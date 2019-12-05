Title IX Attorney Miltenberg Recognized As "Distinguished Due Process Attorney"

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling him an a "pioneer in the field," national Title IX legal database Title IX For All has recognized Andrew Miltenberg and his team as one of two "Distinguished Due Process Attorneys" for "the sheer number of students and families they've helped."

"As of December 2019, 570 attorneys have litigated in state or federal court in behalf of accused students. Many are excellent. To name them all would be a daunting task, which is why we document their work comprehensively in our Title IX Legal Database. Two attorneys have distinguished themselves, however.

They have been pioneers by paving the way for successful trial and appellate court decisions. In addition, the sheer amount of lawsuits they have litigated in the Title IX area is vast: over sixty lawsuits from 2011 to the end of 2019. This is in addition to their work successfully assisting countless more students during their schools' grievance processes and ensuring schools treat them fairly.

Andrew Miltenberg and his team have represented hundreds of students and numerous professors facing Title IX-related accusations in 30 states."

According to Title IX experts, Miltenberg has filed more Title IX lawsuits than any single law firm in the country.

Andrew Miltenberg is a New York attorney who specializes in Title IX and campus assault due process. He is currently engaged in several groundbreaking Title IX cases, including a first-of-its-kind lawsuit against Michigan State University.

