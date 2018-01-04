TITLE Boxing Club Reflects on Monumental Year, Anticipates Greater Success in 2018

Established in 2008 as a pioneer in the boutique fitness space, TITLE Boxing Club will celebrate its 10 year anniversary on January 2, 2018. Initially offering a value-based, economical experience, the brand has evolved over the last decade and established itself as a high-quality, premium concept that offers life changing fitness experiences to members and tremendous potential for growth and ROI to franchisees. In 2017, the brand saw a double digit average increase in unit volume growth. TITLE's second-to-none product and service offerings, coupled with favorable unit economics for franchise partners, positions the company to continue edging out the competition in 2018.

"The demand for boutique fitness concepts is at an all-time high and will only continue to increase as people seek fun, empowering activities that fuel a healthy lifestyle," said Susan Boresow, President of TITLE Boxing Club. "TITLE Boxing Club is primed more than ever for growth, and we look forward to sharing our premium values-driven fitness concept with healthy-minded individuals across the globe."

This past year brought many changes for the brand as it debuted its regional development model which is projected to take the brand to new heights and ramp up growth. This development model is designed to guide tactical site selection and strong leadership support for the fast-growing boutique fitness brand. Kicking off with a signed agreement with seasoned area developer, Donald McConnell, TITLE anticipates opening 20 new clubs to the Houston market over the next six years and looks to continue this caliber of growth in 2018.

Fueled by the explosion and continued growth of the more-than-$80-billion fitness industry, TITLE Boxing Club opened 29 clubs in 2017 and announced targeted expansion in high-impact markets including Chicago, Denver, Austin, Atlanta, Houston, St. Louis, Seattle, Portland, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Indianapolis and the Northeast, specifically New York City, Pennsylvania, Maryland and metro Washington, D.C.

In addition to domestic growth, the brand ignited its global expansion with signed franchise deals in Latin America leading to the brand's debut in the Dominican Republic in December 2017 and in Mexico City coming up in January of 2018. TITLE reports major upcoming development in Mexico and is looking to continue its global expansion in Canada, Panama, Columbia, Dominican Republic, Australia, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, Columbia, Peru, Chile, Dubai and China. Looking ahead, these expansion plans are part of the more than 170-unit brand's overarching goal of opening more than 45 clubs in 2018. The uptick in interest from potential franchisees, the growth of the fitness industry, and the success that the brand is seeing system-wide all prove the demand for the brand's premium, unmatched services and has fueled TITLE Boxing Club to increase its momentum for growth this year.

Following suit with the many accolades received in 2016, TITLE Boxing Club was recognized by Inc. Magazine on its 36th annual Inc. 5000 list in 2017. With an abundance of competitors in the fitness/health industry, TITLE Boxing Club continues emerging to the forefront – making the list for the fourth time in a row. For more information about the TITLE Boxing Club franchise opportunity, please visit https://titleboxingclub.com/own-a-franchise/.

About TITLE Boxing Club®

TITLE Boxing Club, a Franworth company, is a boutique fitness studio that specializes in boxing and kickboxing fitness classes. Based in Kansas City, the company has more than 170 clubs open and operating across the country and another 250 in development. The brand is currently ranked on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500 list and the Inc. 5000 list of American's fastest-growing, privately-held companies. In addition, TITLE Boxing Club is No. 387 on Franchise Times Top 200 (Plus 300) list. To learn more about the fitness franchise opportunity, visit https://titleboxingclub.com/own-a-franchise/.

