TITLE Boxing Club/BoxUnion Enter into Partnership with TIDL Sport

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TITLE Boxing Club/BoxUnion, the nation's leading fitness boxing company with more than 140 clubs and tens of thousands of members across its two brands, will be the first fitness studios in the nation to offer TIDL Plant Powered Cryotherapy Spray for on-site post-training relief & recovery.

The spray is the flagship product of TIDL Sport, a company formed by Conor McGregor and The Anthos Group. After coming out of retirement, McGregor transformed his body while getting himself into the best shape of his life. His post-training recovery regimen has become an integral part of his process and led him to align with an accessible product for anyone who is looking to step up their recovery game.

"In MMA and boxing, training is a full body engagement. The TIDL Sport cryotherapy spray makes it easy to achieve full body relief before and after training. Magic spray, I live on it!" says McGregor.

"We're thrilled to offer the Plant Powered Cryotherapy Spray on-site at TITLE Boxing Club and BoxUnion. We strive to offer our members holistic fitness and wellness programs, and post-workout recovery is a crucial element of our approach so our members can continue to show up day after day as they train like a boxer," said Felicia Alexander, co-founder of Box Union and Chief Revenue Officer of TITLE Boxing Club. "Having the product available at BoxUnion and TITLE Boxing Clubs throughout the country will allow TIDL to reach consumers where and when they need the product most."

"Along with McGregor, we wanted to create products that truly work and make recovery easier for all athletes," said Badal Shah, Chief Executive Officer of The Anthos Group. "Getting our products on the shelves at TITLE Boxing Club and BoxUnion furthers our mission of providing reliable and high-quality recovery products to the everyday athlete. TITLE Boxing Club and BoxUnion share our focus on the importance of the revival of the body. Together, we're excited to watch how these products help athletes rise to the occasion every day."

TIDL Sport, which stands for Tenacity, Intensity, Dedication and Lifestyle, combines the power of plants with the best science has to offer, to help people unlock their full potential and achieve optimal performance every single day. The Plant Powered Cryotherapy Spray works by targeting pain and inflammation at the source, and offering relief through their plant-based formula. The topical comes in a container with 360o spray technology to allow for full body application and coverage. The product contains no CBD or THC. Instead, it utilizes clinically backed, plant-based ingredients that target inflammation to decrease pain and promote maximum recovery so that active individuals can return to the training and sports that they love faster.

"Our fitness boxing classes are designed to improve the physical and mental health of everyone who walks through our doors," Alexander said. "Recovery is an important aspect of keeping our boxers healthy. We're making post-training recovery and relief more accessible to everyone – so they're ready to bounce back and continue their wellness journeys."

TITLE Boxing Club is a franchise of boutique fitness clubs specializing in boxing and kickboxing classes with more than 140 locations and another 130 in development worldwide. The brand is currently ranked on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500 list and the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing, privately-held companies. BoxUnion is a fitness brand with three studio locations in California and a digital subscription service with more than 65K members and digital subscribers. BoxUnion's workouts bring together mind, body, music and boxing, featuring high-intensity cardio, muscle sculpting strength training and TONS of punches. Voted most fun new workout by Self Magazine and Top 10 coolest workout taking over LA right now by Well + Good, BoxUnion has been recognized by everyone from People Magazine to Goop. In January 2021, BoxUnion acquired TITLE Boxing Club to form the nation's premier omni-channel fitness brand. To find out more about TITLE Boxing Club and find a location near you visit titleboxingclub.com and for more information about BoxUnion and BoxUnion Digital, visit https://www.boxunion.com/.

