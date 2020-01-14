TITLE Boxing Club Announces BOGO Deal on TITLE On Demand in January

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TITLE Boxing Club is offering a buy-one-get-one offer, just in time for 2020 resolutions. For the month of January, every new in-club membership comes with a complimentary VIP TITLE On Demand subscription.

The free TITLE On Demand subscription will match the term of any membership agreement purchased in January, up to one year. When members sign on to TITLE On Demand they will have access to myriad classes that work for anyone's fitness levels or schedules. Members can choose a five to 45 minute class in boxing, kickboxing, strength & power, speed & agility and recovery. Each class is taught by TITLE Boxing Club instructors with several years of experience in helping members meet their fitness goals.

"TITLE Boxing Club is committed to helping everyone crush their fitness goals in 2020 – no matter where they are working out," said Susan Boresow, President. "Each TITLE Boxing Club across the country is a community, but we wanted to provide our members an option to work out while on the go. With TITLE On Demand, our busy members can get the best of TITLE Boxing Club – a great workout with an experienced trainer – on their own time and in their own environment."

This deal is a great value, with a TITLE OnDemand monthly subscription usually $24.99 per month, and an annual OnDemand subscription coming in at $239.99. The complimentary TITLE On Demand subscription with the purchase of an in-club membership comes with:

Personalized classes that cater to a variety of ability and intensity levels – from mastering boxing basics to enhancing speed and agility to conquering quick cool-downs and recovery

Equipment-free workouts, so anyone can create an affordable, mobile-friendly studio anywhere they reside

The choice of sessions ranging from five to 45 minutes, so subscribers can design a fitness regimen that meets the demands of their own schedules, whether they're time-crunched moms, busy business travelers, beginning boxers or ex-athletes

TITLE Boxing Club On Demand is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon Fire TV and Roku. For more information, visit titleboxingclubondemand.com.

About TITLE Boxing Club®

TITLE Boxing Club, a Franworth company, is a boutique fitness studio that specializes in boxing and kickboxing fitness classes. Based in Kansas City, the company has more than 190 clubs open and operating across the country and another 150 in development. The brand is currently ranked on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500 list and the Inc. 5000 list of American's fastest-growing, privately-held companies. In 2015 the fitness franchise earned the title of No. 1 Fastest Growing Franchise by Inc. Magazine. To learn more about the fitness franchise opportunity, visit https://franchise.titleboxingclub.com/.

CONTACT: Mandi Gualtieri, Fishman PR, (847) 945-1300 x248 or agualtieri@fishmanpr.com

SOURCE TITLE Boxing Club

Related Links

https://www.titleboxingclubondemand.com

