and producer Jerry Wonda (The Fugees, Miguel, Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Shakira, Santana, score credit for Dave Chappelle's Block Party, The Manchurian Candidate, 50 First Dates); singer/songwriter and rapper Derrick Milano (Nicki Minaj, NBA 2K, Nas, Megan Thee Stallion); musician, producer, and executive Stanley Brown (Run DMC, The Temptations, Dru Hill, T.D. Jakes, Karen Clark Sheard); musician and producer DK Benjamin (Jon B, JLS); and artist and producer Jeymes Samuel aka The Bullitts: His debut album features Lucy Liu, Jay Electronica, and Tori Amos; he has produced for Jay Electronica, Estelle, and Mr. Hudson and served as executive music supervisor for The Great Gatsby along with Jay Z, who is also one of the producers of Samuel's upcoming film The Harder They Fall, to be released in 2021, among other works.

TITLE 9 Founder/Co-CEO Carmen Murray has established herself as a force in the music business since founding the company 24 years ago, earning insider recognition for her trailblazing vision and progressive action. As one of the very few African American women in her position, Murray has transformed the self-funded boutique into an industry-leading brand. She has signed, developed and managed a vast array of award-winning talent; spearheaded and negotiated numerous high-profile partnerships, brokered several record and publishing deals; and co-executive produced albums, live activations, and led or consulted on various philanthropic initiatives. She has formed strategic alliances and joint ventures with: Artists First (a TV/Film management firm and production company) and Universal Music Publishing Group; an A&R deal with Def Jam Recordings; and distribution deals with companies such as RocNation, Republic Records, Epic, SRC, Motown, and BMG, to name only a few.

TITLE 9's Co-CEO Michael Michel brings vast creative, A&R and entrepreneurial experience to the company. He began his career at record companies Island and Motown, and has consulted for several major labels. Michel worked with some of the industry's most iconic artists and talent before forming the partnership with Murray in the early 2000s. Together, they have built TITLE 9's stellar roster. Michel lends his proven A&R and creative expertise while working with artists, songwriters, and producers to craft and record award-winning hit songs.

