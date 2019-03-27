TITLE Boxing Club Sells Out Manhattan with Franchise Agreement; Looks to Expand Throughout East Coast

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TITLE Boxing Club, the nation's leading boutique boxing fitness franchise with more than 190 clubs open across the United States, announced today it has sold the franchise rights for all of Manhattan to Michael Tosto, current multi-unit franchisee. Tosto owns three locations in Manhattan and will more than double the boxing franchise's presence on the island with his new deal.

"New Yorkers resonate with genuineness, and that's exactly what TITLE Boxing Club is all about," said Tosto. "When I came to New York City, I wanted to build something great. We started building TITLE Boxing Club in the center of Manhattan nearly five years ago, and now is the right time to expand outward with one of the hardest workouts you'll find in the city."

Tosto opened his first location in Midtown West in June 2014. When he wasn't teaching a class or training his staff, he was searching for his next club's location. In May 2017, he opened TITLE Boxing Club's second Manhattan location in Midtown East. Once both of those were extremely successful and he had a proof of concept to show landlords, he opened his third club in the Flatiron District in January 2019. In fact, two of Tosto's three locations don gold and platinum bags, which are earned by hitting revenue milestones each year. His Midtown West club has four gold bags (2015-2018) and two platinum bags (2016-17), while the Midtown East club received a gold bag for its accomplishments in 2018.

As part of his newly-signed deal for the entire island, Tosto is currently looking for his next club location in Upper East Side, Upper West Side NoHo, SoHo and the Financial District.

"Michael has proved to be one of the most passionate and hardworking franchisees at TITLE Boxing Club, so we are proud he is looking to grow the brand in New York City," said Susan Boresow, TITLE Boxing Club President. "Now, it's all about duplicating that success with more locations throughout Manhattan. It's an incredible opportunity for Michael, TITLE and New Yorkers looking for a great workout."

With the global fitness and health club industry generating more than $80 billion in the United States annually, the entire East Coast remains hot for TITLE Boxing Club to continue its domestic expansion. The brand is looking for franchise partners particularly in other New York boroughs like Brooklyn and The Bronx, Long Island, south to Newark, NJ and its surrounding areas, and into Pennsylvania, strategically targeting Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Momentum has largely been driven by the brand's premium offerings of explosive, total-body boxing and kickboxing classes that energize, strengthen and challenge members.

Specifically, the franchise is anticipating five additional locations in Pittsburgh, 12 in Philadelphia, 10 more in New York and 10 throughout New Jersey.

Boresow said the brand's franchise model provides entrepreneurs with tactical site selection, marketing, operations, as well as strong leadership support. She noted the franchise is ideal for entrepreneurs similar to Tosto – those passionate about health and fitness who have leadership experience and a desire to be an active member in their community.

"Our geographically-targeted growth model was created to provide an infrastructure to help grow and support our franchisees with the proper operations, marketing guidance and ongoing training needed to ensure their success," said Boresow. "East Coast franchise operators also have the benefit of all-star franchisees like Michael Tosto in their backyard."

Founded in 2008, TITLE Boxing Club started franchising in 2009 and has since exploded domestically and embarked on its international expansion this year. The development model aims to aid in the brand's domestic expansion plans to open more than 50 clubs in 2019. TITLE is also anticipating major development globally, specifically in Mexico, Canada, Panama, Columbia, Dominican Republic, Australia, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, Columbia, Peru, Chile, Dubai and China.

About TITLE Boxing Club®

TITLE Boxing Club, a Franworth company, is a boutique fitness studio that specializes in boxing and kickboxing fitness classes. Based in Kansas City, the company has more than 190 clubs open and operating across the country and another 150 in development. The brand is currently ranked on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500 list and the Inc. 5000 list of American's fastest-growing, privately-held companies. In addition, TITLE Boxing Club is No. 387 on Franchise Times Top 200 (Plus 300) list. To learn more about the fitness franchise opportunity, visit https://titleboxingclub.com/own-a-franchise/.

